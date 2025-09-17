Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Christian Aramayo as Advisor

Silver Crown Royalties Appoints Christian Aramayo as Advisor

TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - September 17, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe : SCRI,OTC:SLCRF, OTCQX : SLCRF, BF : QS0) (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Aramayo to the position of advisor effective immediately.

Mr. Aramayo is a seasoned mining executive and strategist with over 19 years of experience across North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. He is currently the Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Director of Kuya Silver Corporation ("Kuya Silver"). Throughout his career, he has been closely associated with the practices that define world-class mining operations, including challenging projects such as Pueblo Viejo, Paracatu, Fruta del Norte, and Tasiast. His leadership prioritizes rapid, ESG-compliant development, ensuring projects transition efficiently from exploration to production.

Mr. Aramayo is a Chartered Engineer and holds a Master's Degree in Science from the University of Manchester (UK) in Decision Sciences and a postgraduate degree in metallurgy. He further solidifies his technical expertise as a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, a Professional Member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining UK, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He also serves as an advisor to other mining companies and sits on the board of SICG SAC in Peru.

Peter Bures, Silver Crown's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to welcome Christian to our team. Christian's depth of experience and exposure to world-class assets globally are a great addition to our foundation and should serve well in advancing Silver Crown's growth strategy and delivering value to our shareholders."

Mr. Aramayo added, "I welcome the opportunity to advise the team at Silver Crown Royalties. Silver's role is more critical than ever, serving as a proven hedge against inflation and a cornerstone metal in the new energy matrix, AI, and advanced electronics. I have been impressed by Silver Crown's unique business model and I look forward to contributing my experience and helping the Silver Crown team create significant value for all shareholders."

This appointment is made entirely independently of the non-binding letter of intent with Kuya Silver announced by the Company on June 19, 2025 (the "LOI"). Mr. Aramayo's advisory role does not provide any assurance that definitive documentation with Kuya Silver with respect to the LOI or any other transaction with Silver Crown will be entered into imminently or at all.

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties ( Cboe: SCRI | OTCQX: SLCRF | FRA: QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown (SCRi) currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. SCRi strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward- looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, SCRi anticipates that Mr. Aramayo's advisory role does not provide any assurance that definitive documentation with Kuya Silver with respect to the LOI or any other transaction with Silver Crown will be entered into imminently or at all. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRi will purchase gold and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRi's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRi to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of gold and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRi; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRi's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRi undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties


Creating the world’s premier silver-only royalty company

