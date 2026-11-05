Silver One Resources Appoints Wayne Moorhouse as Independent Director and Chair of Audit Committee

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE,OTC:SLVRF) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Wayne Moorhouse as an independent director and Chair of the Company's audit committee, effective immediately.

Mr. Moorhouse has over 25 years of mining industry experience with a focus on financial reporting, corporate governance, capital markets, operations, and stakeholder relations. He has been involved with exploration, development, and operating stage companies and has held president or C-suite positions with several TSX and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies including Silvermex Resources Inc., Roxgold Inc., Andover Ventures Inc., and Bluestar Gold Corp. Mr. Moorhouse is currently the President & CEO of EnviroMetal Technologies, a company developing novel metal extraction processes for the mining industry, and he serves on the boards of Midnight Sun Mining. Corp., where he is the chair of the audit committee and member of the compensation and governance committee, and Highcliff Metals Corp.

In connection with Mr. Moorhouse's appointment, Silver One granted 150,000 stock options exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and subject to the vesting requirements as determined by the board of directors. Silver One also granted 50,000 deferred share units ("DSU") to Mr. Moorhouse. Each DSU will vest within one year of the date of grant and, upon ceasing to be a director of Silver One, will entitle the holder to receive one common share for each vested DSU held.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-974‐5274
Mobile : (720) 273-6224
Email : gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral projects, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322614

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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