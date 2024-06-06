Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

GTI Board Appoints Ex-Head of Cameco Australia, Simon Williamson

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Equinox Resources Limited

Significant 108.5Mt 58.0% Fe DSO Resource Defined at Hamersley Iron Ore Project

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a Mineral Resources Estimate (“MRE”) for Direct Shipping Ore (“DSO”) for the 100% owned Hamersley Iron Ore (“Hamersley” or “Project”) of 108.5Mt at 58% Fe1.

  • Equinox has defined a large-scale, high-grade Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) component of its wider Iron Ore Resource, totaling 108.5Mt at 58% Fe.
  • Equinox’s DSO Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is very similar in grade to the Pilbara fines product from the region sold to Asian markets.
  • The resource is strategically located in the infrastructure-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia, approximately 30 km south of Fortescue Metals Group's Solomon Mining Hub (ASX: FMG) currently producing ~65 to 70Mtpa at 56.9% Fe.
  • The DSO mineralisation starts ~20 meters below surface and is likely to be easily mineable given the uniform nature of the deposit with no deleterious material present.
  • There is significant exploration upside potential to grow the DSO material, as evidenced by drill hole PLRC0167 which ended in mineralisation of 61.6% Fe.
  • An infill Phase 1 drilling program of approximately 3,300 meters is planned for H2 CY2024 in the high-grade region of the orebody.
  • Metallurgical testwork shows that post-screening and scrubbing, the iron grades can upgrade to approximately 60% to 62% Fe.
  • Importantly, this JORC compliant MRE, sits on a mining lease with a native title agreement in place and could be rapidly developed against the backdrop of a high iron ore price environment.
  • The initial DSO MRE is one of the largest undeveloped hematite detrital resources in the Pilbara, wholly owned by an ASX-listed junior company.

Equinox Resources Managing Director and CEO, Zac Komur, commented:

“At Equinox Resources, we're committed to advancing the Hamersley Iron Ore Project with a clear focus on accelerating its exploration and development. The reinterpretation of the Mineral Resource Estimate confirms an initial Direct Shipping Ore of 108.5 Mt at a grade of 58.0% Fe targeting the Platts 58% Fe Index and highlighting significant hematite mineralisation. By reassessing the resource and collaborating closely with our geological team, we've unlocked a clearer understanding of its true economic potential, whilst revealing unprecedented exploration upside.

This MRE update lays the groundwork for targeting the higher-grade region of the ore body. Our Phase 1 drilling program for the second half of CY2024 is set to unlock this higher-grade region, further enhancing the resource volume and grade.

These strategic efforts will pave the way for a comprehensive scoping study. This study will thoroughly evaluate alternative valuation scenarios, considering both the MRE for 58% Fe and a +60% Fe market index, with our decisions driven by a commitment to maximising value for shareholders.”

Figure 1: Location map showing Hamersley Iron Ore Mining Lease in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia

Significant Undeveloped Pilbara Hematite Detrital Project

Equinox Resources has released a DSO MRE as part of the development of the Hamersley Iron Ore Project. This MRE incorporates the results of a recent geological re-interpretation of the deposit conducted by ERM Australia Consultants Pty Ltd, trading as CSA Global, the Company's geological consultant.

The Hamersley Iron Ore Project is supported by a comprehensive knowledge base, including 22,621 meters of historical drilling, assays, geological modelling, metallurgical testwork, and geophysical data. This data has been re-interpreted to enhance the geological characterization and lithological domaining of the deposit.

The initial DSO MRE for the project represents one of the largest undeveloped hematite detrital resources in the Pilbara, wholly owned by an ASX-listed junior iron ore company. With a target grade of 58% Fe, the project can produce a DSO iron ore product that is saleable in the current market.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Equinox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:eqniron investingIron Investing
The Conversation (0)

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in June.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $30.2 million or about CDN. $41.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders.  LIORC typically declares a second quarter dividend in June based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Caterpillar's battery-electric haul truck.

BHP and Rio Tinto Join Forces to Test Battery-Electric Haul Trucks in Pilbara Area

Mining giants BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) are teaming up to trial battery-electric haul trucks in Western Australia’s Pilbara region as part of their broader ESG strategies.

The collaboration aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and drive sustainability in the mining sector.

The partnership will see the trial of two Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAT 793 haul trucks starting in the second half of 2024, and two Komatsu (TSE:6301) 930 haul trucks beginning in 2026. BHP will use the Caterpillar haul trucks, while Rio Tinto will focus on the Komatsu models, with the trial outcomes shared between the two companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the first quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is focused on developing Iron Bear, its 100% owned Iron Ore Project, located in the Labrador Trough region of Canada. The Company also has investments in several exploration and mining projects, providing exposure to lithium, iron ore, copper, and gold (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $5.4m as of 29th April 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyclone Metals Limited (‘CLE’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by CLE of an announcement in relation to results of the pilot plant test work.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Further Results Extend Christmas Gift Shear

Lodgement of Court Orders Approving Schemes

BP8 Sources Bird’s Nest Products from Chinese State-Owned Conglomerate China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Commonly Known as Sinopharm)

Related News

Resource Investing

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Gold Investing

Further Results Extend Christmas Gift Shear

Gold Investing

Lodgement of Court Orders Approving Schemes

Silver Investing

Fortuna Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

Nickel Investing

First Two Step-out Holes Extend High Grades at Horden Lake

Resource Investing

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

Lithium Investing

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

×