Silver North Announces $2.1 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, December 11, 2025 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,100,000 from the sale of 6 million flow-through shares of the Company (the " FT Shares ") to be sold at a price of $0.35 per FT Share. Each FT Share will be comprised of one common share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ").
The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of FT Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act, to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Tax Act (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's Yukon projects, on or before December 31, 2026, and to renounce all of the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.
The Company intends to pay finders' fees comprised of 7% cash and 7% non-transferable warrants in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The finder's warrants will be valid for 24 months at the Offering price. Completion of the Offering and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or the US persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.
Use of Proceeds
Proceeds from the contemplated financing will be used for exploration of the Company's Haldane Project and GDR mineral properties in Yukon Territory. The Company is planning follow up drilling at the Main Fault target at Haldane, slated to commence as soon as weather and snow conditions allow.
About Silver North Resources Ltd.
Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane S ilver P roject (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project), the Tim Silver Project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. in the Silvertip/Midway District, BC and Yukon) and the GDR project also in the Silvertip/Midway district. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the United States under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver North Resources Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.
