7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Keith Weiner: US$2,700 Gold, US$36 Silver? Modeling Fundamental Prices

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Sona's Cancer Therapy Triggers Abscopal Effect, Eliminating Distant Tumors In Preclinical Melanoma Study

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here: Investing in Tech

Tesoro Gold

Significant New Discovery at Ternera East

Multiple Thick Gold Zones in Major New Intrusive Intercept

Tesoro Gold Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO, OTCQB:TSORF) is pleased to report significant assay results from first-pass drilling of the Ternera East target, which has intercepted a newly identified, thick (+200m), well-mineralised El Zorro Tonalite (EZT) intrusive.

This new discovery (refer Figure 1) is located approximately 300m east of the 1.3Moz Ternera Gold Deposit (Ternera) within Tesoro’s broader El Zorro Gold Project (El Zorro) in Chile.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Hole ZDDH0341 intercepted a newly identified, +200m thick intrusive of EZT, the primary gold host at Ternera.
  • The new intrusive body is a potential major fault offset or Ternera ‘repeat’ (Ternera East).
  • Two substantial, well-mineralised zones were intercepted in ZDDH0341 including;
    • 49.50m @ 0.55g/t Au from 179.00 m, including;
      • 15.40m @ 1.21g/t Au from 182.00m; and
      • 5.40m @ 2.21g/t Au from 182.0m and;
    • 36.00m @ 1.00g/t Au from 281.50m including;
      • 17.50m @ 1.91g/t Au from 282.00m
      • 7.70m @ 3.64g/t Au from 283.30m
      • 2.30m @ 9.50g/t Au from 288.30m
  • Accelerated drilling program in progress to rapidly define the Ternera East target.

Tesoro Managing Director, Zeff Reeves, commented:

“This discovery at Ternera East is one of the most significant results from El Zorro and has the potential to materially change its scale. The identification of this well-mineralised EZT represents a potential uplifted extension or offset of the main Ternera Deposit, which could rapidly add substantial ounces to our existing 1.3Moz Mineral Resource.

“It is an exciting outcome that further validates the targeting model being employed by the Tesoro team at El Zorro. We are now focused on completing additional drilling of the area as quickly as possible to better understand what we have identified at Ternera East.”

Figure 1: El Zorro Gold Project – Ternera area drill locations in current program, location of hole ZDDH0341 within the Ternera East target, and significant results showing areas of open gold mineralisation close to Ternera (refer ASX Announcements 23 March 2021, 25 June 2021, 3 November 2021, 8 November 2022, 18 September 2023, and 13 June 2024). Section location for Figure 2 shown at A-A’ - Datum PSAD56 19S

El Zorro Diamond Drilling Program Delivers Significant New Discovery at Ternera East

An initial diamond drilling program at key target areas within a 1.5 km radius of the existing 1.3 Moz Ternera Deposit is ongoing (refer Figure 1). The program is designed as a first-pass drill assessment of high-priority targets proximate to Ternera, providing the potential for future rapid and shallow additions to the existing Mineral Resource at El Zorro.

These areas include Drone Hill, Buzzard, Ternera East and a direct extension to Ternera. To date, ten holes have been completed in the current program for 2,305m. Hole details are presented in Appendix 1.

At Ternera East, assay results have been returned for hole ZDDH0341(refer Figure 2), which was fast-tracked through the laboratory due to the wide zone of prospective EZT observed in drill core. Significant intercepts for hole ZDDH0341 are presented in Table 1, with full drill hole details in Appendix 1.

Figure 2: El Zorro Gold Project – Ternera East drilling, ZDDH0341 showing significant mineralised zones and location relative to the Ternea Gold Deposit MRE Block Model and USD1800 optimised Pit Shell., looking north. Hole ZDDH0341 was drilled toward 000 and is projected onto section. Previous drilling shown as pale grey drill traces. Refer ASX announcement 6 December 2021 for hole ZDDH0223 results.

ZDDH0341 was drilled to a final downhole depth of 400.15m and intercepted several small EZT dykes from near surface to 178.70m downhole. These dykes returned zones of sporadic gold mineralisation. Between 178.70m to 390.85m downhole, a thick body of EZT was intercepted containing two main zones of gold mineralisation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tesoro Gold Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Anvil Drilling Intersects New Mineralisation Increasing Sams Creek Resource Potential

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Sams Creek Project.

Antilles Gold Limited

Strategy for Cuban Mining Joint Venture

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise that on 28 June 2024 Shareholders of the Cuban joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria SA, formally adopted previously agreed modifications to the existing Joint Venture Agreement.

Line going up, finger pointing to top of line.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gowest Gold Jumps 86 Percent on Deal to Go Private

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 0.89 points last week to close at 569.82.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data this past Friday (June 28) in its Personal Income and Outlays report. The PCE minus food and energy is the favored index of the US Federal Reserve.

The report stated that the PCE price index rose 2.6 percent year-over-year in May, and increased just 0.1 percent month-over-month compared to April. This year-over-year increase marks the lowest since March of 2021, the last time it was below the central bank’s target 2 percent inflation rate.

Prospector Announces Strategic Equity Investment By B2Gold

Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") has agreed to complete a strategic investment into the Company. Pursuant to the transaction B2Gold has agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 5,578,720 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.163 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $909,311.36 (the "Offering").

Rob Carpenter, CEO and Director of Prospector, said, "We are excited to have B2Gold as a keystone shareholder in Prospector Metals and our team is looking forward to their technical input on our flagship ML Project, Yukon. B2Gold is a major global gold producer with a strong commitment to communities, sustainable mining and employee safety. This investment and technical partnership will allow Prospector to advance the ML project more efficiently and it represents an endorsement of our exploration philosophy and targeting methods."

Newmont Welcomes Industry Veteran Red Conger to Board of Directors

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Harry M. (Red) Conger to its Board of Directors, who will also serve on the Safety and Sustainability Committee. Red brings over 46 years of extensive mining and leadership experience to Newmont's Board of Directors, having recently retired from Teck Resources, where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240627078254/en/

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

