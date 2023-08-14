Seelos Therapeutics Provides Second Quarter 2023 Clinical Update

TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

Aether Global Innovations: Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

TransCanna Announces Five Year Deal with Fresca LLC

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Sylla Gold

SYG:CA

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

BHLI:CA

PPG Industries

PPG
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Second Quarter 2023 Clinical Update

- Seelos expects to release top-line data in its registration directed study of SLS-002 (Intranasal Racemic Ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in the third quarter of 2023.

- Seelos expects to release top-line data from its registrational Phase II/III trial of SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as part of the HEALEY ALS Platform in the fourth quarter of 2023.

- Seelos has been selected to present a poster of an in vivo study in a non-human primate model for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease at Neuroscience 2023, the Society for Neuroscience's annual meeting, to be held in November.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided its clinical update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

On July 24, 2023 , the Company received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5500(a)(2), as required by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel and the Company's compliance plan previously provided to Nasdaq. The letter further noted that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel determined to continue the listing of the Company's common stock.

Seelos Clinical Update

SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine)

  • Seelos announced the close of enrollment of the registration directed, double-blind, placebo-controlled study for ASIB in adults with MDD on June 22, 2023 . Dosing and patient follow up has been completed, with data collection and evaluation ongoing.
  • Top-line data from this study is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2023.

SLS-005 (IV trehalose)

  • In April 2023 , the first patient was dosed in an Expanded Access Program funded by a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) under the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS (ACT for ALS) for ALS patients who do not qualify for existing clinical trials.
  • Top-line data from its registrational Phase II/III trial in ALS as part of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial led by Harvard Medical School at Massachusetts General Hospital is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023.

SLS-009 (dysproteolyzer)

  • Seelos presented a poster on SLS-009 at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting, held on May 16-20, 2023 , in Los Angeles, California titled: SLS-009 Clears Only Mutant Huntingtin Aggregates in a Severe Huntington's Disease Mice Model.

  • Seelos is currently evaluating SLS-009, along with SLS-005, in in vivo models of Alzheimer's disease.

  • Seelos has been selected to present a poster at Neuroscience 2023 on November 11-15, 2023 in Washington, D.C. of an in vivo non-human primate study for treatment in Alzheimer's disease.

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, please seek immediate medical help, go to your nearest emergency room, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding Seelos' business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations, Seelos' ability to complete clinical studies for its product candidates, Seelos' ability to efficiently execute its clinical and pre-clinical programs and Seelos' expectations around timing for releasing top-line data for its clinical trials. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, or continuing, completing or initiating its studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials (including the risk that the clinical results from its studies are not replicated), the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of Seelos' business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-provides-second-quarter-2023-clinical-update-301899707.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos TherapeuticsSEEL:USPsychedelics Investing
SEEL:US
The Conversation (0)

COMPASS Pathways Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights  

-

Highlights:
  • COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program ongoing and on track
  • CPT ® III code for in-person psychedelic therapy support accepted by the American Medical Association
  • Cash position at June 30, 2023 of $148.2 million
  • Term loan facility up to $50 million secured
  • Conference call today at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, reported its financial results for the second quarter 2023 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways plc to announce second quarter 2023 financial results on August 3, 2023

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2023, and provide an update on recent business developments on August 3, 2023.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00pm UK) on August 3, 2023. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMA Issues Details On First Psychedelics Therapy CPT Code â Thanks To These Psychedelic-Focused Mental Healthcare Companies

(NewsDirect)

By Rachael Green, Benzinga

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First clinical study results of psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa published in Nature Medicine

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in Nature Medicine that demonstrates the potential for COMP360 psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa. The investigator-initiated open-label study was conducted by Drs. Walter Kaye and Stephanie Knatz Peck at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and is believed to be the first clinical research study to report the effects of psilocybin treatment in anorexia nervosa.

