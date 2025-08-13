Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON, August 13, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 7, 2025, it has closed the acquisition of a royalty on 90% of the cash equivalent of silver produced each quarter from the past producing Scotia Mine (the "Silver Royalty" ) with EDM Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) ( "EDM" ). The Silver Royalty provides for minimum of the cash equivalent of 7,000 ounces per year for 10 years starting at commercial production on the Scotia Mine. SCRi paid $250,000 in cash at closing and issued 60,000 units (" Units ") to EDM per Unit at a deemed value of C$10.00, with each Unit consisting of a common share in the capital of SCRi (" Common Share ") and one warrant exercisable into an additional Common Share at a price of C$13.00 for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. SCRi must pay EDM an additional C$250,000 cash payment following the date hereof as deferred consideration for the Silver Royalty.
ABOUT EDM RESOURCES INC.
EDM Resources Inc. ("EDM") ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) is a Canadian exploration and mining company that has full ownership of the Scotia Mine and related facilities near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, EDM also holds several prospective exploration licenses near its Scotia Mine and in the surrounding regions of Nova Scotia .
ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.
Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties ( Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | FRA: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. SCRi strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:
Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO
Telephone: (416) 481-1744
Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com
