Silver Viper Minerals Commences 5,000 Metre Drill Program at La Virginia Project, Targeting New Discoveries at El Molino and Resource Expansion at El Rubi

Silver Viper Minerals Commences 5,000 Metre Drill Program at La Virginia Project, Targeting New Discoveries at El Molino and Resource Expansion at El Rubi

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 5,000 metre ("m") diamond drill program at its resource-stage La Virginia Gold-Silver Project ("La Virginia" or the "Project") in Sonora, Mexico . The drill program will be carried out by Globexplore Drilling Corp., one of the top exploration and drilling analytics companies in Mexico .

Drilling will begin at the El Molino target with an initial 8-9 reconnaissance drill holes designed to evaluate the potential of this underexplored area. Following this, drilling will shift focus to El Rubi , where the program will update and aim to expand the existing resource.

Silver Viper President and CEO Steve Cope comments: "We are excited to restart drilling at La Virginia as precious metals markets gain strong momentum. At El Molino , geophysical targets present a compelling opportunity to outline a new mineralized zone within the system. At El Rubi , near-surface step-outs should expand the existing resource and provide support for future deeper drilling. The overall program thus positions Silver Viper for both new discoveries and meaningful resource growth."

2025 Drill Program Overview
The 5,000 m drill program at La Virginia has been designed to both pursue new discovery opportunities and strengthen the existing resource base.

  • El Molino : Drilling will begin with 8-9 reconnaissance holes at El Molino , a new target where geophysical surveys have outlined high-priority anomalies. This will be the first-ever drill test of the area, representing a strong opportunity to identify new mineralized zones within the La Virginia system.

  • El Rubi : Following El Molino , the program will shift to El Rubi , the most advanced zone on the Project. Near-surface drilling here is designed to update the existing resource model and aim to expand mineralization along strike and at shallow depths. These results will form the foundation for future programs aimed at testing El Rubi at depth.

This dual focus positions Silver Viper to add new discovery potential at El Molino while simultaneously growing and de-risking the resource at El Rubi , a strategy that balances exploration upside with the advancement of established mineralization. Planning for additional metres will be evaluated as drilling progresses and results are received.

About the La Virginia Project
The La Virginia Project is a large epithermal gold-silver system located in Sonora, Mexico . The Project covers a series of mineralized structures extending across multiple kilometres of strike length, hosted within volcanic sequences. High-grade mineralization is associated with quartz veining, brecciation, and strong hydrothermal alteration.

Silver Viper has previously identified and drilled several zones at La Virginia, highlighted by its El Rubi discovery, and delivered the Company's maiden mineral resource estimate. The Project remains open for expansion, with El Rubi continuing to grow and high-priority untested targets such as El Molino offering significant discovery potential.

ABOUT Silver Viper MINERALS
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: VIPR, OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious metals projects in Mexico . The Company currently operates two key assets: its flagship resource-stage La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora and the recently acquired Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Steve Cope
President and CEO

Qualified Person
Ben Whiting M.Sc ., P.Geo ., Technical Advisor to Silver Viper Minerals Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Follow Silver Viper Minerals:
X: @SilverViperCorp
LinkedIn: Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
Facebook: Silver Viper Minerals
YouTube: @SilverViperMinerals

Forward Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.ca . The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/02/c5905.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver ViperVIPR:CATSXV:VIPRPrecious Metals Investing
VIPR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper


Keep reading...Show less

Developing High-Prospect Properties Through Exploration

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that the Company intends to amend its non-brokered private placement financing (the " Amended Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000 from the sale of up to 20,000,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

S ilver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 30, 2023 (the "Offering"), it has updated the maximum size of the Offering to up to 38,636,363 units (the "Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $4,250,000 from an initial maximum of gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 . All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 30, 2023 (the "Offering") of up to 45,454,546 units (the "Units") to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 an amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering has been filed and can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at https:silverviperminerals.cominvestors . Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing (the " Offering ") pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " LIFE ") of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 from the sale of up to 45,454,546 units (" Units ") at a price of $0 .11 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one warrant (each, a " Warrant "), each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that, further to its press release April 6, 2023 it has amended the terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") with respect to its right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project (" La Virginia " or the " La Virginia Project "), located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

The amendment clarifies that the US$775,000 (or C$1,042,142.50 , based on a fixed exchange rate of US$-C$ of 1.3447 set out in the amendment) of Shares issuable by the Company to satisfy as a portion of the final payment under the Agreement in June 2024 , will be issued with a deemed price per Share equal to the higher of (i) the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 24, 2024 or (ii) C$0.095 . In addition, the amendment also sets out that the Company shall not issue more than 10,969,922 Shares in satisfying this portion of the consideration due to the vendors. As previously announced by the Company, in addition to such issuance of Shares, the Company will also make a cash payment of US$200,000 to the vendors.

In satisfaction of the Company's payment of the US$1,500,000 (or C$2,017,050 , based on an exchange rate of US$-C$ of 1.3447) of Shares due to the vendors in April 2023 under the amended Agreement, the Company confirms it issued the vendors an aggregate of 16,808,750 Shares at a deemed price per share of C$0.12 on April 25, 2023 .

All Shares issued in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period from their respective date of issue. In addition, for a one year period following the expiry of the applicable statutory hold period, the vendors may not sell such Shares and then may only do so after providing at least 2 weeks' notice to the Company of their intention to sell any such Shares.

The vendors are at arm's length to the Company and its Affiliates or Associates (as such terms are defined in the TSXV Corporate Financial Manual).

About the Project

La Virginia is located 220 kilometres east-northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora and is prospective for low-sulphidation epithermal precious metal mineralization. The property and historical exploration database were acquired by way of option agreements made with two distinct parties. Gold and silver mineralization at La Virginia occurs within breccias, veins and stockworks, hosted primarily by andesitic volcanics, often in close spatial association to, or cross-cutting pre-mineral dacite dykes and controlled by fractures and faults that define the regional structural trend. Silver Viper's reconnaissance program identified key targets and trends which are of primary interest and subsequently filed strategic reductions in claims to attain the current project surface area of 6,882 hectares.

Silver Viper has completed a total of 141 drill holes at La Virginia for a combined 44,687 metres. Exploration drilling has paused awaiting the processing of the geophysical survey data along with the interpretation of mapping and sampling data. Drilling has been completed by Hermosillo -based drill contractor, Globexplore Drilling Corp. Drilling by the Company to date builds upon a sizeable database of recent historical work.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements available on www.sedar.com . Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-viper-further-amends-rubi-esperanza-option-agreement-301963657.html

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/20/c2497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announced today that Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7, 2025.

DATE : October 7 th , 2025
TIME: 11:30am-12:00pmET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 8th-10th, and 14th Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening and expansion of its management team through the appointment of Emmett D'Urso as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. D'Usro will work directly with the Company's COO, Simon Henderson, further enhancing Rua Gold's technical capabilities.

With more than 13 years of mineral exploration experience, Mr. D'Urso brings extensive expertise in orogenic gold exploration, particularly within the Victorian Goldfields, where he has focused on high-grade, narrow vein, Fosterville-style deposits. This experience is especially relevant as Rua Gold's Reefton project shares similar geological characteristics. Most recently, he contributed to exploration programs at Global Ore Discovery, where he played a key role in drill program planning and budgeting for antimony projects in New South Wales.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,800,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $3.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,880,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $5.50 for 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, such that if at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing, the Company's Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at a closing price of $7.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrant will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice (the " Acceleration Provision ")

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

gold investing

Tariff Talks: Swiss Propose Investment in US Gold Refining

Critical Metals Investing

Political Divide Deepens Over Seabed Mining in the Cook Islands

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

uranium investing

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note