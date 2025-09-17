Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Christian Aramayo as Advisor

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - September 17, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe : SCRI,OTC:SLCRF, OTCQX : SLCRF, BF : QS0) (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Aramayo to the position of advisor effective immediately.
Mr. Aramayo is a seasoned mining executive and strategist with over 19 years of experience across North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. He is currently the Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Director of Kuya Silver Corporation ("Kuya Silver"). Throughout his career, he has been closely associated with the practices that define world-class mining operations, including challenging projects such as Pueblo Viejo, Paracatu, Fruta del Norte, and Tasiast. His leadership prioritizes rapid, ESG-compliant development, ensuring projects transition efficiently from exploration to production.
Mr. Aramayo is a Chartered Engineer and holds a Master's Degree in Science from the University of Manchester (UK) in Decision Sciences and a postgraduate degree in metallurgy. He further solidifies his technical expertise as a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, a Professional Member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining UK, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He also serves as an advisor to other mining companies and sits on the board of SICG SAC in Peru.
Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to welcome Christian to our team. Christian's depth of experience and exposure to world-class assets globally are a great addition to our foundation and should serve well in advancing Silver Crown's growth strategy and delivering value to our shareholders."
Mr. Aramayo added, "I welcome the opportunity to advise the team at Silver Crown Royalties. Silver's role is more critical than ever, serving as a proven hedge against inflation and a cornerstone metal in the new energy matrix, AI, and advanced electronics. I have been impressed by Silver Crown's unique business model and I look forward to contributing my experience and helping the Silver Crown team create significant value for all shareholders."
This appointment is made entirely independently of the non-binding letter of intent with Kuya Silver announced by the Company on June 19, 2025 (the "LOI"). Mr. Aramayo's advisory role does not provide any assurance that definitive documentation with Kuya Silver with respect to the LOI or any other transaction with Silver Crown will be entered into imminently or at all.
