Sidoti Events, LLC's June Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC's June Small-Cap Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 16, 2026 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day June Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 17-18, 2026. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 (Day 1)

8:30-9:00

Avalon Advanced Materials (AVL)

Aurora Mobile (JG)

9:15-9:45

Onity Group (ONIT)

*****

10:00-10:30

Charles River Associates (CRAI)

*****

10:45-11:15

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

*****

11:30-12:00

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

Cibus (CBUS)

12:15-12:45

Tennant Company (TNC)

*****

1:00-1:30

Connection (CNXN)

*****

1:45-2:15

TrueBlue (TBI)

*****

2:30-3:00

Innventure, Inc. (INV)

*****

3:15-3:45

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (AVX)

*****

4:00-4:30

Oportun Financial (OPRT)

*****

1x1s Only

(17th)

GATX Corporation (GATX)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU)

OneSpan (OSPN)

Unisys Corporation (UIS)

*****

*****

*All Times EDT

Thursday, June 18, 2026 (Day 2)

8:30-9:00

ATRenew Inc. (RERE)

*****

9:15-9:45

NetraMark Holdings Inc. (AIAI)

*****

10:00-10:30

SBC Medical Group Holdings (SBC)

Brady Corporation (BRC)

10:45-11:15

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)

Zenatech (ZENA)

11:30-12:00

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)

*****

12:15-12:45

Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

Teamshares (TMS) [SPAC]

1:00-1:30

Orchestra BioMed (OBIO)

*****

1:45-2:15

Treace Medical (TMCI)

*****

2:30-3:00

Gaia, Inc. (GAIA)

*****

3:15-3:45

Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI)

The Beachbody Company (BODI)

4:00-4:30

Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT)

*****

1x1s Only

(18th)

Belden Inc. (BDC)

GATX Corporation (GATX)

Greif, Inc. (GEF)

Kelly Services (KELYA)

Koppers Holdings (KOP)

Unisys Corporation (UIS)

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")
In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 130 equities, of which over 80 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

Media Contact:
Ally Cecil
conference@sidoti.com
212-453-7031

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



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