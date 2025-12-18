Silver Storm Orders La Parrilla Underground Mining Fleet and Ventilation System

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRS | FSE: SVR) is pleased to announce the Company has placed orders for all critical equipment to support underground activities at the 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex (" La Parrilla ") located in Durango State, Mexico. This equipment includes underground mining equipment, development and production drills as well as ventilation system fans.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251216052607/en/

Figure 1 - Siton XTUW-4 Underground Scooptram (photo courtesy of Siton)

Highlights:

  • New underground mining equipment: A total of ten units consisting of scooptrams, trucks, long-hole production drills, and development drills have been ordered and are scheduled for delivery during Q1 2026 .
  • Rehabilitation of existing mining fleet underway: A low-profile underground haulage truck, and four scooptrams have been sent for rehabilitation. All are scheduled to be completed in Q1 2026 .
  • Ventilation System Upgrades: Two new surface-based ventilation fans have been ordered to support safe and efficient operations at La Parrilla along with 15 smaller underground auxiliary fan units.

" Placing orders for new underground mining equipment and upgrading our ventilation systems at La Parrilla demonstrates Silver Storm's commitment to safety, efficiency, and long-term value creation, " stated Greg McKenzie, President & CEO . "These investments are essential steps as we advance toward the potential restart of operations as early as the second quarter of 2026 and unlocking the full potential of La Parrilla."

Order of New Underground Mining Equipment

A total of four new low-profile underground haulage trucks and scooptrams along with six new development and production jumbo drills have been ordered from China-based Jiangxi Siton Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (" Siton ") – see Figures 1 to 4. Siton trucks, scooptrams and drills are in use at other similar sized Mexican-based underground mines and have excellent performance and utilization ratings.

The new underground mining equipment will start arriving on-site in January 2026 with sequential delivery during Q1 2026.

Rehabilitation of Mining Equipment

The existing Sandvik underground mining equipment fleet at La Parrilla have been sent for maintenance and rehabilitation including one low profile haulage truck and four scooptrams. These pieces of equipment will become sequentially available starting in January 2026 with delivery anticipated to be completed in Q1 2026.

Ventilation System Upgrades

The Company has ordered two new Howden industrial‑grade ventilation fans. A 600 hp unit will act as the principal Rosarios Mine exhaust ventilation fan, while a 250 hp unit will enhance the ventilation in the west mining areas of La Parrilla – see Figure 5. Both fans are engineered for high-efficiency airflow and durability in demanding underground conditions, ensuring reliable ventilation performance across critical areas of the operation. An additional 15 smaller underground auxiliary fan units have also been ordered to assist airflow throughout the mining complex.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the Company's plans and expectations for La Parrilla; the timeline for the delivery and installation of new equipment; the timeline for maintenance and rehabilitation of existing equipment, and the timeline and ability to place the La Parrilla Complex back into operation.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including but not limited to the following: the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, and management's ability to execute its business strategy; no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla; the ability of contractors hired by the Company to complete their work on-time, on-budget, and within the technical specifications required in their contracts; and the decision to potentially place La Parrilla into production, and any related production decisions are largely based on internal Company data and reports from previous operations and have not been supported by mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery, and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.

Such forward-looking information represents managements best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

For additional information, please contact:
Greg McKenzie, President & CEO
Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024
greg.mckenzie@silverstorm.ca

