Silver Dollar Engages Investing News Network for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Silver Dollar Engages Investing News Network for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness marketing agreement with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network (INN). The marketing agreement has a term of six months commencing today. INN will provide advertising services to increase awareness of the Company among INN's investor audience and using third-party service providers. INN does not provide Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $204,015.

INN, a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For further information, INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, as well as the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Gregory Lytle"

Gregory Lytle,
President, CEO & Director
Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Direct line: (604) 839-6946
Email: greg@silverdollarresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270502

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver Dollar ResourcesCSE:SLVSilver Investing
SLV:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Resources

Fully Funded and Drilling its Flagship Project in the Prolific Mexican Silver Belt

Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Intersects the Highest Grades to Date at the New Brazo Discovery, La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Phase II drilling continues, and the Company is fully funded for 2022

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report the initial assay results from the Phase II drilling ongoing at the underexplored Noria portion of the La Joya Silver Project (the "Property") located in the state of Durango,... Keep Reading...
Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Project in Durango, Mexico

Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Underway at Silver Dollar's La Joya Project in Durango, Mexico

Initial Phase 1 results included 2,369 g/t (83.6 oz/ton) AgEq over 1.01 m within a broader intercept of 361.8 g/t (12.76 oz/t) AgEq over 8.37 m in Hole NOR-21-004Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Phase 2... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Reports 361.8 g/t AgEq over 8.37 Metres and Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Reports 361.8 g/t AgEq over 8.37 Metres and Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Additional assay results are pending, and the Company is fully funded for 2022 Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial exploration results for the fall and winter drilling program completed at the La Joya Silver... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Assay results are pending, and the Company is fully funded for 2022 explorationSilver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a total of 2,424 metres of core drilling has been completed through eleven holes at the La Joya... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

Silver Dollar Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration and is currently drilling its flagship La Joya Silver Project in Durango, MexicoSilver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report its common shares have qualified to be upgraded from the... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals

Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset due to high levels of uncertainty. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway in 2025. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR)

Silver Hammer Announces Receipt of Updated and Revised Drill Permit for Upcoming Silverton Project Exploration Program in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that, on October 10, 2025, the Company received an updated exploration drill permit for its 100%-controlled Silverton Project in Nye County, Nevada and has subsequently posted its reclamation bond... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals (TSXV: XTM)

Transition Metals Identifies Four New Polymetallic Showings at Pike Warden, Yukon, Including Samples Returning >10,000 ppm Silver and 3.4% Molybdenum

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from the summer sampling activities at its Pike Warden Project, located near Whitehorse, Yukon. These samples were collected in conjunction with an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey... Keep Reading...
Finger flipping a wooden block from "RE" to "START" on an orange background.

Silver Storm Secures US$7 Million Samsung Financing to Restart Mexican Silver Mine

Canadian miner Silver Storm Mining (TSXV:SVRS,OTCQB:SVRSF) has signed a US$7 million offtake prepayment deal with Samsung Construction and Trading (HKEX:028260) and two of its subsidiaries to help restart production at its La Parrilla silver mine complex in Durango, Mexico.Under the agreement... Keep Reading...
Pile of silver coins and a bar, featuring eagle and face engravings.

Silver Price Surges Past US$51, Hits New Record

The silver price kept surging on Thursday (October 9), breaking US$51 per ounce. The white metal has never risen past US$51, and has only traded at the US$50 level twice in the past — once in 2011, and once in 1980, when the Hunt brothers attempted to corner the market.Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unleashes M5, the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Energy Investing

Terra Clean's Fraser Lakes B Deposit Contains Significant Rare Earth Element Potential and is Listed as an Active Government of Canada Rare Earth Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Intersects High-Grade Mineralization in Step-Out Holes at Red Mountain, Alaska, and Hughes, Nevada

gold investing

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets