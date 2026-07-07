Silver Breccia Discovered within CBS Zone at Treaty Creek

(TheNewswire)
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - July 7, 2026 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TEUTF"- OTCQB) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has announced, in a news release dated July 7, 2026, that Drill Hole CBS-26-08 at the Treaty Creek property intersected silver rich mineralization deeper in the CBS Zone representing a new mineralized target within the system. Tudor plans to follow up on the higher-grade silver intercept later in the Program after completing drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone. The Treaty Creek property is located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, adjoining Seabridge Gold's KSM property and Newmont Mining's Brucejack property.
The Tudor July 7, 2026 news release contains the following:
Silver Breccia within CBS Zone:
Hole CBS-26-08 intersected:
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61.28 g/t silver and 0.09 g/t gold over 34.15 m starting 264.00 meters downhole, including
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201.84 g/t silver and 0.07 g/t gold over 7.20 m starting 280.00 meters downhole.
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The newly discovered silver rich breccia system provides continuity between a previous intercept observed in drillhole CBS-22-04 which returned 54.82 g/t silver and 0.30 g/t gold over 13.50 m, and a cluster of seven surface chip-samples grading between 30.09 g/t silver to 61.8 g/t silver. The zone remains open with significant silver potential.
Gold Intercepts at CBS Zone
Hole CBS-26-08 also intersected:
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2.57 g/t gold and 0.39 g/t silver over 3.00 m starting 6.00 meters downhole, and
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0.53 g/t gold and 9.81 g/t silver over 20.60 m starting 61.90 meters downhole, including,
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0.92 g/t gold and 16.99 g/t silver over 9.30 m starting 73.20 meters downhole;
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extending the gold rich breccia system within the CBS Zone 40 m along strike to the northeast.
Hole CBS-26-09 intersected:
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0.79 g/t gold and 4.71 g/t silver over 47.00 mstarting 153.00 meters downhole, including
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1.04 g/t gold and 1.49 g/t silver over 24.50 m starting 153.00 meters downhole;
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extending the gold rich breccia system within the CBS Zone 60 meters up-dip (vertically).
See Table 1 below for select drill results of holes CBS-26-08 and CBS-26-09 accompanied by a plan map and cross sections.
The primary objective of the Program for the CBS Zone is to expand the known mineralization, with a secondary objective of testing the entire CBS Zone vectoring towards the Goldstorm Deposit. The two drillholes were successful in expanding the gold-rich breccia system at the CBS Zone by 40 m to the northeast and 60 m up-dip of previous intercepts in the direction of the Goldstorm Deposit. The breccia system is interpreted by Tudor to be a high fluid flow corridor within a high-sulfidation system within the CBS Zone. The discovery of a silver-rich breccia deeper within the system expands the potential for multiple precious metal bearing structures within the CBS Zone.
2026 Exploration Program Update
Following the completion of drill holes CBS-26-08 and 09 at the CBS Zone, the two track-mounted diamond drill rigs moved to the Perfectstorm Zone to target porphyry gold/silver/copper mineralization hosted within potassic altered diorites, similar to mineralization encountered in the Goldstorm Deposit, and outlying gold/silver rich epithermal style mineralization. The two drill rigs are expected to continue drilling at the Perfectstorm Zone through the summer before moving back to the CBS Zone in September to follow up on results from drill holes CBS-26-08 and 09.
Table 1: Select Treaty Creek Drill Results, July 7, 2026, Drillholes CBS-26-08 and 09
|
Hole
|
Collar Coords
|
Dip/
Azimuth
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Interval
(m)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|
CBS-26-08
|
430817mE
|
-45/
|
6.00
|
9.00
|
3.00
|
2.57
|
0.39
|
and
|
61.90
|
82.50
|
20.60
|
0.53
|
9.81
|
including
|
73.20
|
82.50
|
9.30
|
0.92
|
16.99
|
and
|
264.00
|
298.15
|
34.15
|
0.09
|
61.28
|
including
|
280.00
|
287.20
|
7.20
|
0.07
|
201.84
|
CBS-26-09
|
430061mE
|
-50/
|
153.00
|
200.00
|
47.00
|
0.79
|
4.71
|
including
|
153.00
|
177.50
|
24.50
|
1.04
|
1.49
(1) All assay values are uncut, and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.
(2) HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.
Cross Sections of Drillholes CBS-26-08 and 09
Section A
Section B
Qualified Person
The Qualified Person for the Tudor news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in the Tudor news release [dated July 7, 2026].
* * *
Qualified Person – Teuton Resources Corp.
D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated July 7, 2026. Mr. Cremonese is not independent of Teuton as he is its President and Director.
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received over the past ten years, both in cash and in shares of optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.
All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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