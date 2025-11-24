Silver Viper Further Upsizes from $15 Million Due to Strong Demand

Silver Viper Further Upsizes from $15 Million Due to Strong Demand

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") is pleased to report that, in response to strong interest from institutional investors, it has raised the maximum size of its previously announced $0.80 per unit non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from C$15,000,000 to C$17,000,000 making it 21,250,000 Units in total —marking the second increase to the Offering.

The other terms of the Offering, initially announced on November 18, and increased November 21, 2025, by the Company, remain unchanged. The Offering is anticipated to close on or about December 10, 2025. The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and certain other conditions customary for a private placement of this nature.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Steve Cope
President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, including the Acceleration Right (and any exercise thereof), the receipt of regulatory approvals for the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/24/c9323.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silver ViperVIPR:CATSXV:VIPRPrecious Metals Investing
VIPR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper

Developing High-Prospect Properties Through Exploration

Developing High-Prospect Properties Through Exploration Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that the Company intends to amend its non-brokered private placement financing (the "... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Updates Size of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / S ilver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document in Connection with Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement previously announced on... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Announces $5 Million LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES / Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing... Keep Reading...
Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that, further to its press release April 6, 2023 it has amended the terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") with respect to its right to purchase 100% ownership of... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - November 24, 2025 (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that an airborne LiDAR survey has been flown over the high-grade El Potrero... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m

HIGHLIGHTS: 83.2m grading 17.35 g/t gold from 76.0 m, including 46.65 m grading 27.35 g/t gold from 88.95 m 70.7m grading 9.38 g/t gold from 49.65 m 92.1 m grading 4.33 g/t gold from 97.1 m 65.2 m grading 5.39 g/t gold from 152.2 m Ana Paula drill program to be extended to 20,000 metres of... Keep Reading...
Annual General Meeting Presentation

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) has announced Annual General Meeting Presentation.Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not... Keep Reading...
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). Heliostar continued to advance its flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero as a high-grade underground development asset, now highlighted by a positive... Keep Reading...
Gold Mining and Processing Update

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Q3 2025 Quarter Highlights Record Q3 2025 production of 9,165 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) Q3 2025 sales of 7,709 GEOs Q3 Operating income of US$14.2M; Net Income of US$1.3M after US$6.4M of Exploration costs Consolidated cash costs of $1,500 per GEO sold and consolidated all-in sustaining... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board

Pinnacle Flies LiDAR Survey at El Potrero

Glenstar Receives Drill Permit for Phase 2 Program at Green Monster Project

Blackrock Silver Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Related News

gold investing

Barrick Regains Control of Mali Gold Mine

lithium investing

CATL Reportedly Plans to Restart Key Chinese Lithium Mine By December

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Manganese Investing

Rubidium Could be Next Frontier for Critical Minerals Exploration, Investment

battery metals investing

Battery Metals Outlook

Lithium Investing

Liontown Resources’ Spodumene Auction Attracts Nine Countries

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Strengthens U.S. Defense Supply Chain Strategy with Appointment of Lockhead Martin Materials Leader to Advisory Board