Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of 5G4G cellular IoT semiconductor solutions, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is available on the Company's website www.sequans.com in the Investors section under SEC Filings, as well as from the SEC's website www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may also request a printout of the file that appears on the website containing the Annual Report on Form 20-F, which includes the Company's complete 2025 audited financial statements, mailed from Sequans' headquarters free of charge by contacting the Company as follows:

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless 4G/5G cellular technology for the Internet of Things (IoT). Sequans' engineers design and develop innovative, secure, and scalable technologies that power the next generation of AI-connected applications - including secured payment, smart mobility and logistics, smart cities, industrial, e-health, and smart homes. Sequans offers a comprehensive portfolio of 4G/5G solutions, including LTE-M/NB-IoT, 4G LTE Cat 1bis, and 5G NR RedCap and eRedCap platforms, all purpose-built for IoT and delivering breakthroughs in wireless connectivity, power efficiency, security, and performance. The company also provides advanced design services and technology licensing.

Founded in 2003, Sequans is headquartered in France and operates globally, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, Finland, Taiwan, and China.

Visit Sequans at sequans.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Sequans investor relations: David Hanover/Rob Kelly, KCSA Strategic Communications (USA), +1 212.682.6300, ir@sequans.com

Sequans media relations: Linda Bouvet (France), +33 170721600 media@sequans.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296447

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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