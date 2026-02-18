Silver Viper Minerals Named a Top 50 Performer on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver Viper Minerals Named a Top 50 Performer on the TSX Venture Exchange

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:VIPR; OTCQB:VIPRF)  (the "Company") is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2026 TSX Venture 50™, a highly respected ranking of the top 50 performing companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") based on growth metrics and market performance.

This annual recognition highlights companies that demonstrate strong performance in market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading value, a reflection of both operational execution and investor confidence.

Silver Viper's positioning on the TSX Venture 50™ further reinforces the Company's trajectory of progress and growth within the junior mining sector. This acknowledgment also underscores continued market interest in Silver Viper's high-potential gold and silver projects, and investors' belief in management's ability to progress these assets.

Performance Highlights:

  • Market Growth: Achieved 453% share price appreciation during the 2025 calendar year.
  • Liquidity: Significant increase in average daily trading volume, reflecting enhanced investor reach.
  • Asset Expansion: Successfully acquired Cimarron, announced the signing of a binding term sheet to acquire the Coneto project, and secured over $21M in 2025 growth capital; this strategic consolidation positions Silver Viper to execute one of the sector's most expansive exploration and drilling programs throughout 2026.

Adam Cegielski, Chairman of Silver Viper Minerals, stated:

"We are honored to be recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as one of the top 50 performing companies for 2026. This achievement reflects the strength of our business strategy, the quality of our asset base, and the dedication of our team. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, partners, and stakeholders, and we remain focused on advancing our exploration and development programs, strengthening our balance sheet, and pursuing strategic initiatives that position the Company for long-term success while delivering sustainable value for shareholders."

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Adam Cegielski 
Chairman
Tel: +1 905-510-8890
Email: adam@silverviperminerals.com

Steve Cope
President and CEO

For further information, please email info@silverviperminerals.com 
Or visit our website at www.silverviperminerals.com

Follow us on social media:
X: @SilverViperCorp
LinkedIn: Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
Facebook: Silver Viper Minerals
YouTube: @SilverViperMineralsCorp
Instagram: @SilverViperMinerals

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the Company's business plans, exploration activities, strategic objectives, and future growth initiatives. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/18/c1163.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

silver-vipervipr-cctsxv-viprprecious-metals-investing
VIPR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper

Developing High-Prospect Properties Through Exploration

Developing High-Prospect Properties Through Exploration Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its Beacon Gold Mill restart plans, further to the Company's press release dated January 26, 2026, which outlined its near-term... Keep Reading...
Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the eighth batch of results from the 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Nordeau Sector and more precisely, the East Nordeau Zone (″ ENZ ″), on the 100%-owned Cadillac... Keep Reading...
NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the high-grade oxide gold-antimony discovery of the "Armory Fault" at the Bullet Zone at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The discovery of the... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Ranks 4th on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

1911 Gold Ranks 4th on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

1911 Gold Corporation (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FSE: 2KY) ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a 2026 Top 50 Company. 1911 Gold achieved a share price appreciation of 468% and market cap growth of... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup Named to TSXV List of Top 50 Performing Companies

Goldgroup Named to TSXV List of Top 50 Performing Companies

Ranking #10 With a Market Cap Growth of 2,711% and 875% Share Price GrowthGoldgroup Mining Inc. (TSXV: GGA,OTC:GGAZF) (OTCQX: GGAZF) (FSE: 55G0) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been included in the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list of top performing companies.TSX... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Ranks 13th Overall in the 2026 TSX Venture 50

Apollo Silver Ranks 13th Overall in the 2026 TSX Venture 50

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The TSX Venture 50™ is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Related News

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150MW Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9 Million

energy-investing

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition to Earn 100% Interest in the Prospector & Freedom Uranium Mines in Marysvale, Utah, United States

precious-metals-investing

Quimbaya Gold Advances Multi-Target Exploration at Tahami Project, Segovia

base-metals-investing

Anteros Metals Provides Operational Update on Phase 1 Extension Drilling at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at West Santa Fe: 49m Grading 0.83 g/t Au Eq Including 11m Grading 1.83 g/t Au Eq