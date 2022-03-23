GamingInvesting News

SHAREit Group, a global technology company, today announced that its digital content sharing and streaming app SHAREit, has been ranked No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non gaming categories and No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index, marking another growth milestone. It also ranked at No.8 on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes.

(PRNewsfoto/SHAREit)

SHAREit also jumped to higher rankings in gaming categories on the Retention and In-App purchases index globally, having broken into categories such as Casual and Midcore gaming in Southeast Asia . The rankings are provided by AppsFlyer, a marketing measurement and experience platform which released the 14th edition of their Performance Index this week, featuring the top media sources in mobile advertising.  Underscoring the financial investment boom in markets like Latin America and Southeast Asia , SHAREit for the first time ranks amongst the Top 3 on the Retention index and retains its position amongst the top 5 on the IAP index when compared to H1 2021, under the Finance-Investments volume category.

SHAREit has become a marketing platform of choice for mobile marketers as they look to drive quality users and branding, and these rankings underscore the app's role in growing the ecosystem. SHAREit is supporting the growth of leading companies - big enterprises to startups - from gaming and fintech space across the globe. The leading media publisher seeks to drive digital and financial inclusion in the emerging markets like Southeast Asia by breaking down the barriers and providing access to the underserved. As the foundational plumbing of the digital infrastructure in these markets, the online and offline platform has enhanced reach and affordability of digital services, and over a period of time gained massive trust as users continue sharing files at fast speeds, new apps - for example, those catering to their banking and finance needs - mobile games and recommendations within their community.

"Mobile gaming and digital payments are two key trends to watch in the emerging markets around the globe and we are excited to propel these even further. Consumer spend in gaming apps surged 16% in 2021 to reach a staggering $116 billion worldwide. Smartphones are driving a global fintech boom with geographies like Latin America , Africa and Southeast Asia seeing the rise of neobanks, consumer lending firms, and payments companies . Given the massive potential, we are working extensively with gaming apps and financial institutions to help them tap into the digital natives in the emerging markets ," says Karam Malhotra , Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group. "As a leading media publisher driving in app purchases for gaming and fintech brands in the world, we are focused on growing the ecosystem and fueling the transformation of digital habits and lifestyle."

SHAREit's primary feature is the peer to peer file transfer, allowing users to share files, pictures, music, and more, with other devices without using an active internet or Bluetooth connection. Being one of the first app channel partners of Google Play, it also ensures secure application transfers with Peer-to-Peer Offline App Sharing.

Besides the high-speed file sharing feature, SHAREit also helps its users to save memory space on their devices by eliminating the need to download other tool apps. The additional features of the app include Phone Cleaner, Phone Booster, Battery Saver, File Manager and Game Resource Files Transfer - all targeted to provide an optimized smartphone experience to the users.

SHAREit Group has launched a global payments solution, PayerMax, which is committed to building a secure, reliable, and convenient payment environment. They are working on empowering businesses around the globe to grow by helping them integrate into the purchase avenues of people in the emerging markets, and at the same time leading to a better buyer experience.

Going forward, SHAREit is looking to integrate the advertising platform and global payment solutions to deliver a commercial advertising closed loop through its efficient and open systemic solutions.

About SHAREit Group

SHAREit Group is a global technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group's business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages. SHAREit aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

For more information, please visit www.ushareit.com

You may view the AppsFlyer Performance Index - Edition 14 here: https://www.appsflyer.com/resources/reports/performance-index/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareit-amongst-the-top-5-media-sources-driving-non-gaming-global-in-app-purchases-in-appsflyers-performance-index-14-301508899.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c0308.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gen.G Esports and Sidiz Expands to a Multi-Year Partnership, Covering Korea, US and Vietnam

Gaming Chair Company to Activate Globally Around Gen.G's Teams, Including League of Legends, to Promote 'Game Changer,' Sidiz's First Gaming Chair Series

- Global esports organization Gen.G Esports (Gen.G) and FURSYS' chair brand Sidiz announced the renewal of a multi-year partnership and expansion of joint marketing activities from Korea to global markets.

Gamefam Closes $25M Series A Raise, Fueling Studio's Rapid Growth

Round led by Konvoy Ventures, Gamefam Becomes the First 100 Person Studio on Roblox Working with Native Creators to Bring Brands, New IP and Franchises Across the Metaverse

Gamefam, the leading game publisher and developer on Roblox, today announced a $25M Series A led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Play Ventures, Makers Fund, Bessemer Venture Partners and Galaxy Interactive. The raise has allowed the company to grow to a 100 plus person team of Gen Z digital creators and gaming industry veterans who are working together to develop popular games, authentic brand integrations and 360 degree franchises within the metaverse.

