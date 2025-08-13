Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, August 13, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 7, 2025, it has closed the acquisition of a royalty on 90% of the cash equivalent of silver produced each quarter from the past producing Scotia Mine (the "Silver Royalty" ) with EDM Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) ( "EDM" ). The Silver Royalty provides for minimum of the cash equivalent of 7,000 ounces per year for 10 years starting at commercial production on the Scotia Mine. SCRi paid $250,000 in cash at closing and issued 60,000 units (" Units ") to EDM per Unit at a deemed value of C$10.00, with each Unit consisting of a common share in the capital of SCRi (" Common Share ") and one warrant exercisable into an additional Common Share at a price of C$13.00 for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. SCRi must pay EDM an additional C$250,000 cash payment following the date hereof as deferred consideration for the Silver Royalty.

ABOUT EDM RESOURCES INC.

EDM Resources Inc. ("EDM") ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia .

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties ( Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | FRA: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. SCRi strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, SCRi must pay EDM an additional C$250,000 cash payment following the date hereof as deferred consideration for the Silver Royalty . Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown RoyaltiesSCRI:CCCboe:SCRIPrecious Metals Investing
SCRI:CC
Silver Crown Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Crown Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties


Keep reading...Show less

Creating the world’s premier silver-only royalty company

Silver Crown Secures Silver Royalty Agreement with EDM Resources

Silver Crown Secures Silver Royalty Agreement with EDM Resources

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, August 7, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the signing of a royalty purchase agreement with EDM Resources Inc. (" EDM ") ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) dated August 6, 2025. Under the agreement, Silver Crown will acquire a royalty on silver produced from EDM's Scotia Mine (the "Royalty" ), further strengthening its portfolio of silver royalties in high quality jurisdictions.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Provides Corporate Update

Silver Crown Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, August 1, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) announces that it has become aware that Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (" Gold Mountain ") and its two subsidiaries, Bayshore Minerals Incorporated and Elk Gold Mining Corporation (" Elk Gold ") have been placed under receivership proceedings.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Announces Amendment

Silver Crown Announces Amendment

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has executed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to its silver royalty agreement originally dated December 13, 2024 (the "Agreement" ) with PPX Mining Corp. ( TSXV: PPX; BVL: PPX) ( "PPX" ) with respect to a silver royalty (" Silver Royalty ") on the Igor Project. The Amendment changes the capital deployment structure of the second tranche of the purchase price for the Silver Royalty (the " Second Tranche Payment ") and the commencement date of the quarterly minimum Silver Royalty payments under the Agreement (the " Minimum Royalty Payments ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Closes Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - July 14 2025 –Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully closed the final tranche ("Final Tranche") of its non-brokered offering of units ("Units") that was previously announced on May 20, 2025 (the "Offering") and issued 132,693 Units at a price of C$6.50 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately C$862,505.50.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - June 25, 2025 –Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders (held on June 24, 2025) were approved, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting. Please refer to the report of voting results filed under SCRi's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces the commencement of its diamond drilling program for the Tapanahony Project in Suriname. Sranan's drilling on the Randy trend is based on the positive drill results by Iamgold in 2012, small-scale mining by local community members, geologic and Lidar interpretation, and the results reported in recent news releases on high-grade grab samples from new shafts at Randy's Pit (76.6 grams per tonne (gt) and 23.7 gt gold - see news release dated July 31, 2025) and trench channel samples of 5 metres of 36.7 gt gold (see news release dated August 7, 2025).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Asra Minerals (ASR:AU) has announced Aircore Drilling Commences at Cosmopolitan and Altona South

Download the PDF here.

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Amends Maria Norte Terms

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO,OTC:RYOOD) (OTC: RYOOF) announces that, further to the announcements on March 26 and June 25, 2025 (collectively, the "Prior Announcements"), it has amended terms of the acquisition (the "Transaction") from Peruvian Metals Corp. ("Peruvian") of the Maria Norte Project (the "Property") located in the District of Huachocopla, Huancavelica Peru.

Subject to applicable regulatory and other approvals including that of the Exchange, the amended terms of the Transaction with Peruvian include: (1) the elimination of the net smelter royalty to Peruvian; (2) the adjusted number of payment securities to be issued to Peruvian, which are now 3,000,000 shares of Rio Silver and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants of Rio Silver (on account of the recent 5:1 consolidation of the shares of Rio Silver, completed on July 3, 2025), with each share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of Exchange approval; and (3) payment by Rio Silver to Peruvian in the amount of US$22,500, with all other terms of the Transaction remaining unchanged. For further clarity, the semiannual payments of US$25,000 to Peruvian in the aggregate amount of US$250,000 will remain as "Option Payments", given the elimination of the net smelter royalty.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Equity Metals Reports First Assays from No. 3 North 2025 Expansion Drilling, Including 540 g/t AgEq over 3.5m, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Reports First Assays from No. 3 North 2025 Expansion Drilling, Including 540 g/t AgEq over 3.5m, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity") reports initial assay results from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which include new assays from five holes that tested the extension of the No. 3 North target.

Assay highlights from the first five holes include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing for Total $1.51 Million

Lode Gold Completes Final Tranche Financing for Total $1.51 Million

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD,OTC:LODFF) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering for $1 million. In this final tranche, the Company has raised an additional $326,780 through the issuance of 1,815,446 Units at a price of $0.18 per Unit. The Company has now raised a total of $1,513,768 through the issuance of 8,409,825 Units.

Each $0.18 unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share for a period of three years following the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Silver Crown Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver Crown Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Gold Initiates Diamond Core Drilling Program on the Randy Trend at the Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Related News

lithium investing

Lithium Prices Surge After CATL Halts Major Mine in China

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Battery Metals Investing

Strategic EL Secured -Expands Control of NSW Silver Corridor

Gold Investing

Keith Weiner: Gold, Silver in Bull Markets — Here's What's Different This Time

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Gold Investing

China-Linked Gold Syndicates Driving Toxic Mining Boom in Indonesia: Report

×