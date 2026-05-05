ServiceNow Otto creates the unified AI experience for the enterprise

The AI employees will use, connected to the enterprise systems that matter
Knowledge 2026 Today, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2026 ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, introduced ServiceNow Otto a new AI experience that combines the intelligence of NOW Assist, Moveworks, and AI Experience to complete work across every department and system. Employees, partners, and customers ask. ServiceNow Otto handles the rest.
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ServiceNow Otto
Enterprise AI has a completion problem. Other major software providers ship AI inside their own applications, working in compartmentalized isolation, unable to complete work across departments or systems. Large language models bring intelligence to the problem but don't connect to a governed platform with the approval chains, permissions, audit trails, and cross-system workflows that enterprise work requires. The result: AI that answers questions but can't finish the job. Employees still toggle between applications, chase approvals, and route their own requests. AI costs continue to rise, and productivity gains remain elusive.
ServiceNow Otto is built for exactly this gap. Rather than living inside a single application, ServiceNow Otto sits across the entire enterprise, understanding intent, routing work to the right agent, and executing it to completion. Employees, customers, and support teams talk, chat, search, browse, analyze, and build. ServiceNow Otto is designed to handle the rest, adapting to each employee's role and location without requiring them to know which system handles their request. Actions are governed by AI Control Tower, which can log each AI interaction, enforce enterprise policies, and provide explainability for every decision.
"Moveworks understood what employees needed. ServiceNow could do the work. Together, we built ServiceNow Otto, an AI experience that completes work, across any system, department, or any workflow," said Bhavin Shah, SVP and GM of Employee Experience and AI at ServiceNow. "Employees no longer need to know where to go or who to ask. They just ask ServiceNow Otto, and it can handle the rest within the guardrails the enterprise requires."
ServiceNow Otto handles requests to completion, across any department or system
ServiceNow Otto brings together multimodal interactions across every channel and autonomous orchestration for complex cross-system workflows through:
- Conversational AI: Submit any request in natural language. ServiceNow Otto is designed to understand intent and resolve it across departments, without switching tools or navigating portals.
- Enterprise search: Search across documents, wikis, databases, and SharePoint, delivering direct answers personalized to role, location, and department.
- AI voice agents: Requests are handled through natural conversations in multiple languages. No menu trees. No hold queues.
- AI Data Explorer : Query enterprise data in plain language and receive powerful insights and comprehensive analysis.
ServiceNow Otto is already at work across the platform, beginning with ServiceNow EmployeeWorks and AI‑driven experiences governed through AI Control Tower. ServiceNow EmployeeWorks is one of the first ways organizations experience ServiceNow Otto in action — using conversational AI to resolve work end to end. Just one month after launch, ServiceNow EmployeeWorks generated six deals exceeding $1 million each in net new annual contract value (NNACV), demonstrating that when AI is grounded in enterprise context and completes real work, people adopt it.
ServiceNow Otto provides a unified AI experience for engaging execution across systems and workflows. Actions are grounded in a customer's data, policies, approval chains, and organizational structure, helping users ensure work doesn't just move faster, but gets done right.
Availability
- ServiceNow Otto can be first experienced in ServiceNow EmployeeWorks and the AI Control Tower .
- ServiceNow Otto will be rolled out across all products in the year ahead.
What customers say about conversational AI that gets work done
Siemens
"At Siemens, our operational excellence depends on the productivity and focus of our people," said Elmar Spreitzer, head of IT digital foundation at Siemens AG. "By leveraging ServiceNow, we've brought conversational AI directly to our employees, delivering seamless IT support and instant company communications. This eliminates administrative friction and preserves institutional knowledge, ensuring our workforce stays focused on what matters most: delivering exceptional outcomes for Siemens customers."
Medtronic
"Empathy inspires every aspect of our work. With ServiceNow we have completely transformed complex internal processes to enhance the experience for our employees," said Louise Ernewein, principal content management specialist at Medtronic. "We've brought new capabilities to our platform, building more than 100 custom use cases with Moveworks and ServiceNow to support our employees so that they can quickly find what they need and focus on providing the exceptional care our patients deserve."
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow Otto. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow's financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
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