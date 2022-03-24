



The company’s district-scale portfolio includes promising discoveries for extracting REE minerals for immediate processing into individual REE. Two key discoveries are the Foxtrot and Deep Fox deposits, which are awaiting a combined updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA). The new PEA takes into account, an increased resource at Deep Fox, increasing current REE prices and the increased recovery rate of Search Mineral’s proprietary technology (increased from 79% to over 90% from its pilot plant operation). Innovative technology and impressive foresight sit at the core of what makes Search Minerals unique. In a recent interview, CEO Greg Andrews stated, “We look at our company as one of the most advanced in North America with our resources, technology that's been in development since 2010 and two pilot plants. Automobile manufacturers with ambitious goals are starting to look down the supply chain and say 'can we really do this? Where are the raw materials coming from?' There aren't many operating deposits outside of China and they'll need to secure REE to meet their goals." Search Minerals recently entered into an offtake agreement with USA Rare Earth for 500 tonnes per year of Nd and Pr, creating immediate sales from the future production of Foxtrot and Deep Fox. This agreement advances both companies’ ongoing ambitions. Search Minerals strives to become the established provider of REE to North America’s critical mineral supply chain, while USA Rare Earth is pursuing a ‘Mine-to-Magnet’ strategy. Combined, the two companies could create a complete North American REE supply chain. An ongoing strategy known as the “sprint to production” is guiding Search Minerals’ efforts. The sprint is focused on achieving production by 2025. The company is also led by an impressive management team, which aims to turn Search Minerals’ into a vital partner in enabling North America’s REE supply chain. Greg Andrews, CEO, brings over 30 years of strategic planning and administrative management. Dr. Randy Miller, vice president of exploration, has been exploring for REE in Labrador since 1980. Meanwhile, Dr. David Dreisinger, vice president of metallurgy, holds an impressive 24 U.S. patents, including Search Mineral’s direct extraction process. Matthew Anderson, CFO, shores up the company’s corporate processes with over a decade of accounting experience. Search added Todd Burlingame, as Chief Operating Officer, who has extensive experience in mining plan development and managing the environmental process through to permitting.

Key Projects Proprietary Direct REE Extraction Technology Dr. David Dreisinger, VP of metallurgy, developed a process for direct REE extraction that reduces the capital requirements and operating costs of working with REE when compared to traditional methods. This patented and proprietary technology creates a clear advantage over other REE operations, both domestic and abroad. Project Highlights: Environmentally responsible: This process minimizes environmental impacts and only produces dry and stackable residue with no wet tailings ponds.

Recent Improvements: Recent advancements of this technology have further increased the amount of REEs reclaimed from 70% to over 90% with the inclusion of a low-intensity magnetic separator(LIMS) and a wet high-intensity magnetic separator (WHIMS)

Scalable Technology: Search Minerals, ACOA and InnovateNL dedicated a combined CAD$3 million to build a pilot plant that successfully demonstrated the ability to generate high-purity refinement-ready products at scale

Magnetic Advantages: LIMS and WHIMS reduce capital and operating costs by grinding and separating the raw materials at each deposit, meaning there’s less material to transport to the central processing facility

Potential for Additional Revenue: The addition of magnetic separation opens up a potential future revenue for iron concentrate and zircon concentrate

District Scale Opportunity

Three phases of drilling at Foxtrot have outlined a 7.4 million tonnes indicated and 2.0 million tonnes inferred resource. A revised Preliminary Economic Assessment report to include material from both Deep Fox and Foxtrot is expected in April 2022. Project Highlights: Open at Depth : Significant REE mineralization has been discovered at the 450m level; the vertical extent of the mineralized zone below this level is currently unknown

: Significant REE mineralization has been discovered at the 450m level; the vertical extent of the mineralized zone below this level is currently unknown Diverse REE : Foxtrot contains a wide range of REEs, including the important elements Nd and Pr, along with significant amounts of the HREE, Tb and Dy

: Foxtrot contains a wide range of REEs, including the important elements Nd and Pr, along with significant amounts of the HREE, Tb and Dy Close to Infrastructure: Close to all-weather highway and the port and community of St. Lewis; Deep Fox and Foxtrot are 10 km apart

Deep Fox Deposit Deep Fox is awaiting an updated PEA and resource estimate that accounts for the 7000m phase 3 drilling program (2021), advancements in its technology and increasing current market prices. The resource outlined below includes data to the 100m level obtained from the phase 1 and 2 drill programs – the phase 3 program provided infill data and data to the 200m level. Project Highlights: Open at Depth : Drill holes to the 200m level reveal significant mineralization at this level; the vertical extent of this mineralized zone in unknown

: Drill holes to the 200m level reveal significant mineralization at this level; the vertical extent of this mineralized zone in unknown Significant REE : This REE deposit is enriched in Nd, Pr, Tb and Dy; includes zones with up to 15% higher grades than Foxtrot

: This REE deposit is enriched in Nd, Pr, Tb and Dy; includes zones with up to 15% higher grades than Foxtrot Close to Infrastructure: Close to all-weather highway and the port and community of St. Lewis; Deep Fox and Foxtrot are 10 km apart