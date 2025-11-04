Silver Crown Lists Warrants On CBOE Canada

Silver Crown Lists Warrants On CBOE Canada

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, November 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (Cboe Canada: SCRI) (" Silver Crown " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that effective at market open on November 4, 2025, 629,017 of its common share purchase warrants (" Warrants ") will be listed for trading on Cboe Canada.

Peter Bures, Chief Executive Officer of Silver Crown, commented, "The listing of the Warrants provides investors with additional liquidity as well as leverage and crystalizes the value of the instruments."

Each Warrant is exercisable into one common share in the capital of Silver Crown at an exercise price of $8.25 until October 3, 2028 and will be listed under the symbol "SCRI.WT.C".

ABOUT Silver Crown Royalties INC.

Founded by seasoned industry professionals, Silver Crown Royalties ( Cboe : SCRI | OTCQX : SLCRF | FRA : QS0) is a publicly traded silver royalty company dedicated to generating free cash flow. Silver Crown currently holds five silver royalties. Its business model offers investors exposure to precious metals, providing a natural hedge against currency devaluation while mitigating the adverse effects of production-related cost inflation. Silver Crown strives to minimize the economic burden on mining projects while simultaneously maximizing shareholder returns. For further information, please contact:

Silver Crown Royalties Inc.

Peter Bures, Chairman and CEO

Telephone: (416) 481-1744

Email: pbures@silvercrownroyalties.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the timing for the listing of the Warrants. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual actions, events or results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the impact of general business and economic conditions; the absence of control over mining operations from which SCRI will purchase silver and other metals or from which it will receive royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; SCRI 's ability to enter into definitive agreements and close proposed royalty transactions; the inherent uncertainties related to the valuations ascribed by SCRI to its royalty interests; problems inherent to the marketability of silver and other metals; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of the primary commodities mined at such operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; government entities interpreting existing tax legislation or enacting new tax legislation in a way which adversely affects SCRI ; stock market volatility; regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on SCRI 's business, operations and financial condition, loss of key employees. SCRI has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. SCRI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

CBOE CANADA DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Not for dissemination into the U.S. or through U.S. wire services.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver Crown RoyaltiesSCRI:CCCboe:SCRIPrecious Metals Investing
SCRI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Silver Crown Royalties

Silver Crown Royalties

Creating the world’s premier silver-only royalty company

Creating the world’s premier silver-only royalty company Keep Reading...
Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Silver Royalty With EDM Resources

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ON, August 13, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated August 7, 2025, it has closed the acquisition of a royalty on... Keep Reading...
Silver Crown Secures Silver Royalty Agreement with EDM Resources

Silver Crown Secures Silver Royalty Agreement with EDM Resources

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ON, August 7, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the signing of a royalty purchase agreement with EDM Resources Inc. (" EDM ") ( TSX-V: EDM; FSE: P3Z) dated... Keep Reading...
Silver Crown Provides Corporate Update

Silver Crown Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ON, August 1, 2025 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) announces that it has become aware that Gold Mountain Mining Corp. (" Gold Mountain ") and its two subsidiaries, Bayshore... Keep Reading...
Silver Crown Announces Amendment

Silver Crown Announces Amendment

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has executed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to its silver royalty agreement originally dated... Keep Reading...
Silver Crown Royalties Closes Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Crown Royalties Closes Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - July 14 2025 –Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown", "SCRi", the "Corporation", or the "Company") (Cboe:SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully closed the final tranche ("Final Tranche") of its... Keep Reading...
BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System

CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony System

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced CSAMT Findings - a Large-Scale Hydrothermal Antimony SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

RUA GOLD Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the... Keep Reading...
Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Locksley to brief investors on EXIM Bank support, U.S Mine-to-Metal strategy and recent operational progress

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY, OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) (“Locksley” or the “Company”), advises that the Company will host an investor webinar to discuss the Company’s recent announcements and the next phase of its U.S expansion strategy. DATE & TIME: Wednesday, 5th November 2025 at 11:30am... Keep Reading...
Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs

Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill ProgramsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Trading Halt

BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Related News

gold investing

Significant Gold Discoveries Continue at Golden Gate - Drilling Hits 253.0m @ 1.5 g/t Au from Surface and Open in all Directions Ending in Mineralisation

Base Metals Investing

Trading Halt

rare earth investing

Detailed Ground Gravity, Magnetic and Radiometric Surveys Refine Priority REE Targets at Desert Star Projects, California, USA

Nickel Investing

Top 5 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2025

Critical Metals Investing

Australia and Canada Sign Joint Declaration of Intent on Critical Minerals

Battery Metals Investing

Repurchase of Convertible Securities

Gold Investing

Trigg Minerals Poised for 2027 Production as Push for Domestic Critical Minerals Supply Heightens