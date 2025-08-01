Silver Crown Announces Amendment

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - August 1, 2025 Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe: SCRI,OTC:SLCRF; OTCQX: SLCRF; FRA: QS0) ( "Silver Crown" "SCRi" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce it has executed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to its silver royalty agreement originally dated December 13, 2024 (the "Agreement" ) with PPX Mining Corp. ( TSXV: PPX; BVL: PPX) ( "PPX" ) with respect to a silver royalty (" Silver Royalty ") on the Igor Project. The Amendment changes the capital deployment structure of the second tranche of the purchase price for the Silver Royalty (the " Second Tranche Payment ") and the commencement date of the quarterly minimum Silver Royalty payments under the Agreement (the " Minimum Royalty Payments ").
The Second Tranche Payment, originally set at US$1,470,000 and payable on or before August 6, 2025, has now been divided into two payments, with Silver Crown paying US$833,000 of the Second Tranche Payment to PPX today and with the remaining US$637,000 of the Second Tranche Payment now being due on or before December 31, 2025. Additionally, the commencement date for the Minimum Royalty Payments has been deferred from October 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, subject to earlier commencement upon the startup of metallurgical operations at the Beneficiation Plant.
In accordance with the terms of the Agreement as amended by the Amendment, the payment of the first US$833,000 of the Second Tranche Payment today increased Silver Royalty payable to SCRi to the cash equivalent of 5.1% of the silver produced at the Igor Project (to an aggregate 11.1%), and the total payable silver ounces under the Silver Royalty increased by 76,500 ounces (to an aggregate total of 166,500 ounces). Upon payment of the remaining US$637,000 of the Second Tranche Payment on or before December 31, 2025, the Silver Royalty will further increase by 3.9% of the cash equivalent of the silver produced at the Igor Project (to a total of 15%), and the total payable silver ounces under the Silver Royalty will increase by an additional 58,500 ounces (to an aggregate total of 225,000 ounces) as contemplated by the Agreement.
Peter Bures, Silver Crown's CEO, stated, "Increasing our royalty to 11.1% of the cash equivalent of the silver produced at Igor 4 (up from 6% in the first half of the year) is expected to be instrumental to our revenue growth in the immediate term. Amending the Second Tranche Payment offers flexibility to our partners as they continue to develop their infrastructure and presents an opportunity for SCRI to deploy capital in a more advantageous manner for shareholders. Furthermore, adjusting the Minimum Royalty Payments to a more advantageous timeline enables for any fine tuning during the initial phase of the Beneficiation Plant's operation. We emphasize that the overall transaction terms remain unchanged per the Agreement: SCRI is still expected to receive the cash equivalent of 225,000 silver ounces over the next four years, of which approximately the cash equivalent of 1,600 silver ounces have already been delivered and will now be delivered at an increased rate.
