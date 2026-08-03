ServiceNow Names Simon Mouyal Chief Marketing Officer

Enterprise marketing leader to supercharge Agentic Enterprise vision and accelerate growth from workflows to cybersecurity on the ServiceNow AI Platform
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced that Simon Mouyal has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Mouyal brings more than 25 years of enterprise marketing experience across SaaS, cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, with a track record of building category leadership and connecting product innovation with customer obsession.
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Most recently serving as the Chief Marketing Officer at Armis, Mouyal brings proven expertise translating complex technology challenges into differentiated market positions that drive enterprise adoption, new market expansion and brand loyalty. His appointment comes as ServiceNow accelerates AI demand and sharpens its market position as the fastest growing major enterprise software and cybersecurity company.
"Simon is a proven category leader who knows how to turn breakthrough innovation into market leadership," said Bill McDermott, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ServiceNow. "He combines deep expertise in cybersecurity with world-class storytelling to build iconic brands, showcase value, and supercharge demand. Simon joins us at a defining moment as enterprises around the world turn to ServiceNow as the AI control tower for business reinvention."
Mouyal has earned global recognition for his marketing leadership and innovation. He was named Corporate Marketer of the Year by the Association of National Advertisers and recognized as one of the 100 most innovative CMOs in the world. His expertise spans demand generation, product positioning, category creation, and scaling marketing operations at world-class enterprises.
In his role as Chief Marketing Officer, Mouyal will oversee the company's full global marketing and communications organization. He will report directly to Bill McDermott and serve on the executive leadership team.
"I've seen firsthand how enterprises are overwhelmed by a patchwork of applications and security tools stitched together but unable to discover, secure and govern the AI chaos," said Mouyal. "ServiceNow's unified AI Platform approach to orchestrating agentic workflows, with enterprise context and control, is fundamentally different. This is precisely what makes this moment so special – in this AI era, we're focused on substance over hype, on proven value. I'm excited to join ServiceNow's elite marketing and communications team to help customers and partners translate this once-in-a-generation paradigm shift into business impact."
Throughout his career, Mouyal has led marketing for enterprise leaders driving significant digital transformation. At Armis, he served as CMO through the company's acquisition and joined ServiceNow to lead security go-to-market. As CMO at CyberArk, he helped establish identity security as a board-level priority across the enterprise market. Earlier, he served as CMO at athenahealth, a network-enabled healthcare SaaS platform with hundreds of thousands of users, where he drove marketing strategy across a complex healthcare ecosystem. He also spent years in marketing and sales leadership at leading technology companies, including Microsoft, Rackspace, and HP, where he led digital transformation initiatives and growth across emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Mouyal holds an MBA from Grenoble Graduate School of Business and has been recognized as a thought leader across technology, cybersecurity, and enterprise marketing communities.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
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Media Contact:
Ryan Moore
press@servicenow.com