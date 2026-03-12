Shell Publishes Annual Report and Accounts

Shell plc publishes 2025 Annual Report and Accounts
March 12, 2026

Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("2025 Annual Report and Accounts").

The 2025 Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 19, 2026.

The 2025 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report

In compliance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1, on March 12, 2026, a copy of the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. This document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. In compliance with section 5:25m(6) Financial Markets Supervision Act, the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) on March 12, 2026. The AFM publishes the report in its public register. 

Printed copies of the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 27, 2026, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report/order-printed-annual-reports.

Shell plc will also file its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today. The Form 20-F will be available for download from www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report or www.sec.gov.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

Additional Information
For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text has been included in the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text on March 12, 2026, and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.shell.com/investors/results-and-reporting/annual-report.


Enquiries

UK / International Media Relations: +44 20 7934 5550 
Americas Media Relations: Contact Shell US Media Team


