Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) ("Sierra Wireless" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Securityholders (as defined below) have approved the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of the Company (the "Shares") by 13548597 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Semtech Corporation ("Semtech") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction" or the "Arrangement") at the special meeting of Securityholders held today (the "Meeting").

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: (i) 98.60% of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") present in person, virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting, and (ii) 98.69% of the votes cast by Shareholders, holders of options to purchase Shares of the Company, holders of restricted share units and phantom restricted share units of the Company and holders of performance share units of the Company (collectively, the "Securityholders"), voting together as a single class, present in person, virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The Arrangement is subject to antitrust and competition approvals in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, the approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") and other customary closing conditions. The Court hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on September 29, 2022, and the completion of the Arrangement is expected to occur in Semtech's fiscal year 2023. Until close, the parties remain separate independent companies. Following completion of the Transaction, the Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Global Market. An application will also be made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions following completion of the Arrangement. The Company will also deregister the Shares under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

ABOUT SIERRA WIRELESS

Sierra Wireless (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW) is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is a global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com .

ABOUT SEMTECH

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, the expected timetable for completing the Arrangement and any other statements regarding Sierra's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the Company's ability to meet all conditions precedent set forth in the Arrangement Agreement, the Company's ability to secure the final Court approval in connection with the Transaction, and the required regulatory approvals; or other statements that are not statements of fact.

Forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the parties ability to consummate the Arrangement; the conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the court approval on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the Arrangement; the Company's ability to delist and deregister the Shares under applicable securities laws and exchange rules; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . The Company's forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Media Contact:
Louise Matich
Media Relations
pr@sierrawireless.com

Investor Contact:
Sean Fallis
Investor Relations
investor@sierrawireless.com

BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Delivers strong year-over-year revenue growth for IoT business unit and double-digit sequential billings growth for Cybersecurity business unit

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023:

Qualcomm's Automotive Design-Win Pipeline Expands to $30 Billion

Greater than 2X Increase in Pipeline Since November 2021 –

Snapdragon Digital Chassis Enables the Car of the Future –

MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce Inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

  • Electronics and Software Predicted to Account for 50% of Total Car Costs by 2030
  • New Awards Program will Recognize Automotive Industry Trailblazers Driving Once-in-a-Century Transformation

MotorTrend the leading global automotive media company, announced today that it is joining leading software company, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) to launch the Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards. The new awards program looks to celebrate the innovators and pioneers who are leading the automotive industry's once-in-a-century transformation from hardware to software which will redefine how cars are designed, built, driven and experienced.

MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce Inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards. New Awards Program will Recognize Automotive Industry Trailblazers Driving Once-in-a-Century Transformation

SDV Awards Press Kit: Documentary, Trailer Videos, Fact Sheet, Sound Bites, Photos

For more than a century the bulk of a car's value was in its mechanical, hardware, and other physical components. However, as personal technology has evolved, software and connected services will soon become the most important drivers of value, and a key differentiator, for automobile manufacturers. With the average new car containing more than 100 million lines of code and thousands of different computer chips already in use, independent research predicts that by 2030, electronics and software will account for 50% of car costs, up from about 30% today. This represents a fundamental shift in the automotive industry, as the software opportunity in autonomous cars will grow from less than one billion dollars today to $25 billion . According to recent forecasts, revenue from software-driven vehicles could account for as much as 50% of the automotive industry's future earnings. *

As the creator of the most prestigious automotive awards – Car, Truck and SUV of the Year and its annual Power List – MotorTrend is joining forces with BlackBerry, whose BlackBerry® QNX® technology is embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, to encourage OEMs and automotive suppliers to nominate outstanding pioneers, leaders and domain experts in recognition of their extraordinary work using software to push industry boundaries and improve the driving experience for consumers.

"Speaking with automakers and Tier 1s around the world, nothing is more important to them than software and electronics as both allow them to deliver compelling in-car experiences and differentiate against the competition," said Mark Wilson , Chief Marketing Officer, BlackBerry. "To that end, we're thrilled to be teaming up with MotorTrend to recognize and elevate the unsung heroes who have been systematically laying the stakes for the auto industry's exciting next chapter. I firmly believe that we'll see more change in the next ten years than we've seen in the previous hundred and, given that it's the software heads that will determine what that future looks like, we felt it was particularly important to create the Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards to recognize and celebrate individuals who are leading the way."

"There is a massive technological shift going on in the auto industry and it's not just defined by software, it's driven by people: engineers, software developers, computer scientists," said Ed Loh , Head of Editorial, MotorTrend Group. "These men and women are on the leading edge of imagining and executing the future of mobility. We're putting our decades-long experience to work to help provide insight and perspective on these people and transformative work they are doing. With BlackBerry's help, we want to highlight the pioneers, leaders and experts who are doing the most important work in the space, and effectively shaping our automotive future."

Nominations are now open for the following three Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards (SDVI) categories:

  • Pioneer: This outstanding individual has demonstrably broken new ground within the SDV space through research, development, and application of new automotive software.
  • Leader: This exceptional principal is in a senior management position and leads a team that is transforming the automotive industry through the broad adoption and application of software solutions.
  • Domain Expert: This critical team member is a subject matter expert within a specific SDV discipline (e.g. advanced driver assistance systems, digital cockpit, over-the-air updates, autonomous, recruiting etc.)

