Silver's Surprise Breakout Could Mint the Metal's Biggest Bull Run Since 2011

USA News Group News Commentary Within the last week, silver crossed the $39 barrier, hitting its highest level since 2011 . Now analysts are predicting what could be the summer of silver for both bullion and mining stocks, as witnessed by recent ETF trends. Despite a more recent pullback, silver's price remains higher than it's been in recent memory, in what some analysts are calling a generational technical breakout . This recent bullish environment is causing the market to start shifting focus to silver miners including paying closer attention to recent developments from Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF), Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI), Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR), MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) (TSX: MAG), and Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS).

 

 

The real signal for silver may still be ahead, as long-term demand drivers in industrial and green tech sectors continue to build a case for silver miners . Some analysts now believe silver's rally is just getting started. UBS sees   $40 silver on the horizon, while others are coming out with bold targets ranging from US$100 to as high as US$130 per ounce .

 

  Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) has just opened a Lima headquarters and hired a full in‑country team to accelerate its 4,100‑hectare Niñobamba silver‑gold project, a high-potential unmined high‑sulfidation systems.

 

" Magma has established a first-class operating team in Peru ," said Stephen Barley , CEO and Chairman of Magma Silver . "We have successfully created the team in record time, thanks to the guidance of Jeffrey Reeder , our Senior Technical Advisor, and his extensive experience in mining operations in Peru , spanning over 30 years. "

 

Veteran geologist and mine builder Carlos Agreda Minaya takes over as General Manager, backed by legal counsel Dentons, environmental specialist Ecosoul, and field expert Edgar Leon Choque, all working toward drill permits for the Jorimina and Randypata zones that could arrive this month.

 

"The establishment of an experienced operations team we can trust will make a significant contribution to our success in Peru ," said Stephen Barley , CEO and Chairman of Magma Silver . " Peru is a sophisticated, mining-friendly jurisdiction with detailed regulatory requirements that must be strictly adhered to. The experienced team we are involved with will ensure smooth operations for Magma ."

 

Their goal is a Q3 2025 diamond drill program that finally applies modern 3‑D targeting to ground that majors such as Newmont and AngloGold already spent more than US$10 million testing, returning historic highlight hits like 72.3 metres of 1.19 g/t gold and 130 metres of 87 g/t silver.

 

  Magma controls three contiguous zones — Niñobamba, Randypata, and Jorimina — believed to form part of a single high-sulfidation system. With all claims in good standing through at least June 2026 , Magma has full operational control and is preparing for a diamond drill campaign targeted for Q4 2025.

 

Surface access agreements are already secured for Randypata and Jorimina, and discussions are advancing for Niñobamba. Magma expects to receive drill permits for Jorimina and Randypata as early as this month, while groundwork continues with Alpha IP geophysics, mapping, and sampling across the corridor.

 

With fewer than 34 million shares outstanding and all claims secure through at least June 2026, Magma Silver is moving from paper plans to on‑the‑ground execution, giving new investors a tightly held shot at a proven but under‑explored system.

 

  In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:  

 

Silver was the standout metal for Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) in Q2 2025 , as its Caylloma Mine delivered 240,621 ounces on grades of 64 g/t and recoveries above 83%. The mine also turned out 12.9 million pounds of zinc and 8.9 million pounds of lead, bolstering cash flow even as management stays laser‑focused on silver. Caylloma's 9,493 gold‑equivalent ounces form the backbone of Fortuna's 71,229‑ounce consolidated total and leave the operation pacing toward the high end of its annual guidance.

 

After shedding non‑core assets, the company can channel more capital into Caylloma's underground expansion and near‑mine exploration aimed at lifting future silver tonnage.

 

  Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) turned out 1,483,736 oz of silver in Q2 2025 , a 13% jump year‑over‑year that lifted total output to 2.53 million silver‑equivalent ounces. The gain stems mainly from the newly acquired Kolpa mine, which processed 118,896 t of ore at 111 g/t silver while management fast‑tracks integration work. With Terronera averaging 1,400 t/d late in the quarter,   Endeavour   has two fresh growth levers to keep silver volumes climbing into 2026.

 

"We delivered strong and consistent production in the second quarter," said Dan Dickson , CEO of Endeavour Silver . "The integration of Kolpa is progressing smoothly, with output already trending above initial expectations. At the same time, Terronera continues to move steadily toward commercial production. This is a pivotal time for   Endeavour   as we build operational momentum and position the Company for meaningful, long-term growth."

 

  MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE: MAG) (TSX: MAG) shareholders have approved , by a 99.52% vote, a plan‑of‑arrangement under which  Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) will acquire the company for a mix of cash and shares.

 

"This transaction represents a compelling opportunity for our shareholders, providing an immediate premium and meaningful exposure to Pan American's world-class assets and proven growth strategy," said   George Paspalas , President and CEO of MAG . "We are proud of what we've accomplished at MAG , particularly our partnership with Fresnillo which has created extraordinary value at the exceptional Juanicipio mine. Through the acquisition of our interest by Pan American - a respected leader in the global precious metals industry - our shareholders will participate in an exciting future defined by operational excellence, substantial exploration potential, and strong financial stewardship with significant portfolio exposure."

 

Each holder may choose $20.54 in cash or 0.755 Pan American Silver shares per MAG Silver share, subject to a $500 million cash cap. With 59.03% of shares represented at the July 10 meeting, closing is targeted for the second half of 2025 following final Mexican competition clearance.

 

"Our acquisition of MAG brings into Pan American's portfolio one of the best silver mines in the world," said   Michael Steinmann , President and CEO of Pan American . "This strategic acquisition further solidifies Pan American as a leading Americas-focused silver producer. Together, we bring many decades of operator experience in Mexico and Latin America to the Joint Venture and we are looking forward to a collaborative future and value generation for all shareholders involved."

 

The transaction rolls MAG Silver's 44% stake in the high‑grade Juanicipio mine into Pan American Silver's portfolio, giving retail investors either an immediate payout or ongoing exposure to a larger silver producer.

 

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

 

  Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG"). A Spanish and Portuguese version of the Report will be released shortly.

 

Highlights of Pan American's 2023 ESG performance include:

OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PRIZ

 
 

Trading resumes in:

 

Company:  Prismo Metals Inc.  

 

 

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement Silver King Exploration to Begin in July

 

(TheNewswire)

 
       
  Prismo Metals Inc. 
                
 

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 18, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 3, 2025, the Company has upsized and closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (" Units ") at an issue price of $0.05 per Unit  (the "Private Placement" ). Due to strong investor demand, the Private Placement was increased from 5,000,000 Units to the issuance of 11,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of $575,000.

High Grade Vein with Visible Gold Discovered at Music Well

High Grade Vein with Visible Gold Discovered at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High Grade Vein with Visible Gold Discovered at Music Well

Download the PDF here.

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Download the PDF here.

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

Finlay Minerals Announces Increased Budget for PIL and ATTY Projects

 
 

Finlay Minerals Ltd . (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF), the "Company", is pleased to announce that the approved budget under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") 1 for both the PIL and ATTY Projects, has been increased to a total of $3.6 million .

 
 

  Finlay Minerals Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Finlay Minerals Ltd.) 

 

Both projects are situated in the highly prospective Toodoggone District of British Columbia , which continues to develop as an important copper-gold (Cu-Au) district with significant potential for further discoveries.

 

Initially, the 2025 budget was set at a minimum of $750,000 for the PIL property and $500,000 for the ATTY property. However, these amounts have now been revised to up to $2.6 million for the PIL project and up to $1.0 million for the ATTY project. Both programs are fully funded under the Earn-In Agreements with Freeport . According to these agreements, Freeport may earn an 80% interest in each property by investing a total of $35 million in exploration expenditures and making cash payments totaling $4.1 million over/up to six years.   2 Until the Finlay-Freeport Earn-In Agreements complete, Finlay owns 100% of both properties.

 

The PIL   Property lies in the heart of the Toodoggone region and features several porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) targets, along with associated epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) mineralization.  To date, 18 porphyry Cu ± Mo ± Au and porphyry-related low- and high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag occurrences have been outlined on the PIL Property. The PIL property is adjacent to Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan's JOY Project, as well as TDG Gold Corp.'s Shasta/Baker and Sofia Properties. It is also situated 25 kilometres ("km") northwest of Centerra Gold's former Kemess South Mine and 15 km east of Thesis Gold's Lawyers Project.

 

The ATTY Property covers 3,875 hectares of sub-alpine terrain in the southern Toodoggone region, an area known for significant porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) and epithermal gold-silver (Au-Ag) deposits. It is located between Centerra Gold's Kemess Project and the JOY Project, held by Amarc Resources and Freeport-McMoRan. The KEM target on the ATTY Property resembles the Kemess North Trend, which is home to the Kemess Underground and Kemess East deposits. Exploration will focus on the Wrich target, located near the copper geochemical anomaly at the SWT target on the JOY Property. This anomaly extends over 2 km and continues onto the ATTY Property for an additional 1.2 km to the southeast.

 

  The 2025 programs at the PIL and ATTY are well underway with:  

 
  • Detailed property-wide, 100 metre line-spaced airborne magnetic surveys completed on both properties;

    •  
  • Detailed geological and alteration mapping and expanded rock and soil sampling on up to 8 target areas on the PIL underway, with the ATTY expected to start by the end of July;

    •  
  • 53 line-km of induced polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys planned on the PIL and 16 line-km on the ATTY, and

    •  
  • Finlay acting as the Operator on both properties.
    •  

Finlay's President and CEO, Ilona Lindsay , states :  

 

  "We are very pleased with the substantial increase in approved funding for both the PIL and the ATTY. This additional funding will allow us to identify and prioritize as many targets as possible for drilling in 2026."  

 

  References:  

 
  1. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is a leading international metals company focused on copper, with major operations in the Americas and Indonesia and significant reserves of copper, gold, and molybdenum.

    2.  
  2. Finlay news releases NR 03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: "  Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "
    3.  

  Qualified Person:  

 

  Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

 

  About finlay minerals ltd.  

 

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five properties in northern British Columbia :

 

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com   .  

 

  On behalf of the Board of Directors,  

 

  Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

 

  Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  

 

   Forward-Looking Information:    This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the PIL & ATTY Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.  

 

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd. 

 

 

 

 Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/17/c1585.html  

 
 

 

Juggernaut Closes $1,000,000 $0.64 Unit Private Placement Financing

Juggernaut Closes $1,000,000 $0.64 Unit Private Placement Financing

 

(TheNewswire)

 
        
  Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. 
                   
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 17, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut"), further to its July 3, 2025, news release the Company is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close its private placement financing (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000.

