Siren Gold

Significant Mineralisation Intersected at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.

Highlights

Diamond drillhole ACDDH015 has been completed, intersecting both the Bonanza East and Fraternal Shoots.

  • ACDDH015 follows up from encouraging results from the 2023 Bonanza East drilling campaign, ie. 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 20.6g/t AuEq from 78.3m.
  • ACDDH015 intersected the Bonanza East Shoot between 69.6m and 80.8m for a total downhole length of 11.2m.
  • The intersection contains significant visible stibnite mineralisation, including a very rich 5m section containing between 15-35% stibnite based on a combination of visual estimates and pXRF analysis. Assay results are awaited.
  • The Fraternal Shoot was intersected between 105m and 126m for a total downhole length of approximately 21m. The hole intersected moderate to strong acicular arsenopyrite throughout the hole, with moderate stibnite and quartz veining between 105m and 109m.
Executive Chairman Brain Rodan commented:

“It is pleasing to see the first drillhole of 2024 deliver some outstanding visual results and we look forward to the laboratory assays confirming our initial analysis in the coming weeks. The ongoing drilling at Auld creek is expected to add significantly to our understanding of the Antimony and Gold distribution within the mineralisation and will be used to update the Auld Creek Inferred MRE.

“Planning is well advanced to recommence drilling at Sams Creek next month to test the Anvil Zone where Siren recently identified a significant new drill target. The Sams Creek porphyry dyke extends over 7kms long, is up to 60m thick, and extends down dip for at least 1km and includes the Company’s Main Zone MRE of 824,000 oz @ 2.8g/t Au1.

“Additionally, it is fantastic to see the support of the New Zealand Government in introducing the Fast Track Approvals Bill for accelerated development of major projects. This is a very positive step for mining projects in New Zealand and we look forward to working with the Government and key stakeholders to progress our exploration programs at Reefton and Sams Creek to mining permit status“.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

