Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its September Quarter Activities Report on Friday, 21 October 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEDT on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem's website, www.allkem.co . Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company's website.


This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.



Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: + 61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect



info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co


US$200m IFC project finance proposal for Sal de Vida

US$200m IFC project finance proposal for Sal de Vida

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, " Allkem" or the " Company" ) and the International Finance Corporation (" IFC ") have agreed on a non-binding term sheet for a project financing facility (" IFC loan ") for the wholly Allkem owned Sal de Vida Project located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

Allkem - Mt Cattlin Resource Drilling Update

Allkem - Mt Cattlin Resource Drilling Update

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE the Company ) is pleased to provide an update on the resource extension drilling program currently underway at its Mt Cattlin spodumene operation in Western Australia.

The drilling program consists of three phases as described below:

Allkem - Appointment of Peter Coleman as Director and Chair-elect

Allkem - Appointment of Peter Coleman as Director and Chair-elect

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the " Company ") advises that Mr Peter Coleman has been appointed as a Director of Allkem effective 3 October 2022 and will assume the role of Chair from Martin Rowley who has indicated he will retire from the Board at the close of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") to be held on 15 November 2022.

In welcoming Peter to the Allkem Board, current Chair Martin Rowley commented, " Peter is an outstanding successor to the Allkem Chair, having demonstrated throughout his career the attributes necessary to guide Allkem through its next growth phase. He is ideally suited to lead the Company's successful delivery of its strategy to triple production by 2026 and maintain at least 10% of global market share in the medium term. The Board and I are delighted to welcome Peter ."

Allkem - Retirement of Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard

Allkem - Retirement of Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the " Company ") advises Deputy Chair, Mr Rob Hubbard will retire from the Board effective 3 October 2022.

Mr Hubbard was appointed as a Director of Allkem Limited ("formerly Orocobre ") in November 2012 and was appointed as Chair in July 2016. Following the merger with Galaxy Resources Limited (" Galaxy ") in 2021, Mr Hubbard assumed the role of Deputy Chair.

2022 Annual General Meeting Information

2022 Annual General Meeting Information

Allkem Limited (ASXTSX: AKE the Company ) announces the following indicative key dates for the remainder of 2022.

Date Event
4 October 2022 Last date for nomination of Directors
14 October 2022 Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting
15 November 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2022.

Livent Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http:www.livent.com .

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 , at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com .

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada : (888) 330-2454
International: (240) 789-2714
Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from November 1, 2022 until November 15, 2022 .

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada : (800) 770-2030
International: (647) 362-9199
Conference ID # 4348515

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301642943.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

Balkan Mining and Minerals

Work Program Commences At Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (BMM or the Company) (ASX: BMM) is pleased to announce that its work program at the Gorge Lithium exploration project located in the Georgia Lake Area, Thunder Bay North Mining District of Ontario, Canada (the “Gorge Lithium Project” or “Project”) has commenced.
person looking at plans on a table

Asia Pacific Has Strategic Opportunity to Scale Up EV Battery Raw Materials

Asia Pacific has been at the centre of the lithium-ion battery supply chain, with China leading the way in many aspects while Japan and Korea have had a legacy role as well.

But as the world prepares to meet the increasing demand from the green energy transition, the region now has an opportunity to scale up the supply of key battery raw materials, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphite.

Australia is a top lithium producer, while Indonesia currently has a strong position on the nickel and cobalt markets. China dominates most of the refining for these metals and accounts for the majority of natural flake graphite production.

Albemarle Corporation to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss third-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION (Public):
Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062
Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575
United States : 1 844 200 6205
United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544
All other locations: +1 929 526 1599
Participant Access code: 527598
*Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator. Please include this when sending details to participants.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Q3 2022 Albemarle Corporation Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: November 3, 2022
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL (Public):
For inclusion in your invitations to webcast attendees.
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/735285311

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

Accessing the telephone replay
A recording will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022
UK (Local): 0204 525 0658
US (Local): 1 929 458 6194
US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403
Canada : 1 226 828 7578
All other locations: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code: 900408

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-third-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-wednesday-november-2-2022-301640222.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

Latin Resources

Results Confirm Significant Colina West Lithium Discovery 18.71m @ 1.32% Li2o And Ultra High-Grade Intersections From Colina Resource Drilling

further High-Grade Intersections From Colina Resource Drilling8.45m @ 3.57% Li2o Including 4.17m @ 5.79% Li2o

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm the discovery of a new lithium mineralised zone, some 500m west of the Colina prospect, and also provides an update on the program of resource definition drilling and other studies currently ongoing at the Company’s 100% owned high-grade Colina Lithium Prospect (“Colina”) (Appendix 1 and Figure 1).
Winsome Resources

Cancet Exploration And Drilling Update: More Strong Results As Rigs Head To Site

Perth-based lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on exploration and drilling progress at its flagship Cancet project in Quebec, Canada.