Arrow Gaming Expands Asian Patent Portfolio for iGaming

Patents Provide Assurances For Regulatory Compliance With Enhanced Player Experiences and Trust Levels

Arrow Gaming, a company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative technologies for the gaming industry, announced today that it has been awarded additional patents in Japan Macau The Philippines and South Korea . Arrow now holds a total 67 gaming-related patents issued in the United States and internationally, and has 22 patent applications pending.

Zilliqa emerges as the blockchain of choice for the largest esports brands

Zilliqa ( https:www.zilliqa.com ), a high-performance, high-security, and low fee layer-1 blockchain protocol has recently onboarded three new esports and gaming partners Indonesian-based RRQ Spain -based MAD Lions and Sweden's Ninjas in Pyjamas . Zilliqa is quickly emerging as the blockchain-of-choice for the esports industry, which is expected to reach a global valuation of about $1.8 billion by 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd.)

As their official blockchain partner, Zilliqa will be working closely with these entities to unlock and implement Web3-powered solutions - including tokenisation, NFTs and metaverse activations. Zilliqa will power tokens and create new environments that give esports fans easy access to play-to-earn games, promotional incentives, launch events, digital assets, autographs, viewing parties, giveaways, and more.

"Being associated with the top, most-watched esports entities in the world is an honour. With millions of followers worldwide and a passionate fan culture, the creation of borderless gaming communities is inevitable. Thanks to AR and VR-powered technology, we've created possibilities for gamers, influencers and fans to engage, earn and entertain as crypto and gaming join forces," says Dr. Ben Livshits , CEO, Zilliqa. "This is not just a strategy but an exciting move for us. Why? Because it is a solid use case that clearly shows adoption is accelerating, and that blockchain is moving from the fringes of traditional finance to the centre of our lives."

Fans can expect to see Zilliqa branding on team jerseys, content creator hoodies, and integrated marketing campaigns. Zilliqa's upcoming creator-focused NFT marketplace and Web3 and XR-powered Metapolis will add further experiential layers creating new types of fan engagement opportunities.

Committed to building products for the esports and gaming sector, Zilliqa has appointed a new Head of Sports and Gaming, Tom Fleetham . Tom comes to the blockchain world from Fortune-500 tech giant IBM, where he was Sports and Entertainment Lead, and will help Zilliqa scale up such partnerships in the next phase of its growth.

"Our esports partners provide us with access to huge audiences of highly engaged, tech-savvy fans. We're excited by the prospect of building web3 experiences for these fans, and enable new ways to engage with and support the players and teams they're passionate about," says Tom Fleetham , Head of Gaming and Sports, Zilliqa. "I firmly believe that gaming will be the sector that drives the next exponential growth in blockchain users. These types of partnerships can accelerate that adoption."

Each of these partnerships brings a large and loyal following with an estimated combined social following of 11.8 million followers across the brands-owned channels and amassed over 100 million hours watched in 2021. MAD Lions, owned by Overactive Media, regularly work with two of the biggest Youtube stars in the world, Willyrex and Vegetta777, who have a combined total of 110 million followers. Some of the top gamers working with Ninja in Pyjamas, DEV1CE , Muzi , Ollelito , will engage millions of fans and help integrate blockchain technology into the mainstream market.

"There's no better way to reach today's generation of fans than at the intersection of gaming, music, sports, and lifestyle; much of which is happening in a digital space," says Jorge Schnura , Vice-President, Strategy at OverActive Media. "Our recently announced partnership with Zilliqa is a key step towards unlocking a new dimension of entertainment and accessing untapped audiences in the metaverse. Their technical expertise combined with their commitment to sustainability gave us the confidence to collaborate over a multi-year term."

Zilliqa's blockchain protocol helps people connect, engage, and transact in the digital world. Its sharding protocol, combined with its secure-by-design language, Scilla is able to process high-volume transactions rapidly. Zilliqa recently implemented an eco-friendly token standard ( ZRC6 ) to uplift the quality of NFTs and digital assets being created at affordable costs.

