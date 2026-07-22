ServiceNow accelerates AI-powered government reinvention across nearly all 50 U.S. states with new customer wins

Nearly all 50 U.S. states join ~90% of the Fortune 500 in putting AI to work with the ServiceNow AI Platform
California, Hawaii, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. are among the state and local agencies using ServiceNow to improve citizen experiences and modernize operations
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced strong momentum in the public sector, with nearly all 50 U.S. states transforming mission outcomes with the ServiceNow AI Platform. State and local agencies in California, Hawaii, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C. are among those using the ServiceNow AI Platform to help deliver better citizen services and modernized operations on a trusted and integrated government-grade platform designed for the scale and efficiency public sector missions demand.
Turning government complexity into coordinated action
ServiceNow helps state and local governments modernize operations, unlock the value of their data, and strengthen cybersecurity, designed to deliver strong ROI on every dollar invested. With an autonomous workforce of AI specialists, employees gain a teammate to work alongside them—helping to cut wait times on things like permits, benefits, and constituent requests—all while maintaining government-grade security across any cloud, AI model, data source, and system.
"State and local leaders are redefining what government can deliver, and ServiceNow is proud to be the platform making it possible," said Mike Hurt, group vice president of U.S. Public Sector at ServiceNow . "We bring AI that's governed by design through our AI Control Tower, built to scale across agency missions, and designed to keep humans in the loop so agencies can earn and keep the citizen trust their missions depend on."
Putting AI to work for mission-critical services
State and local agencies are achieving durable value ROI from the ServiceNow AI Platform, including:
- California: The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) is using ServiceNow's AI-powered Public Sector Digital Services to provide AI assistance to human call center agents and agentic AI ticket resolution to help manage thousands of calls and questions related to services they provide: low-interest rate home loans, down payment assistance, and financing for the development of affordable rental and ownership housing. With ServiceNow's multi-channel self-service capabilities, auto-generated case summaries, and AI-powered case resolution, CalHFA has reduced costs while improving the citizen experience.
- Hawaii: Launched the ServiceNow AI Platform in just six weeks, establishing a shared enterprise service platform for the State of Hawaii. The platform reflects the State's vision for digital transformation. Today, it powers the statewide HIP help desk, AI-enabled self-service, knowledge management, and enterprise IT service management, creating a scalable foundation for future statewide adoption.
- North Carolina: The City of Raleigh became the first municipal government to deploy ServiceNow's L1 AI Specialist in production, with no in-house AI engineering bench behind it. The city is using ServiceNow AI agents to route service tickets with precision and speed, cutting service desk costs by 66% and returning more than 1,300 staff hours a year. Now they're extending that same AI-powered service to all 500,000 residents.
- Washington, D.C.: The Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO) is replacing a patchwork of contact center and workflow tools with the ServiceNow AI Platform, using EmployeeWorks to give every DC Government employee a single conversational entry point for service requests and agentic AI to automate fulfillment on the backend. The new experience is expected to enable employees to resolve most routine requests on their own, reducing wait times and allowing IT and HR teams to focus on more complex work. OCTO is also extending the platform to grants management with Public Sector Digital Services, targeting reducing processing time in half and clearer visibility for agencies overseeing awards. OCTO also plans to use ServiceNow AI Control Tower to gain visibility into every AI model and agent in production, helping govern AI at scale.
"Our ServiceNow AI Platform represents the new path we're charting for the future of government in Hawaii," said Darren Cantrill, information system manager, State of Hawaii . "In just six weeks, we built a shared enterprise service platform that's already changing how agencies collaborate and how quickly we can respond to the people we serve. This is just the beginning of our modernization journey, creating a foundation that agencies across Hawaii can continue to build upon."
"We are a long-time ServiceNow customer and we've continued to expand our use of the platform to transform how we serve both employees and our community," said Mark Wittenburg, chief information officer, City of Raleigh . "Today, ServiceNow AI agents are autonomously resolving nearly half of our IT support requests, and our goal is to reach 85% as we continue to automate routine work and empower our teams to focus on more complex, high-value services. Together, we're building a more efficient, responsive government while taking a thoughtful, responsible approach to AI that puts people first."
"Our goal is to make DC Government simpler on the front end and smarter on the back end," said Stephen N. Miller, chief technology officer, the District of Columbia . "With the ServiceNow AI Platform, we're creating one unified front door for employee requests, so our workforce can spend less time navigating systems and more time serving the District. On that same platform, we're reimagining grants management, where we expect to reduce processing time by 60 percent. All of this is built on the foundation of DC's AI Values —and with AI Control Tower giving us visibility across every AI agent and model in production, we're building government that's simpler, faster, and more trusted."
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .
© 2026 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722342598/en/
Media Contact
Rachel Alvarez
press@servicenow.com