Emerging Technology Investing News
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to youAcutus Medical, Inc. If you suffered a loss, contact us at: Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022This lawsuit is on ...

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/acutus-medical-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24555&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022
This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Acutus common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive.

Allegations against AFIB include that: (a) a material percentage of the Company's AcQMap imaging and mapping systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, the Company's products; (b) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where the Company did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system's operations; (c) as a result of (a) and (b) above, defendants were in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (d) the Company's management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company's 2021 financial results; and (e) the Company's risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

Taskus, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24555&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022

Allegations against TASK include that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24555&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022

Allegations against FB include that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692602/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-AFIB-TASK-FB-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Facebook FB Mobile Investing
FB
dgtl

DGTL Holdings Inc. Builds Strong Portfolio in Digital Media, Martech

NetworkNewsAudio DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX.V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Parabolic Growth Curve in Digital Media, Martech Sector Has Tech SPACS and Small Caps Booming."

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Provides Strategic Update from CEO

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP, CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the following strategic update. (This is a shortened version of the full Strategic Update from the CEO. For the full version, please go to www.lexariabioscience.com/news/)

“Lexaria’s brightest days lie in the future, not in the past,” said Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Lexaria achieved many things during 2019 – indeed, management feels that it achieved virtually all that it had set out to accomplish and it was its best year ever from an operational perspective. Market forces caused a retreat in valuations across the sector to the point where Mr. Bunka commented that “It is my own opinion that Lexaria shares are dramatically undervalued – more so today than at any time in our history.”

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria’s Appoints Former Altria Group Senior Executive and Operating Company Chief to Board of Directors

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Quigley to its board of directors. Mr. Quigley most recently spent 16 years at Altria Group, with 7 of those years spent as President and Chief Executive Officer for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco and Nu-Mark, Altria’s innovation company, during the time that the existing business relationship between Altria and Lexaria was negotiated.

Mr. Quigley is a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods veteran of managing complex regulatory environments including for novel and innovative nicotine products, with additional deep experience with operations and marketing. In his time at Altria, Mr. Quigley spearheaded harm reduction strategies and worked to deliver results by creating change in the tobacco business in North America. Mr. Quigley has launched dozens of new products, created consumer-focused innovation strategies, and built businesses and cultures that deliver results.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Receives Cannabis R&D License from Health Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Lexaria CanPharm ULC., has been issued cannabis Research and Development (“R&D”) license LIC-7NONT76UNW-2019 by Health Canada with a four-year term until August 9, 2023 unless renewed.

Lexaria’s new cannabis R&D license is effective immediately and will allow one of the country’s newest and most advanced formulation laboratories to conduct extensive investigatory work in both THC and CBD delivery using proprietary, optimized formulations and techniques. The laboratory was purpose-built, is permitted at local and federal levels, fully outfitted with equipment required to produce DehydraTECHTM infusions as well as including two different methodologies by which the Company can create nano-sized molecules when deemed beneficial and is currently operational.

Keep reading... Show less
CSE:LXX

Lexaria Bioscience Enters CBD License Agreement with Universal Hemp

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a drug delivery platform innovator, announces that it has entered a definitive 5-year agreement, via its subsidiary Lexaria Hemp Corp., to provide Lexaria’s patented DehydraTECHTM technology to Universal Hemp LLC, a B2B manufacturing company of high-performing hemp-derived bulk ingredients to the nutraceutical and consumer packaged goods industries, for utilization into many CBD-based food ingredients to be produced and sold across the USA immediately, and in Canada when regulations permit.

Competitive financial details including royalty rates remain confidential and undisclosed although the companies have agreed to disclose minimum payments over the life of the agreement of US$3,750,000.

Keep reading... Show less

FB INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors with $2 Million in Losses to Contact the Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) investors with over $2 million in losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.

Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 - Feb. 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FB
Contact An Attorney Now: FB@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Keep reading... Show less

The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STTK, ASTR and FB

The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Keep reading... Show less

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Meta Platforms, Inc. with Losses of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. ("Meta" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2021 and February 2, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 9, 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Meta Platforms, Inc. Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Meta Platforms, Inc. (fka Facebook, Inc.) ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FB). Investors who purchased Meta Scientificsecurities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comFB

The investigation concerns whether Meta and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

Keep reading... Show less

Sierra Wireless Launches New Private APN Solution with Robust Security and Accelerated Application Deployment for Managed Connectivity Solutions

Simple, flexible, and robust private APN solution shortens time-to-market for customers by reducing onboarding time

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced that it has launched a new global private access point name (APN) solution with simplified staging that provides seamless flexibility and security for customers, accelerating application deployment.

Keep reading... Show less

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Meta Platforms, Inc. Investors with $2 Million in Losses to Contact the Firm, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Hagens Berman urges Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) investors with over $2 million in losses to submit your losses now .   A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.

Class Period: Mar. 2, 2021 – Feb. 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FB
Contact An Attorney Now:
FB@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×