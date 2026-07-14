Shift4 and Global Blue Launch Shift4 One, an All-in-One Payment & Tax Free Shopping Solution

New offering helps small and medium businesses better serve international visitors, simplify operations and save money, while enabling automated tax refunds for shoppers

Shift4 One will roll out across Europe in 2026

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the global commerce technology provider powering the experience economy, has launched Shift4 One , an all-in-one solution combining payments, dynamic currency conversion, and tax-free shopping into a single handheld device. The tax-free shopping functionality is powered by Global Blue, the world's leading tax-free shopping provider, which was acquired by Shift4.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260714159711/en/

Shift4 One

Shift4 One

The Shift4 One device automatically detects transactions eligible for currency conversion and tax-free refunds to simplify operations, reduce vendor complexity, and help lower merchant costs while delivering a better customer experience and driving incremental revenue. Launched first in the UK, Ireland, Spain and Germany, Shift4 One is expanding across Europe, targeting 15 countries by the end of the year.

"Shift4 powers commerce for the world's most memorable experiences, and this simple, all-in-one solution provides an enormous benefit for international retailers and shoppers," said Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber. "Travelers are often unsure about exchange rates or how to submit for tax refunds they're entitled to. Shift4 One eliminates that uncertainty and makes shopping abroad as simple as shopping at home."

This single device solves several common challenges in international travel. For example, when a tourist from Japan shops at a boutique in Paris, Shift4 One automatically detects that they're an international customer. The system will immediately offer to process the purchase in Japanese yen and lock in the exchange rate, so the shopper knows exactly what they're paying. Shift4 One then calculates their tax refund on the spot and automates the refund process, eliminating cumbersome manual paperwork and long waits for a refund. Merchants with automatic eligibility detection typically have twice the tax-free transaction volume than businesses without automatic eligibility detection, driving additional revenue and increasing customer satisfaction.

Following Shift4's acquisition of Global Blue, Shift4 One represents the companies' first jointly developed product, combining Shift4's payment expertise with Global Blue's deep knowledge of international shopping and tax refunds. Built for SMBs serving international customers, Shift4 One delivers an integrated, secure and efficient checkout process that simplifies operations and drives incremental revenue for retailers, while providing a more seamless, transparent experience for customers.

To learn more about Shift4 One, go to shift4.com/shift4-one .

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) powers the experience economy, enabling businesses to deliver the moments that matter. Transforming how people shop, dine, stay, and play, Shift4's commerce technology allows for a seamless experience at any scale. From your neighborhood restaurant to the world's largest event venues, Shift4 handles billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. For more information, visit shift4.com .

Media Contacts
Nate Hirshberg
SVP, Marketing
Shift4
nhirshberg@shift4.com

ICR
Shift4pr@icrinc.com

Virginie Alem
Chief Marketing Officer Global Blue and Chief Operating Officer Japan
Global Blue
valem@globalblue.com

Investor Relations
Tom McCrohan
EVP, Head of Investor Relations
Shift4
investors@shift4.com

Paloma Main
Director, Strategy & Investor Relations
Shift4
investors@shift4.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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