Silver Viper Minerals Announces Appointment of Rakesh Malhotra as Chief Financial Officer

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF,OTC:VIPRF) (OTCQB: VIPRF) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Rakesh Malhotra as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Malhotra joins Silver Viper Minerals with more than 30 years of extensive financial leadership experience spanning both public and private companies. His expertise encompasses accounting, capital markets, corporate governance, financial reporting, and strategic growth initiatives. Over the course of his career, Mr. Malhotra has held senior finance roles across North America and the Middle East, including leadership positions at multinational organizations and TSX‑listed mining companies, where he played a key role in shaping financial strategies, managing complex operations, and supporting sustainable growth.
He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in Canada and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors). Mr. Malhotra's extensive background combines technical financial expertise with a proven ability to guide organizations through periods of expansion, capital raising, and strategic transformation.
On his appointment, Mr. Malhotra commented:
"I am thrilled to join Silver Viper at such a pivotal stage of growth. The Company's high-quality portfolio of projects on prominent mineral trends in Mexico represents a unique opportunity for the company. I look forward to supporting the team in advancing its projects, optimizing financial strategies, and delivering long-term value to shareholders."
Adam Cegielski, Chairman of Silver Viper Minerals, added:
"Rakesh brings extensive experience in managing complex financial operations, capital markets initiatives, and corporate governance. His expertise will be invaluable as Silver Viper continues to advance its silver and gold assets and execute its long-term growth strategy. We are confident that Rakesh's leadership will play a key role in driving the Company forward, building on his current success as CFO of Goldsky Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GSKR), formerly First Nordic Metals (TSX-V: FNM)."
About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR,OTC:VIPRF; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Adam Cegielski
Chairman
Tel: +1 905-510-8890
Email: adam@silverviperminerals.com
Steve Cope
President and CEO
Forward-Looking Information