Automakers and automotive suppliers can nominate their employees by visiting https://www.motortrend.com/sdv-form/ . Each nomination is subject to a diligent screening process involving representatives exclusively from MotorTrend's editorial team, who will review the submissions and establish a short list of finalists.

The nomination process closes at 11:59 pm PT on Monday , October 31 and the short list of finalists will be announced in the Fall of 2022. MotorTrend and BlackBerry will announce the first annual SDVI Awards winners during a ceremony on Thursday, January 5 in Las Vegas , in conjunction with CES 2023. For more information and rules please visit: https://www.motortrend.com/sdvawards .

To underscore the importance of the emerging software-defined vehicle age and the need to recognize the industry disruption coming at the hands of these innovators and pioneers, MotorTrend has produced a 22-minute documentary, 'Coding the Car ', and a book by the same title, which are being released as companion pieces with the SDV Innovator Awards announcement. For more information and assets related to the documentary and SDV Innovator Awards please visit motortrendpresskit.com .

*Source: Lux Research

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Warner Bros. Discovery's MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTOR TREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, MotorTrend Group encompasses television's #1 network for automotive fans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel and MotorTrend+, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. MotorTrend Group serves to embrace, entertain and empower the motoring world.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

MotorTrend Group

Rob Quigley
Senior PR and Social Media Manager
MotorTrend Group
Robert_Quigley@motortrend.com
213-248-8922

Scott Shaffstall
Head of Corporate Communications
MotorTrend Group
Scott_Shaffstall@motortrend.com
949-285-6315

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motortrend-and-blackberry-announce-inaugural-software-defined-vehicle-innovator-awards-301624981.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Apple's global phenomenon "Ted Lasso" joins ranks of the most celebrated comedies in history with back-to-back Emmy wins for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards

"Ted Lasso" once again becomes the most Emmy Award-winning comedy

Apple TV+ lands nine Emmys total, including four wins for "Ted Lasso," and honors for "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," "Severance," "Schmigadoon!," and "Home Before Dark"

Sierra Wireless Announces AirLink® RX55 Cellular Router Optimized for the Rapidly Expanding Industrial IoT

New ultra-low powered cellular router solution powered by AirLink OS enables next-generation networking capabilities for industry 4.0 applications

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced the AirLink® RX55 LTE cellular router solution to bring advanced networking capabilities to the Industrial IoT (IIoT) and deliver intelligence securely at the edge for mission-critical applications on both public and private networks.

Zylorion Announces Additions to Board of Directors and Advisory Committee

Zylorion Health Inc., ( "Zylorion" or the "Company" ), a precision mental health care and psychedelic therapy focused innovator, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Jeroen Tas to the Company's Board of Directors, and the addition of Dr. Ted Goldstein to the Company's Digital Health Advisory Committee.

Zylorion logo (CNW Group/Zylorion)

"We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Tas and Dr. Goldstein join our Company. In addition to being recognized and celebrated as leaders in transformative tech and innovation, Mr. Tas and Dr. Goldstein have a track record of successful entrepreneurship and bring very relevant and deep experience in healthcare, health technologies, and bioinformatics", commented Dr. Peter Silverstone , Chief Executive Officer.

About Mr. Jeroen Tas

Mr. Tas previously served as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer with Koninklijke Philips N.V. (" Philips ") (NYSE: PHG) (AMS: PHIA), a leading global health technology company. Prior to joining Philips, Mr. Tas co-founded and served as President, COO and Vice Chairman of Mphasis Ltd., a global technology solutions company. Mr. Tas also led Transaction Technology Inc., Citi's tech lab, where he oversaw the first launch of internet banking, new payment networks and internet-based self-service devices.

Mr. Tas previously served as an observer to Zylorion's Board of Directors and as a member of the Digital Health Advisory Committee.

About Dr. Ted Goldstein

Dr. Goldstein most recently served as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer with Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV), formerly Anthem Inc., where he oversaw the development of 'HealthOS', an artificial intelligence-based health operating system. Dr. Goldstein was previously Vice President of Software Tools at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), where he led the team that created Xcode, Mac OS X, and iOS runtime operating systems for Mac and iPhone. Before Apple, Dr. Goldstein served as Chief Java Commerce Officer with Sun Microsystems, where he was co-creator of the Java programming language and designed the Java card system used in billions of smartcards.

"We are excited to welcome to Mr. Tas and Dr. Goldstein to our Company and look forward to working closely with them, as well as with the rest of our Directors and Advisors, towards achieving our mission of delivering innovative and effective new therapies that will enable those suffering from mental health challenges to thrive", noted Dr. Silverstone.

About Zylorion

Zylorion is a biotech company engaged in the development and delivery of integrated precision mental health therapies to address psychological and neurological mental health conditions. Zylorion is focused on the research, development and commercialization of psychedelic-based compounds coupled with novel therapeutic treatment programs targeting a continuum of mental health conditions, such as MDD (major depressive disorder), TRD (treatment resistant depression), PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), general depression, anxiety disorders, and a number of addictive tendencies. Zylorion aims to leverage leading technologies to support the scalability and accessibility of its integrated therapy programs in its mission to enable those experiencing mental health challenges to thrive.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zylorion-announces-additions-to-board-of-directors-and-advisory-committee-301620063.html

SOURCE Zylorion

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c2883.html

