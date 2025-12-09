Sidoti Events, LLC's Year-End Virtual Investor Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC's Year-End Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 9, 2025 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Year-End Virtual Investor Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 10-11, 2025. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EST

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Nano-X Imaging, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)

9:15-9:45

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY)

10:00-10:30

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)

*****

10:45-11:15

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI)

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Oil States (NYSE:OIS)

11:30-12:00

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

12:15-12:45

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX:LGDTF)

1:00-1:30

*****

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

1:45-2:15

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC)

NCS Multistage (NASDAQNCSM)

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG)

2:30-3:00

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

The FUTR Corporation (TSX-V:FTRC)

*****

3:15-3:45

Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:MEHA)

SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Atlas Salt Inc. (TSX-V:SALT)

4:00-4:30

The Beachbody Company (NASDAQ:BODI)

Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ:BAER)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

1x1s Only

(10th)

51Talk (NYSE American:COE)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

PAR Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

*****

*All Times EST

Thursday, December 11, 2025 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

Evaxion (NASDAQ:EVAX)

The Trendlines Group (OTCQX:TRNLY)

*****

9:15-9:45

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Owlting Group (NASDAQ:OWLS)

*****

10:00-10:30

Koil Energy (OTCQB:KLNG)

Lead Real Estate., Ltd (NASDAQ:LRE)

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

10:45-11:15

Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL)

11:30-12:00

Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX:SLVTF)

12:15-12:45

XBP Global Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:XBP)

West Red Lake Gold (OTCQB:WRLGF)

*****

1:00-1:30

Strattec Security Corp (NASDAQ:STRT)

First Business Bank (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Mtron Industries, Inc (NYSE American:MPTI)

1:45-2:15

*****

Highland Copper Company (TSX-V:HI)(OTCQB:HDRSF)

*****

2:30-3:00

*****

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ:ABL)

3:15-3:45

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC)
*[Pre-Recorded]*

P2 Gold Inc. (OTCQB:PGLDF)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTG)

4:00-4:30

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV)

*****

1x1s Only

(11th)

51Talk (NYSE American:COE)

FreightCar America, Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL)

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL)

Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA)(NASDAQ:SRTAW)

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)

*****

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Lighthouse Equity Research ("Lighthouse") programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Highland Copper Company Inc. HI:CA TSXV:HI Base Metals Investing
HI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Highland Copper Company Inc.

Highland Copper Company Inc.

Keep Reading...
Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on a 500-meter hole in Carnegie Township near Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The drill... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, December 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN)

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rodren Drilling Ltd. has formally commenced drilling at the Company's 100% - owned Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Kenora Mining District, Sioux Narrows,... Keep Reading...
Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Romios Proposes Name Change and Share Consolidation, Annual General and Special Meeting Scheduled for January 16, 2026

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be seeking shareholder approval for a proposed name change to "Oreterra Metals Corp." (the "Name Change") and a consolidation of the Company's... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 9, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") are moving ahead with a fully funded and fully permitted January 2026 deep drill program designed to evaluate a... Keep Reading...
Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 8, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK:NLPXF) announces adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement and engagement of Investor Relations Consultant. Shareholder Rights Plan... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Further Offtake MOU for Orom-Cross Graphite Project

Greenland Government Grants Exploitation Licence for Amitsoq

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Related News

graphite investing

Further Offtake MOU for Orom-Cross Graphite Project

graphite investing

Greenland Government Grants Exploitation Licence for Amitsoq

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$60 to Hit New All-time High

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Iron Investing

BHP Pens US$2 Billion Deal to Boost Pilbara Iron Ore Expansion

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada