Silver Storm Reports 50% Completion of Processing Plant Rehabilitation Activities at La Parrilla

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQX: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the processing plant rehabilitation activities at the Company's 100%-owned past-producing La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex (" La Parrilla ") located in Durango State, Mexico.
Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to report that overall rehabilitation of the La Parrilla processing plant has reached 50% completion. This progress represents an important project milestone on the path to potentially restarting the operations at La Parrilla in the second quarter of 2026."
The rehabilitation work at the La Parrilla processing plant includes significant advancements in several areas as outlined below:
- Primary raw material feed and crushing circuit: Rehabilitation of the primary raw material feed and crushing circuit is nearing completion. Remaining work includes: a) refurbishment and strengthening of the primary run-of-mine material bins; and b) installation of the new vibrating grizzly screen and primary jaw crusher, with both of these long-lead items already on site. This work is scheduled to be completed in the next few weeks.
- Flotation circuit: The eight new 1,000 ft 3 sulphide flotation cells (see the news release titled "Silver Storm Commences the Expansion of the La Parrilla Sulphide Flotation Circuit to 1,250 tpd" released on February 3, 2026) have been set into their respective operating locations. Next steps will include installation of agitators, piping, and electrification. Silver Storm expects that installation of the new flotation cells will be fully completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026, which would allow the nominal processing capacity of the sulphide flotation circuit to be expanded from 1,000 tpd to 1,250 tpd. The existing eight cleaner cells are currently being refurbished and will be installed sequentially over the next 8-10 weeks.
- Oxide circuit: The Company is in the process of rehabilitating six leach tanks, with ~40% of the work completed to date. Seven holding and conditioning tanks also require rehabilitation, and one conditioning tank will be replaced. The oxide circuit rehabilitation work is expected to be completed early in the second quarter of 2026.
- Milling area: Rehabilitation of three ball mills and supporting infrastructure is underway. Milling area rehabilitation work includes relining of the ball mills, revamping of the cooling system, and installation of new cyclones and pumps, as required.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., Director, Technical Services of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").
About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.
Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .
