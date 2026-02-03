Silver Storm Commences the Expansion of the La Parrilla Sulphide Flotation Circuit to 1,250 TPD

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQX: SVRSF | FSE: SVR), is pleased to report that all eight new flotation cells have been fabricated and delivered to site at the Company's 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex (the " La Parrilla Complex ") in Durango, Mexico.
Figure 1: Sulphide flotation cells delivered to the La Parrilla Complex
The installation of the new 1,000 ft 3 flotation cells, when combined with the existing processing equipment, will allow the processing capacity of the sulphide flotation circuit at the La Parrilla Complex to be expanded from 1,000 tpd to 1,250 tpd. Two of the new cells have already been installed, with the remaining six cells slated for installation during the first quarter of 2026.
Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented, "The installation of the new flotation cells and the subsequent expansion of the sulphide flotation circuit at La Parrilla represent an important step toward the potential restart of operations in the second quarter of 2026. The expansion of the sulphide circuit aligns with the sulphide-dominant nature of the La Parrilla mineral resource."
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., Director, Technical Services of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.
Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the Company's plans and expectations for La Parrilla; the timeline for the completion of the rehabilitation work and sulphide circuit expansion activities at La Parrilla; and the timeline and ability to place the La Parrilla Complex back into operation.
In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company have applied several material assumptions, including: no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to the trading of its common shares, and that the decision to potentially place La Parrilla into production, and any related production decisions are largely based on internal Company data and reports from previous operations and have not been supported by mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery, and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.
Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.
Such forward-looking information represents managements and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
