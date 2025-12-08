ServiceNow Makes Major Multi-Year Investment to Enable AI Adoption at Scale Across Canada's Public Sector

CA$110 million investment will establish a new Canada Centre of Excellence, create ~100 new Canada-based jobs, and deliver Canadian-hosted, AI-ready infrastructure with advanced data, security, and operational controls

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced a CA$110 million investment to enable Canada's public sector to adopt AI at scale. The commitment includes building out Canadian-hosted, AI-ready digital infrastructure and operations, with advanced data, security, and operational controls, and increasing in-country expertise through a new Canada Centre of Excellence and approximately 100 new high-skilled, Canada-based jobs. This multi-year commitment deepens ServiceNow's Canadian footprint and strengthens the company's ability to support public sector organizations on their digital modernization and AI goals.

ServiceNow's work with federal departments and agencies, crown corporations, provincial governments, and major cities has laid the foundation for this next phase of growth. Building on that momentum, ServiceNow is continuing to work closely with government and Canadian-based partners to meet their evolving needs and advance the country's digital transformation priorities.

To support this next chapter, ServiceNow is expanding its Canadian public sector capabilities through enhanced Canadian-hosted infrastructure with advanced data residency, security, privacy, and operational controls, and increased in-country expertise. Running the ServiceNow AI Platform in this secure, local environment gives public sector organizations the ability to automate work, improve service delivery, and operate with greater efficiency.

"This is a major investment in Canada's digital future," said Chris Ellison, group vice president and general manager, ServiceNow Canada . "We're deepening our commitment to the Canadian economy – creating high-skilled jobs, expanding our local footprint, and helping the Canadian public sector to modernize how it serves citizens. Our customers are asking for greater efficiency and the ability to scale with AI, and this investment ensures we can continue to deliver exactly that, securely and quickly."

The new Canada Centre of Excellence will expand ServiceNow's in-country expertise with approximately 100 new Canada-based headcount that are focused on partnering with Canadian customers to accelerate their ServiceNow deployments, further AI and cloud expertise, and deliver value quickly.

"Advancing secure AI adoption and digital sovereignty is essential to building a resilient Canadian economy," said Evan Solomon, Canada's Minister of AI and Digital Innovation . "Collaborations like this show how together public sector and industry can drive trusted innovation that benefits Canadians."

This investment marks the next step in ServiceNow's long-term commitment to Canada. As national public sector needs continue to evolve, ServiceNow will continue investing in the people, technology, and partnerships that help public sector organizations modernize and move confidently into an AI-enabled future.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 75 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com

Forward‑Looking Statements

This disclosure contains "forward‑looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions relating to ServiceNow's investment in Canada, including the benefits the investments would bring to Canada. Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward‑looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by our forward‑looking statements. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward‑looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward‑looking statements include, without limitation, challenges with completing the proposed investment as anticipated, including obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the proposed investment. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:
Emily Scher
ServiceNow
press@servicenow.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ServiceNowNOWNYSE:NOWTech Investing
NOW
The Conversation (0)
Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 1, 2025, it has... Keep Reading...
55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 5, 2025 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") for gross proceeds... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $2,103,898.94. The Private Placement was mostly subscribed... Keep Reading...
Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) (“Livium” or the “Company”) advises that it has received A$663,000 in research and development ("R&D") tax incentive rebates from the Australian Tax Office for the 2025 financial year ("FY25"), relating to its wholly owned subsidiary VSPC Pty Limited ("VSPC"). The rebate... Keep Reading...
PDAC 2026

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for PDAC 2026, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. The world’s leading gathering for mineral exploration and mining will once again unite... Keep Reading...
Hand pointing at glowing sun over rising stock chart, cityscape background.

Tech Weekly: S&P 500 Closes Near Record Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Homerun Energy USA, Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") a newly formed 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources, Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the strategic development and commercialization of... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

KEY POINTSHomerun Energy USA, Inc. has executed a global Intellectual Property Agreement, or option agreement, with Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC., the manager and operator of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) covering the intellectual property... Keep Reading...
Canadian flag graph with fluctuating stock market chart.

Will Canada’s 2025 Budget Boost Productivity? Experts Weigh In

Canada’s 2025 federal budget arrives at a pivotal moment for the country’s economic trajectory. Facing a decades-long productivity challenge, the government aims to reinvigorate growth through carefully targeted investment incentives and strategic reforms.Rather than broad fiscal stimulus, the... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Listing of Its Shares on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Increasing European and International Market Liquidity

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany, one of Europe's most liquid retail-focused trading platforms, significantly expanding the Company's... Keep Reading...
2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

2025 AGM - Chairman's Address

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced 2025 AGM - Chairman's AddressDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Trading Halt

Related News

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces November 2025 Sales Volumes

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Completes Critical Minerals Drilling at the Jersey-Emerald Property

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Announces Flow Through Offering

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Rare Earth Investing

U.S. Investors Lead Oversubscribed $17m Placement

Gold Investing

Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie