Sherritt Provides Notice of First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

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Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S,OTC:SHERF) will release its first quarter 2026 results after market close on May 12, 2026. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on May 13, 2026 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's first quarter 2026 financial and operational performance.
Dial-in and Webcast Details:
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North America dial-in number:
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1 (800) 717-1738
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International dial-in number:
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1 (289) 514-5100
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Participant passcode:
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66320
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Webcast and slide presentation:
A recording of the webcast will be available on Sherritt's website following the conference call.
About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Leveraging its technical expertise and decades of experience in critical minerals processing, Sherritt is committed to expanding domestic refining capacity and reducing reliance on foreign sources. The Corporation operates a strategically important refinery in Alberta, Canada, recognized as the only significant cobalt refinery and one of just three nickel refineries in North America. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture produces cost competitive critical minerals while maintaining high sustainability standards and has an estimated mine life of approximately 25 years.
The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas, is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, processing domestically sourced raw natural gas to generate electricity for sale to the Cuban national electrical grid. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421582929/en/
For further information, please contact:
Tom Halton
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com