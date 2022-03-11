Emerging Technology Investing News
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24618&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2022
Class Period: April 24, 2018 - July 22, 2021

Allegations against EDU include that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gatos-silver-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24618&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Gatos: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020; and/or (b) securities between October 28, 2020 and January 25, 2022, inclusive.

Allegations against GATO include that: (1) the technical report for Gatos's primary mine, the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, contained certain errors; (2) among other things, the mineral reserves had been overestimated by as much as 50%; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24618&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

Allegations against FB include that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



