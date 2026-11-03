She Spent Years Improving Stroke Care, Then It Helped Save Her Sister

She Spent Years Improving Stroke Care, Then It Helped Save Her Sister

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Medtronic

Heather Vannes spent years shaving minutes off stroke care. When her sister collapsed on an ordinary afternoon, every one of those minutes counted.

Standing in front of Robin, Heather Vannes watched her sister change. The right side of her face began to droop and weakness spread through her arm. The confusion that had seemed unusual suddenly made sense.

The signs were unmistakable.

"I immediately knew my sister was having a major stroke," Heather Vannes said.

She called 911 and made sure Robin Vannes would be transported to AdventHealth Orlando, the Comprehensive Stroke Center where Heather Vannes had spent years helping build the very system that was now prepared to receive her sister.

Until that point, it seemed like an ordinary afternoon.

The email that didn't make sense

Looking back, Robin Vannes remembers the afternoon in fragments. She recalls feeling overheated and then collapsing near her garage, making her way back crawling into the house, and lying on the bathroom floor because the cool tile felt comforting.

Unable to access her phone, she opened her laptop and emailed her daughter. The message was so incoherent that her daughter immediately knew something was wrong and called Heather Vannes for help.

Robin Vannes says she never considered the possibility that she was having a stroke.

"I didn't know much about stroke symptoms until it happened," she said.

Years spent chasing minutes

Heather Vannes understands why chasing minutes matters.

When she started her nursing career in the emergency department nearly 20 years ago, stroke care looked very different. Patients often waited for evaluation, imaging, and treatment while valuable time passed.

For patients experiencing an acute ischemic stroke, blood flow to part of the brain is blocked by a clot. It's like a traffic jam in the brain's circulation system. When blood can no longer reach brain tissue, brain cells lose oxygen.

"Every minute counts in stroke care," Heather Vannes said. "The faster we restore blood flow to the brain, the more brain function we can save."

Over the years, Heather Vannes helped redesign how AdventHealth Orlando responds to stroke patients, reducing delays and building a coordinated pathway that moved patients more quickly from diagnosis to treatment.

That progress was also supported through a long-standing partnership with Medtronic.

Beginning with early stroke research studies and continuing through education, training, and workflow improvements, the collaboration helped the hospital's stroke program grow.

One of those collaborators was Scott Bowen, territory manager for Medtronic Neurovascular, who has worked alongside AdventHealth Orlando for more than a decade.

"Scott has been part of this journey for years," Heather Vannes said. "From education and training to helping connect us with ideas and best practices from other programs, those partnerships helped us keep improving."

Bowen has watched Heather Vannes's commitment firsthand.

"She's passionate," Bowen said. "Every minute at work revolved around stroke and making the program better, finding ways to shave off a few minutes so patients might have a better outcome."

Watching the stroke pathway work

By the time Robin Vannes arrived at the hospital, the stroke team was already moving.

She was taken directly to imaging, where scans revealed a large vessel occlusion, a severe stroke caused by a blockage in one of the brain's major arteries.

The care team used Viz.ai to rapidly share imaging across specialists, helping physicians identify the blockage and coordinate treatment.

Within minutes, physicians performed a mechanical thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure used to remove a clot and restore blood flow to the brain. Using the Medtronic Solitaire™ X Revascularization Device, the team successfully removed the clot.

The timelines reflected the efficiency Heather Vannes and her colleagues had spent years pursuing.

Robin Vannes reached the procedure room within 21 minutes of arriving at the hospital. The first clot retrieval occurred 49 minutes after arrival.

"It was surreal to watch the system we spent years building activate to save my own sister," Heather Vannes said.

Getting her sister back

Robin Vannes remembers little about the procedure itself. Her next clear memory is waking up in a hospital room.


Heather Vannes, Scott Bowen, and Robin Vannes holding the case review.

Within two days, she was walking again. Rehabilitation progressed faster than she expected.

Today, she has returned to many of the activities she enjoyed before her stroke. She works a few days each week, gardens, attends yoga classes, exercises regularly, and remains fiercely independent.

"I'm more appreciative now," Robin Vannes said. "The only thing I was concerned about was driving because everything else felt OK and normal."

For Heather Vannes, that outcome transformed the way she thinks about every patient who enters the stroke program. Before Robin Vannes's stroke, those procedures represented clinical work and performance metrics. Now, they represent families.

"When I think about the 160 thrombectomies we performed last year, I think about 160 families who may have gotten their loved one back," Heather Vannes said.

Recognizing the signs saves lives

Looking back, both sisters hope their experience encourages others to learn the warning signs of stroke and trust their instincts when something feels wrong.

"That's the big thing," Robin Vannes said. "Getting awareness out there and being able to recognize it in yourself, your family, your coworkers, your friends, everybody."

Heather Vannes's advice is just as simple: recognize the signs and call 911. For Robin Vannes, acting quickly made all the difference.

Safety Information

Caution:

Federal (USA) law restricts these devices to sale, distribution, and use by or on order of a physician. Indications, contraindications, warnings and instructions for use can be found in the product labeling supplied with each device or viewed at www.medtronic.com/manuals.

Indications:

  1. The Solitaire™ X Revascularization Device is indicated for use to restore blood flow in the neurovasculature by removing thrombus for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke to reduce disability in patients with a persistent, proximal anterior circulation, large vessel occlusion, and smaller core infarcts who have first received intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (IV t-PA). Endovascular therapy with the device should be started within 6 hours of symptom onset.
  2. The Solitaire™ X Revascularization Device is indicated to restore blood flow by removing thrombus from a large intracranial vessel in patients experiencing ischemic stroke within 8 hours of symptom onset. Patients who are ineligible for IV t-PA or who fail IV t-PA therapy are candidates for treatment.
  3. The Solitaire™ X Revascularization Device is indicated for use to restore blood flow in the neurovasculature by removing thrombus for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke to reduce disability in patients with a persistent, proximal anterior circulation, large vessel occlusion of the internal carotid artery (ICA) or middle cerebral artery (MCA)-M1 segments with smaller core infarcts (<70 cc by CTA or MRA, <25 cc by MR-DWI). Endovascular therapy with the device should start within 6-16 hours of time last seen well in patients who are ineligible for intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (IV t-PA) or who fail IV t-PA therapy.


Robin Vannes and Heather Vannes at a Green Bay Packers football game.

Find more stories and multimedia from Medtronic at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

mdtnyse:mdtmedical device investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Mining Conferences, Including Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025

New Found Gold Corp. (" New Found Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the Company will be participating in several upcoming conferences, including the Precious Metals Summit and Mining Forum Americas 2025. The focus of these conferences will be to discuss... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders. First Quarter 2024 Results Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are... Keep Reading...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in... Keep Reading...
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both... Keep Reading...
Seegnal (TSXV:SEGN)

Seegnal Presents Real-World Evidence on Reducing Fall Risk in Geriatric Patients at Caltcm Summit

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN) ("Seegnal" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in AI-enhanced prescription intelligence, today announced real-world clinical results demonstrating how medication governance may reduce fall-risk drivers in older adults -- a significant clinical and financial challenge... Keep Reading...
Cardiologist wearing virtual reality glasses.

Top 3 Medical Device ETFs for Investors in 2026

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a popular investment strategy, and generally contain a variety of publicly traded companies under one stock symbol, often with a focus on a specific sector.Depending on the ETF, investors may be able to track up-and-coming companies, get exposure to top firms or... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope connected to a phone with medical data overlay.

Top 3 Small-cap Medical Device Stocks (Updated January 2026)

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes is driving increasing innovation in medical device technology. In 2024 alone, 30 new devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Wearable medical devices and the use of artificial intelligence in medical... Keep Reading...
Scientists working in a modern medical research laboratory.

Pathways to Commercialising Biotech Innovations

In the medical technology industry, innovation is only the first step. While key to long-term success, innovation is only as good as a company’s commercialisation strategy. Once a technology has been developed and proven, the organisation must then embark on a process to commercialise it for... Keep Reading...
Medical devices on a desk.

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The medical device market offers investors unique exposure to the overall life science space, especially in an era of fast-growing tech advancements in healthcare.This industry covers a wide range of health and medical instruments and equipment used in the treatment, mitigation, diagnosis and... Keep Reading...
illustration of brain and cell phone.

BlinkLab Completes First Patient Test for US Autism Diagnostic Study

Digital healthcare company BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) has tested the first patient in its US autism diagnostic study, which is geared at validating the company's Dx1 test as a diagnostic aid for clinicians. BlinkLab states in its Wednesday (March 12) release that the study is the largest digital... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

AmeriTrust Announces Change of Auditor

BriaCell and BriaPro to Present Preclinical Anti-Cancer Activity and Immunotherapy Findings at SITC 2026 

Goldgroup Mining Added to Solactive Global Silver Miners Index

Goldgroup Mining Added to Solactive Global Silver Miners Index

Related News

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Mining Added to Solactive Global Silver Miners Index

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

precious metals investing

One Bullion Reports Significant Historical Gold Results and Advances Exploration at Vumba

precious metals investing

JZR Gold Inc. Confirms Delivery to Recuperadora Brasileira de Metal of Additional 15 Tonnes of Gold Concentrate; Processing of 26 Tonnes Underway

base metals investing

Corcel Outlines Phase 2 Drill Program at the Yuma King Critical Minerals Project, Arizona

precious metals investing

FORTUNE BAY AND MANHATTAN URANIUM INTERSECT ANOMALOUS RADIOACTIVITY IN SIX DRILL HOLES AT MURMAC AND STRIKE

energy investing

Standard Uranium Upsizes LIFE Offering