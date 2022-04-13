The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you
Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25947&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022
Allegations against TASK include that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25947&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022
Allegations against CRNC include that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25947&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
Allegations against FB include that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697434/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-TASK-CRNC-FB-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines