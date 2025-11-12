Sequans to Participate in the Roth Technology Conference on November 19, 2025

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that Georges Karam, President and CEO, will participate in the Roth Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, in New York City. Sequans' management will conduct one-on-one meetings.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sequans/ management team, please contact investor relations at ir@sequans.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

To learn more, please visit sequans.com

Contacts

Sequans investor relations:

David Hanover/Rob Kelly, KCSA Strategic Communications (USA), +1 212.682.6300, ir@sequans.com

Sequans media relations:

Linda Bouvet (France), +33 170721600, media@sequans.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274143

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sequans CommunicationsSQNSNYSE:SQNS
SQNS
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Related News

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 330.6 Metres Averaging 0.46% Cu in Southern Extension at Gaspé