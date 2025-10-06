Sherritt Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S,OTC:SHERF) will release its third quarter 2025 results after market close on November 5, 2025. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on November 6, 2025 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's third quarter 2025 financial and operational performance.
Dial-in and Webcast Details:
North America dial-in number:
1 (800) 717-1738 Passcode: 66873
International dial-in number:
1 (289) 514-5100 Passcode: 66873
Webcast and slide presentation:
Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.
A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.
About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has an estimated mine life of approximately 25 years and is advancing an expansion program focused on increasing annual MSP production by 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas, is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
