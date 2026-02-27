Silver Storm Invites PDAC 2026 Attendees to Visit the Company at Booth #2540 on March 1-4

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQX: SVRSF | FSE: SVR) is pleased to invite attendees of the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") Convention to visit the Company at Booth #2540 from Sunday, March 1, to Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Visitors will have an opportunity to engage directly with the Company and learn more about the ongoing rehabilitation work ahead of the potential restart of operations at the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in the second quarter of 2026.
The PDAC Convention will be held on March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Greg McKenzie, President & CEO, will also be presenting live at the 2026 PDAC Convention:
DATE : Tuesday, March 3, 2026
TIME : 10:47 am EST
LOCATION : Room 801A
SESSION NAME : Silver and Royalty
About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.
Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .
