Sherritt Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on July 26, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on July 27, 2023, at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's second quarter 2023 financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number:

1 (888) 396-8049 Passcode: 66327482

International dial-in number:

1 (416) 764-8646 Passcode: 66327482

Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 26 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% or 6,500 tonnes of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Additionally, its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com

Acquisition of Shares of Jervois Global Limited

AustralianSuper announces that it subscribed for 90,618,895 ordinary shares ("Shares") on 21 November 2022 40,658,710 Shares on 7 December 2022 and a further 114,968,005 Shares on 7 July 2023 in the capital of Jervois Global Limited (ASX: JRV) (TSXV: JRV) ("Jervois"), such that immediately following the third subscription, AustralianSuper held a total of 498,961,140 (or approximately 20.65%) of the issued and outstanding Shares in Jervois.

AustralianSuper Logo (CNW Group/AustralianSuper)

The Shares were acquired pursuant to private placements and entitlement offers by Jervois to institutional and sophisticated investors. The 7 July 2023 purchase price per Share was AUD0.06/ CAD0.053 for an aggregate total purchase consideration of AUD6.9 million/ CAD6 .1 million.

The head office of Jervois is located at Suite 2.03, 1-11 Gordan Street, Cremorne, Victoria , 3121, Australia .

AustralianSuper acquired the Shares for investment purposes in the normal course of its business and not with the purpose of influencing the control or direction of Jervois.

AustralianSuper has also sub-underwritten the retail component of Jervois' Entitlement Offer (up to AUD10.6 million / CAD9.38 million ), which will leave it with a maximum post Entitlement Offer shareholding in Jervois of 25%.

In addition, AustralianSuper may in the future, subject to market conditions, make additional investments in or dispositions of Jervois' securities for investment purposes.

This news release is issued by AustralianSuper pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids of the Canadian Securities Administrators. AustralianSuper will file a report in respect of its acquisition of Shares with the applicable securities commission or securities regulator in each Canadian jurisdiction in which Jervois is a reporting issuer. A copy of the report may be obtained from Andrew Lazar (phone: +61 3 9089 1634) at Level 30/130 Lonsdale Street Melbourne, Victoria , 3000, Australia . AustralianSuper has also made the necessary disclosures on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

About AustralianSuper

AustralianSuper is Australia's largest superannuation fund and is regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. AustralianSuper manages A$300 billion in members' retirement savings on behalf of more than 3.1 million members from more than 448,000 businesses.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/12/c2328.html

cobalt periodic symbol

Cobalt Reserves: Top 3 Countries (Updated 2023)

Cobalt has gained considerable market attention over the past several years. Even though prices for the battery metal have been volatile, more and more investors are showing interest in cobalt.

This focus on cobalt has erupted due to the essential role the commodity plays in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs) — including the popular nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery.

Despite the existence of cobalt-free lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries and the potential for disruptive new battery technologies, demand for cobalt is expected to rise, and market watchers are keen to find out where it may be mined in the future. That’s why it’s important to review cobalt reserves, which is how much economically mineable cobalt a country holds. By keeping an eye on these numbers, it’s possible to guess which countries may become — or continue to be — cobalt powerhouses.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - JRV

Trading resumes in:

Company: Jervois Global Limited

StrategX Elements (CSE:STGX)

StrategX Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

StrategX Elements Corp. held its annual general meeting of its shareholders on June 29th, 2023. All resolutions at StrategX Elements Corp.'s annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2023, were approved by shareholders, with 56.13 percent of the total issued and outstanding shares voted.

At the meeting, the company's shareholders:

Sherritt Receives Final 2023 Cobalt Dividend and $64 Million Cash Top-up Dividend Under its Cobalt Swap Agreement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today confirmed that it has received the 2023 annual maximum volume of cobalt dividends and a $64 million cash top-up dividend, fully satisfying its Cuban partner's current year obligation owed to Sherritt under the Cobalt Swap agreement. In addition, Sherritt intends to pay cash interest on its 10.75% unsecured PIK option notes due 2029 (Junior PIK Notes) in settlement of its July 2023 interest payment. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Sherritt Releases its 2022 Sustainability Reports

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX: S) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, Climate Report, Tailings Management Report and Sustainability Scorecard outlining the Corporation's performance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