The study investigated the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin, with psychological support (referred to as "psilocybin therapy" in the paper), in female patients with anorexia nervosa (n=10). The results showed:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

COMPASS Pathways announces publication of positive data from treatment-resistant depression phase 2 clinical trial of COMP360 psilocybin alongside antidepressants in Nature journal, Neuropsychopharmacology

  • Results of COMPASS Pathways' open-label study of COMP360 psilocybin treatment, alongside SSRI antidepressants, suggest that SSRIs do not interfere with the potential therapeutic effect of COMP360

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that positive data from an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of investigational COMP360 psilocybin in addition to daily selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) in treatment-resistant depression has been published online in the peer reviewed Nature journal, Neuropsychopharmacology .

The exploratory phase 2 clinical trial used an open-label, fixed-dose design to investigate the safety and efficacy of a single dose of 25mg of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support, in addition to an SSRI, in 19 participants experiencing treatment-resistant depression. The findings were first announced in December 2021.

Results:

  • Response (a greater than 50% reduction from baseline in MADRS total score 1 ) and remission (MADRS total score of 10 or less) was seen in 42% of participants at week three.
  • The efficacy findings were similar to those from COMPASS's Phase 2b study of 25mg of COMP360 psilocybin in treatment-resistant depression, where patients were withdrawn from their antidepressants prior to receiving COMP360 (42% response and remission rates at week three versus 37% and 29%, respectively).
  • COMP360 psilocybin treatment was generally well tolerated. The most common treatment emergent adverse event was headache. No serious adverse events were reported.

Dr. Guy Goodwin, Chief Medical Officer at COMPASS Pathways, said, "It has long been thought that SSRIs could interfere with the potential therapeutic effect of psilocybin. This data is exciting because it provides a preliminary signal that this is not the case, and that patients could remain on their SSRI antidepressant medication and experience the same effect from COMP360 psilocybin treatment as people who are not on SSRIs."

Goodwin continued, "This could have important clinical implications for patient choice, if COMP360 psilocybin treatment receives regulatory approval for treatment-resistant depression. Withdrawing from antidepressants can be unwelcome for some patients, so the possibility of having the choice to remain on their antidepressant could eventually make COMP360 psilocybin treatment more accessible."

COMP360 is COMPASS's investigational proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMPASS is currently conducting a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant depression, the largest of its kind ever conducted. This program follows positive results from COMPASS's phase 2b trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine .

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

COMPASS is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com .

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website ( www.compasspathways.com ), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "possible", "potential" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of its investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, including for treatment of TRD, anorexia nervosa, and PTSD, COMPASS's expectations regarding its ongoing preclinical work and clinical trials and development efforts, the potential for COMPASS's pivotal phase 3 program or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its COMP360 psilocybin treatment. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: clinical development is lengthy and outcomes are uncertain, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated; the possibility of unfavorable results from additional clinical trials of COMP360 psilocybin treatment or from subsequent analysis of existing data or new data received from additional ongoing and future studies of COMP360 psilocybin treatment; our efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for COMP360 or any of future product candidates may be unsuccessful, our efforts to obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, if approved, may be unsuccessful and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.


Enquiries

Media: Amy Lawrence, media@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Opinion paper calls for clarity on the definition of "psychedelic-assisted therapy" using psilocybin

  • Leading psychiatrists and researchers examine common assumptions about the term "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" and the role of psychotherapy when evaluating psilocybin treatment.
  • Authors highlight the need for clarity in terminology and definition to accurately assess the efficacy and safety of psilocybin treatment.

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in the American Journal of Psychiatry that examines the definition of "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" using psilocybin and offers a new way of thinking about and describing this potential new treatment in psychiatry. The article is authored by leading psychiatrists and researchers, including COMPASS's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Guy Goodwin, and Co-founder and COMPASS board member, Dr. Ekaterina Malievskaia.

Psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, can produce a powerful experience for patients, and are being studied to understand their potential in several mental health conditions, including treatment-resistant depression. This potential new treatment is often referred to as "psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy" or "psychedelic-assisted therapy." The authors of the paper examine the definitions as they relate to psilocybin treatment and offer these primary conclusions:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Base Metals Investing

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Mobilization at Contact Bay

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

×