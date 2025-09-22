Silver Storm Closes C$13.8 Million Bought Deal LIFE Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. (" Silver Storm " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:SVRS | FSE:SVR) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$13,766,250, which includes the proceeds from the partial exercise of the Underwriter's over-allotment option. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold 55,065,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of C$0.25 per Unit (the " Offering Price "). Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the " Underwriter ") acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.35 at any time on or before September 22, 2028.

The Company now has sufficient liquidity and intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the restart of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex in Durango, Mexico as well as for general corporate purposes and working capital, as is more fully described in the Offering Document (as defined herein).

In accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), 51,200,000 Units (the " LIFE Units ") were sold to Canadian purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares underlying the LIFE Units are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada. The remaining 3,865,000 Units (the " Non-LIFE Units ") were sold to purchasers (i) in Canada by way of the "accredited investor" and "minimum amount investment" exemptions under NI 45-106, (ii) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), and (iii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws such that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document were required to be filed in such jurisdiction. The Unit Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares underlying the Non-LIFE Units are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law and may not be traded until January 23, 2026, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

As consideration for their services, the Underwriter received aggregate cash fees of C$824,475 and 3,297,900 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the " Broker Warrants "). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company (a " Broker Warrant Share ") at the Offering Price at any time on or before September 22, 2028. The Broker Warrants and Broker Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law and may not be traded until January 23, 2026, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSXV.

There is an offering document (the " Offering Document ") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.silverstorm.ca .

The closing of the Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. In 2023 Silver Storm acquired 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific past producing operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project, which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, final TSXV approval of the Offering, the Company's plans and expectations for La Parrilla, and the ability to eventually place the La Parrilla Complex back into production.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company have applied several material assumptions, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; that the Company will receive all necessary approvals in respect of the Offering; the Company´s financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, and management's ability to execute its business strategy and no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla, the decision to potentially place La Parrilla into production, other production related decisions or to otherwise carry out mining and processing operations, being largely based on internal non-public Company data and reports from previous operations and not based on NI 43-101 compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility or feasibility studies, resulting in higher risks than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.

Such forward-looking information represents managements best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

For additional information, please contact:
Greg McKenzie, President & CEO
Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024
greg.mckenzie@silverstorm.ca

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Silver Storm MiningSVRS:CCTSXV:SVRSResource Investing
SVRS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canadian flag waving near Parliament clock tower against a clear blue sky.

Canada's Place in Global Mining: Why it's a Top Jurisdiction for Investors and Companies

For resource investors, geological potential is only one piece of the puzzle.

Whether it’s gold, silver, copper, nickel, uranium or any other commodity, the long-term success of a mining project is heavily dependent on jurisdiction. Mining is a capital-intensive, multi-year undertaking, and an asset's economics can be undermined by political instability, sudden regulatory changes or shifting government policies.

Canada stands out as a global leader in this regard. Its reputation as a stable and reliable mining jurisdiction is built on a foundation of political stability, the rule of law and a mature, transparent regulatory framework. This environment provides the certainty that investors require to commit the significant capital needed for exploration and development.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag pinned on a map of Australia.

Australia as a Mining Jurisdiction: Assessing Risk in an Evolving Landscape

Australia has long been recognised as a stable and reliable jurisdiction for mining, a reputation built on its rich history in the sector. However, the industry is now coming to a crossroads.

The country's mining sector is facing a shifting regulatory landscape as it contends with trade tensions, wage equity reforms and increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) demands.

These new pressures are reshaping everything from project development and investment decisions to environmental approvals and land access, forcing the sector — and investors — to navigate a complex and evolving landscape.

Keep reading...Show less
LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Download the PDF here.

EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is comprised of 8 unpatented mining claims totalling 160 acres.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue and white globe balancing on a rocky surface with cloudy sky backdrop.

Navigating Uncertainty: How to Manage Jurisdictional Risk for Mining Stocks

In the high-stakes world of resource extraction, a nation's mineral wealth is a powerful magnet for investment, fueling economic growth and national prosperity. But not all countries are created equal.

For investors in the mining sector it's key to understand that jurisdictional risk can be profoundly impacted by political changes, as new administrations can swiftly alter the regulatory landscape. These policy shifts can present both opportunities and setbacks, introducing a complex layer of uncertainty to even the most promising ventures.

At the same time, regions traditionally seen as stable and secure for resource development can face their own challenges, including rigorous permitting regimes that can slow mine development activity.

Keep reading...Show less
Wind turbines on a hill during sunset, with a winding path leading through the landscape.

Report: US$800 Billion in Mining Finance Could Derail Clean Energy Transition

A new report from the Forests & Finance Coalition warns that nearly US$800 billion in mining finance is accelerating extraction practices that could undermine global climate goals.

The study, titled "Mining and Money: Financial Faultlines in the Energy Transition," highlights what the organization calls “dangerously weak” safeguards in the sector.

Between 2016 and 2024, commercial banks extended US$493 billion in credit to companies mining copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel and other key transition minerals, according to the group.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Perpetua's Stibnite Gold-Antimony Project Gets Green Light for Construction

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Energy Investing

Aventis Energy Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki to Board of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms Strong Radioactivity During Successful Exploration Program at the Corvo Uranium Project