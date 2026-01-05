Sequans to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13, 2026

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a pioneer in adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and a leading provider of cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, today announced that Dr. Georges Karam, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 am ET at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, in New York City. Dr. Karam will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Sequans management team, please contact investor relations at ir@sequans.com.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as a pioneer in Bitcoin Treasury. Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap/eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

To learn more, please visit sequans.com.

Contacts

Sequans investor relations:

David Hanover/Rob Kelly, KCSA Strategic Communications (USA), 
+1.212.682.6300, ir@sequans.com

Sequans media relations:

Linda Bouvet (France), +33 170721600, media@sequans.com

