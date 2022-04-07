SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in AbbVie Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against AbbVie Inc. for violations of §§10 and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive are encouraged to contact ...

ABBV