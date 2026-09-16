Seer Surpasses 100 Peer-Reviewed Customer Publications, Validating a New Era of Deep Proteomics at Scale

SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a pioneer in deep, unbiased proteomics, today announced that its Proteograph® Product Suite has been used by researchers in more than 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications, enabling researchers to uncover differentiated proteomic insights and marking a significant milestone in the emergence of deep proteomics at scale as a new paradigm for biological research.
For decades, proteomics researchers faced a fundamental tradeoff: they could interrogate the proteome deeply or study large numbers of samples, but doing both was impractical. Seer was founded to eliminate that compromise. By combining engineered nanoparticles with mass spectrometry, the Proteograph Product Suite enables researchers to access deep, unbiased proteomic information across large studies with the throughput, reproducibility and economics required for population-scale research.
Six years after Seer first described the approach in a foundational Nature Communications publication, academic, government and industry researchers across three continents have now applied Proteograph technology in more than 100 peer-reviewed studies. The resulting body of work spans genetics, aging, disease biology, biomarker discovery and population health, including publications in Nature, Nature Medicine, Nature Genetics, Nature Communications and Nature Aging.
Many of these studies draw on uniquely valuable cohorts assembled over years or decades and on biospecimens that cannot be replaced, making the ability to extract substantially more biological information from each sample especially important.
"We pioneered a technology that makes deep, unbiased proteomic analysis possible across large cohorts with the scale, speed, robustness and economics needed to unlock the vast biological information in the proteome—from fundamental discovery through translational research and, ultimately, clinical applications," said Omid Farokhzad, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Seer. "More than 100 peer-reviewed customer publications now demonstrate the impact of that advance, enabling researchers to uncover previously inaccessible biology, connect genetic variation to proteins and disease, and extract far more information from some of the world's most valuable cohorts. We believe this capability will become even more important in the age of AI, because the next generation of biological models will require enormous quantities of deep, reproducible and information-rich human data. Seer is building the proteomic foundation to generate those datasets at a scale that was simply not possible before."
Studies conducted with the Proteograph Product Suite include:
- Revealing biology beyond the reach of leading affinity platforms: Claudia Langenberg, M.D., Ph.D., Maik Pietzner, Ph.D., and collaborators at Queen Mary University of London and the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité used the Proteograph Product Suite to profile more than 1,400 British South Asian participants in research published in Nature Genetics. The study identified more than 3,430 proteins not covered by two leading affinity-based platforms and more than 1,200 genetic associations with plasma proteins, over half of which had not previously been reported. By combining deep, unbiased proteomic coverage with population scale, the study demonstrated that the Proteograph can reveal substantial new biology that would otherwise remain inaccessible.
- Bringing greater accuracy to the path from genetics to drug targets and biomarkers: Karsten Suhre, Ph.D., and collaborators from Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women's Hospital and TruDiagnostic, used Proteograph in a Nature Genetics study to perform large-scale, peptide-level mass spectrometry proteomics across approximately 1,600 samples. Unlike affinity-based measurements, peptide-level mass spectrometry allowed the researchers to determine whether genetic associations reflected true changes in protein biology or changes in binder recognition caused by protein-altering variants. The study demonstrated how the Proteograph can provide the resolution needed to build more reliable links from genetic variation to proteins, disease mechanisms, drug targets and biomarkers.
- Connecting fundamental aging biology to clinically relevant human phenotypes: Nathan Basisty, Ph.D., and colleagues used Proteograph to deeply characterize the proteins secreted by senescent human monocytes and then connect those signatures to plasma measurements from more than 1,000 participants in the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging. Published in Nature Aging, the study identified circulating senescence-associated proteins linked to multiple age- and obesity-related clinical traits, illustrating how the deep proteomics enabled by the Proteograph can translate cellular mechanisms of aging into measurable signals in humans and potentially inform biomarkers and therapeutic development.
The body of work builds on Seer's 2020 Nature Communications paper, which demonstrated that proprietary engineered nanoparticles could enable deep, reproducible interrogation of the plasma proteome at scale without preselecting which proteins to measure.
Additional Proteograph-enabled research will be presented at the 2026 Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) World Congress, taking place September 27 to October 1 in Singapore.
About Seer, Inc.
SEER, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. SEER's Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic methods. SEER's products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.
For more information, please email us at pr@seer.bio.
Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the continued adoption and use of Seer's Proteograph Product Suite in scientific research; the anticipated presentation and publication of additional Proteograph-enabled research; the future role and importance of deep proteomics, including in AI-driven biological research; and the potential for clinical applications of Seer's technology. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
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