About Zilliqa:

Zilliqa provides highly-performant, scalable, and secure blockchain solutions for enterprises and decentralised applications. Founded in 2017, Zilliqa was developed by a team of global business and industry experts, experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Committed to developing innovative and scalable blockchain solutions with a user-centric approach, Zilliqa is driven by the mission to catalyse and transform digital infrastructures across global communities and industries. Zilliqa's technology has served as the backbone for use cases across the arts, asset securitisation, content creators and the influencer economy, decentralised and open finance, digital advertising, financial services, incentivised marketing, and sports.

To date, the Zilliqa blockchain has processed over 30 million transactions since launching its main net and is home to a flourishing decentralised application ecosystem of over 250 projects. For more information, visit: zilliqa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zilliqa-emerges-as-the-blockchain-of-choice-for-the-largest-esports-brands-301507960.html

THE LOVELY DESTROYER - NEW HERO LETTY LIGHTS UP THE BATTLEFIELD IN THE LATEST VINDICTUS UPDATE

Heavy cannon gunner, Letty, is now open to play in Nexon's popular MMORPG Vindictus making her the 20th hero to enter the game. She's a former cadet of the Lyon Navy and despite her looks, is obsessed with flames, destruction and thrills. Her heavy cannon, Cradie, keeps her company as she goes from battle to battle causing massive explosions.

Exclusive Weapon

Cradie, Letty's personal heavy cannon, deals massive damage to enemies. On the battlefield, Letty can shell enemies from afar and the recoil from Cradie enables her to dance around enemies, turning every dangerous situation into a chance to strike back.

Exclusive Equipment and Skills

Letty comes with her old cadet uniform "Shooting Star," that features a sprinkle of her own style and gives the military uniform an elegant twist. For those who want to officially join the Navy, Letty can change into her "Elite Officer" uniform that's designed to neutralize the weight of plate armor and improve agility.

As a lovely heavy cannon gunner, Letty holds special skill abilities to support her in combat. Her first main skill is "Storm Smite," which fires a powerful shot after reloading her heavy cannon, dealing massive damage to enemies hit and causing chained explosions that activate Letty's "Thrill" status effect. Her "Beautiful Blaze" skill fires concentrated flames after reloading. The remaining flames on the ground can be scattered around for additional damage. "Letty Bomber" fires a giant shell filled with Letty's specialty bombs into the sky toward the enemy. The giant shell and her cluster of bombs will fall to the ground, dealing massive damage. Finally, her ultimate skill is "D-Day," which suppresses the enemy and fires a galore of shells with her heavy cannon, causing a dazzling chain of explosions.

More detailed information on Letty's skills and equipment can be found on Letty's Promotion Page .

Special Event

To celebrate Letty's arrival into the Vindictus universe, there will be a Carnival Party – an in-game event for players with a level 10 or above to attend, starting now through April 26, 2022 . Throughout this event, players can receive Letty's Outfit Set Destiny Box, the title of "The First Letty" bound to their character, an Unlimited Inner Armor Pass (30 days) and a Storage Chest Expansion Ticket. The outfits exclusive to this event will hold special character stats to buff Letty in battle. Details on each of the items offered can be found here .

A detailed list of the new content included in the latest Vindictus update can be found in the full patch notes .

Vindictus is an action MMORPG that launched in 2010, making 2022 its 12 th year of service. The game takes place in a desolate land teeming with wild beasts and features fast-paced, brutal combat which gives players the ability to weaponize objects in their environment.

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") (3659.TO) is a worldwide leader in free-to-play online and mobile games. Founded in Korea in 1994, Nexon developed one of the world's first graphics-based massively multiplayer online games. Nexon also pioneered the concept of microtransactions and the free-to-play business model, setting a new standard in which play is free, and users have the option to purchase in-game items to enhance their experience. Nexon currently services nearly 100 titles in more than 190 countries. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and its shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Press Contacts for Nexon Co. Ltd.:

Alyssa Avila / Monica Pontrelli
Wonacott Communications, LLC
nexonkr@wonacottpr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lovely-destroyer---new-hero-letty-lights-up-the-battlefield-in-the-latest-vindictus-update-301508219.html

Gameflip Partners with the 1,000 Dreams Fund for Charity NFT Drive

Benefiting the BroadcastHER Initiative, Gameflip is proud to help support women gamers and their content creation goals.

Gameflip announced their partnership with the 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) charity, offering unique digital collectibles to the mainstream.

