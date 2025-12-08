ServiceNow Makes Major Multi-Year Investment to Enable AI Adoption at Scale Across Canada's Public Sector

CA$110 million investment will establish a new Canada Centre of Excellence, create ~100 new Canada-based jobs, and deliver Canadian-hosted, AI-ready infrastructure with advanced data, security, and operational controls
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced a CA$110 million investment to enable Canada's public sector to adopt AI at scale. The commitment includes building out Canadian-hosted, AI-ready digital infrastructure and operations, with advanced data, security, and operational controls, and increasing in-country expertise through a new Canada Centre of Excellence and approximately 100 new high-skilled, Canada-based jobs. This multi-year commitment deepens ServiceNow's Canadian footprint and strengthens the company's ability to support public sector organizations on their digital modernization and AI goals.
ServiceNow's work with federal departments and agencies, crown corporations, provincial governments, and major cities has laid the foundation for this next phase of growth. Building on that momentum, ServiceNow is continuing to work closely with government and Canadian-based partners to meet their evolving needs and advance the country's digital transformation priorities.
To support this next chapter, ServiceNow is expanding its Canadian public sector capabilities through enhanced Canadian-hosted infrastructure with advanced data residency, security, privacy, and operational controls, and increased in-country expertise. Running the ServiceNow AI Platform in this secure, local environment gives public sector organizations the ability to automate work, improve service delivery, and operate with greater efficiency.
"This is a major investment in Canada's digital future," said Chris Ellison, group vice president and general manager, ServiceNow Canada . "We're deepening our commitment to the Canadian economy – creating high-skilled jobs, expanding our local footprint, and helping the Canadian public sector to modernize how it serves citizens. Our customers are asking for greater efficiency and the ability to scale with AI, and this investment ensures we can continue to deliver exactly that, securely and quickly."
The new Canada Centre of Excellence will expand ServiceNow's in-country expertise with approximately 100 new Canada-based headcount that are focused on partnering with Canadian customers to accelerate their ServiceNow deployments, further AI and cloud expertise, and deliver value quickly.
"Advancing secure AI adoption and digital sovereignty is essential to building a resilient Canadian economy," said Evan Solomon, Canada's Minister of AI and Digital Innovation . "Collaborations like this show how together public sector and industry can drive trusted innovation that benefits Canadians."
This investment marks the next step in ServiceNow's long-term commitment to Canada. As national public sector needs continue to evolve, ServiceNow will continue investing in the people, technology, and partnerships that help public sector organizations modernize and move confidently into an AI-enabled future.
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise.
Forward‑Looking Statements
This disclosure contains "forward‑looking statements" about the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions relating to ServiceNow's investment in Canada, including the benefits the investments would bring to Canada. Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward‑looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by our forward‑looking statements. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward‑looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward‑looking statements include, without limitation, challenges with completing the proposed investment as anticipated, including obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the proposed investment. Further information on factors that could affect our financial and other results is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
