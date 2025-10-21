Silver Storm Commences Rehabilitation Activities at La Parrilla

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: SVRS | OTCQB: SVRS | FSE: SVR) is pleased to announce the Company has commenced rehabilitation activities at its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex (" La Parrilla ") in Durango State, Mexico.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021354667/en/
Figure 1 - Roof Replacement on Kitchen and Mess Hall
Highlights:
- Processing Plant Rehabilitation Program has Commenced
- Engineering contractor engaged and mobilized: Dynamic Engineering was awarded the contract for rehabilitation of the La Parrilla processing plant. Estimated completion time is 7 to 9 months.
- Sulphide circuit will be expanded to 1,250 tonnes per day , representing a 25% increase
- Long lead items ordered for processing plant, including flotation cells
- Underground Rehabilitation Work Underway: Initial activities include drift cleaning, scaling, ventilation upgrades, and recommissioning of underground services
- Strategic Restart Plan: SRK Consulting (Canada) has been engaged to review the Company's restart plan for La Parrilla
" The commencement of rehabilitation activities and the ordering of long-lead items at La Parrilla marks an important milestone for Silver Storm, " stated Greg McKenzie, President & CEO . "With the existing infrastructure in place and recent financings completed, we are taking decisive steps in respect of the Company's objective of bringing the historic La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex back into production and creating value for our shareholders and the communities of Durango. Rehabilitation and preparation activities will take seven to nine months, and subject to further technical evaluations, we could target the potential restart of operations as early as the second quarter of 2026."
Plant Rehabilitation to be Completed by Dynamic Engineering, Expansion of Sulphide Circuit
The Company is pleased to announce that Dynamic Engineering Services Ltd. (" Dynamic ") has been engaged to complete the rehabilitation of the La Parrilla processing plant (the " Processing Plant ").
As part of the rehabilitation activities, the nameplate capacity of the sulphide circuit of the Processing Plant will be expanded to 1,250 tonnes per day. A larger capacity sulphide circuit will better align with the mineralization profile of La Parrilla, which is characterized by a large growth in sulphide material as disclosed in the most recent Technical Report for La Parilla filed by the Company in March 2025.
Dynamic mobilized its team to site at La Parrilla on September 3, 2025 to commence its work has made significant progress. Activities include rehabilitating the kitchen/mess hall (Figure 1), living quarters and office areas (Figure 2), replacing the roofs on several buildings, as well as purchasing tools and equipment for the rehabilitation efforts.
Rehabilitation of the Processing Plant is expected to take approximately seven to nine months to complete. Activities will comprise the maintenance, rehabilitation, and installation of the new equipment required for any potential resumption of mineral processing activities at La Parrilla.
In July 2025, the Company placed an order for eight new 1,000 ft 3 rougher and scavenger cells for the flotation circuit, which meet the requirements for the expanded feed rate. A new cyclone has also been ordered to increase the capacity of the grinding circuit. Manufacturing of these systems are well underway (Figure 3). Delivery of the flotation cells and cyclone is expected by December 2025.
The crushing and milling circuit will have the primary jaw crusher replaced, the ball mills relined, motor systems serviced, and all feed lines, conveyors, screens and cyclones serviced and repaired. The building housing for the secondary crushing system will be reinforced. As part of the expansion of the sulphide circuit, one of the site's three ball mills will be redirected from the oxide circuit to process feed exclusively to the sulphide circuit.
The oxide leach and tailings plant will also be partially rehabilitated, including the repair of five leach tanks in order, and all related mechanical parts serviced and repaired. All pumps and valves will be removed, serviced, cleaned, reinstalled, and repaired if required. The tailings systems will be inspected, cleaned, and serviced.
Following the mechanical completion of rehabilitation activities of the processing plant, Dynamic will lead, manage and supervise all commissioning activities through the completion of wet commissioning.
SRK Canada Review
The Company's plans to restart La Parilla is largely based on internal data and reports in conjunction with management's knowledge of the property and the existing estimate of mineral resources on the property. There is no preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability for the project, resulting in increased uncertainty and higher risks of economic and technical failure than would be the case if such studies were completed.
SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (" SRK ") has been engaged to review all components of the Company's plans to restart La Parrilla, including geomechanical, ventilation, water management, underground mine design, development schedules, and mineral processing considerations.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Shane Ghouralal, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.
Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: the Company's plans and expectations for La Parrilla; the timeline for the completion of the rehabilitation work and sulphide circuit expansion activities at La Parrilla; the timeline for the delivery new equipment; and the timeline and ability to place the La Parrilla Complex back into operation.
In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including but not limited to the following: the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, and management's ability to execute its business strategy; no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla; the ability of contractors hired by the Company to complete their work on-time, on-budget, and within the technical specifications required in their contracts; and the decision to potentially place La Parrilla into production, and any related production decisions are largely based on internal Company data and reports from previous operations and not based on NI 43-101 compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies, resulting in increased uncertainty and higher risks of economic and technical failure than would be the case if such studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.
Such forward-looking information represents managements best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251021354667/en/
Greg McKenzie, President & CEO
Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024
greg.mckenzie@silverstorm.ca