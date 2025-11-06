ServiceNow and Figma Launch Strategic Collaboration to Turn Design Vision Into Enterprise Transformation

New MCP-powered integration connects Figma designs with the ServiceNow AI Platform, automating the path from design to deployment with speed, security, and scale

Collaboration accelerates commercial-grade app development by uniting Figma's design creativity with ServiceNow's platform intelligence

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Figma today announced a strategic collaboration to turn design vision into enterprise transformation. The companies have integrated Figma's design and product development platform with ServiceNow's AI-enabled workflow automation platform, rapidly turning product designs into enterprise applications. For the first time, developers can use a Figma design as a direct prompt to the ServiceNow Build Agent , which then automates the creation of a secure, scalable, and fully functional enterprise application. This collaboration accelerates commercial-grade application development by uniting Figma's design creativity with ServiceNow's platform intelligence to transform a visual concept into a working product within minutes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106800815/en/

Enterprises today are looking to deliver AI-powered experiences faster than ever, yet they often struggle to translate early-stage designs or prototypes into solutions that can perform reliably at enterprise scale. By connecting Figma Design with the ServiceNow AI Platform, teams can move seamlessly from design to production, bridging creativity with governance, data, and automation. This ultimately helps builders of all backgrounds turn their ideas into fully functional applications faster and design with ease in an integrated environment.

"Great product design makes a positive human impact when it becomes a real experience in the hands of people," said Amy Lokey, executive vice president and chief experience officer at ServiceNow. "By connecting Figma with ServiceNow's AI-powered workflows, we're making it effortless for teams to turn ideas into enterprise-ready applications in minutes, so they can focus on what matters most: creating human-centered experiences with enterprise-scale and impact."

"In a world of AI-generated software, design is the differentiator that will make your product stand out," said Kris Rasmussen, chief technology officer at Figma. "This MCP integration brings important Figma design context directly into ServiceNow's AI workflows to help teams efficiently build high-quality, differentiated enterprise products."

The integration is powered by Figma's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server — an open standard for connecting AI agents like the ServiceNow Build Agent with applications like Figma. Early results signal that using the ServiceNow Build Agent with Figma's MCP Server can reduce initial UI and data model implementation time by more than 80%.

Benefits of the MCP integration include:

  • Users in the ServiceNow integrated development environment (IDE) can now provide a Figma design link as a direct prompt to the ServiceNow Build Agent.
  • The agent will interpret the design's layouts and components to automatically generate a fully functional application.
  • The Figma MCP Server allows Build Agent to go beyond a simple image and gain a deep, structured understanding of the design's components, styles, and layouts to help ensure a high-fidelity translation into an enterprise-grade application.

Governed by ServiceNow and Figma's enterprise-grade security framework, the integration uses OAuth 2.0 authentication and secure, server-to-server communication. Tokens are stored within the customer's ServiceNow instance, helping ensure data privacy and compliance. All apps generated through Build Agent inherit ServiceNow's built-in permissions, audit trails, and version control for complete governance and trust.

ServiceNow and Figma are enabling faster innovation so that every team can bring ideas to life with confidence — whether it is helping professional developers reduce hours of manual coding and deliver more consistent, scalable results, or helping product builders and designers of all technical abilities transform designs into working applications. This integration helps bridge the gap between design intent and code, ensuring a high-fidelity, high-quality final product — and signals an ongoing commitment to expand capabilities that unlock new possibilities for every team.

The new integration is now available to customers in the latest Build Agent release via the ServiceNow Store , with access enabled upon request post installation.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.ServiceNow.com

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world's best digital products and experiences. Founded in 2012, Figma has evolved from a design tool to a connected, AI-powered platform that helps teams go from idea to shipped product. Whether you're ideating, designing, building, or shipping, Figma makes the entire design and product development process more collaborative, efficient, and fun—while keeping everyone on the same page.

