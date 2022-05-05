Critical MetalsInvesting News

Search Minerals Inc. is pleased to report 2021 channel assay results from FOX MEADOW a major mineralized zone in the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Element District. Mapping, prospecting, trenching, channeling, and geophysical surveys confirm the current known extent of two mineralized zones at FOX MEADOW : the NW zone is up to 175m wide and the SE zone is up to 154m wide . Combined, known ...

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to report 2021 channel assay results from FOX MEADOW a major mineralized zone in the Port Hope Simpson St. Lewis Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) District. Mapping, prospecting, trenching, channeling, and geophysical surveys confirm the current known extent of two mineralized zones at FOX MEADOW : the NW zone is up to 175m wide and the SE zone is up to 154m wide . Combined, known mineralization is at least 790m long and is open to the NW and SE. FOX MEADOW is currently drill program ready; Search plans to commence a 6,000 m drill program this fall.

HIGHLIGHTS – FOX MEADOW 2021 CHANNEL PROGRAM

  • Channel assay highlights (all true widths):
    • FMC-21-02B (SE zone): 30,190 ppm Zr; 272 ppm Dy; 1,592 ppm Nd; 702 ppm Hf, over 4.20m;
    • FMC-21-02B (SE zone): 14,410 ppm Zr; 195 ppm Dy; 1,051 ppm Nd; 322 ppm Hf over 25.85m; and
    • FMC-21-03 (SE zone): 10,704 ppm Zr; 213 ppm Dy; 1,212 ppm Nd; 246 ppm Hf over 6.71m.
  • Channel programs, prospecting and magnetic anomalies indicate that the NW mineralized zone is at least 175m wide and 425m long, and the SE mineralized zone is at least 154m wide and 365m long; 790m combined length;
  • The mineralization is open to the NW and SE; another channel program is planned for 2022 to trace the surface mineralization to the NW and SE;
  • A 6000m drill program is planned for fall 2022 to test for mineralization at depth;
  • The 2021 exploration program was carried out with no positive Covid-19 cases.

Greg Andrews, President/CEO states; "We are very excited about the potential of the Fox Meadow project. By comparison, Fox Meadow's surficial extent is much wider and longer than that of either Deep Fox or Foxtrot . The Fox Meadow project could prove to be very significant for our development of a safe and secure generational source of rare earth elements for the North American rare earth element supply chain."

Andrews added; "The Fox Meadow Project is "drill ready" - we plan a 6000m drill program that has been permitted and is expected to commence late 2022. The recent Federal Budget proposes up to $3.8 billion in support over eight years to implement Canada's first Critical Minerals Strategy. The Fox Meadow Project funding could benefit from the new 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit which was introduced. We look forward to learning more details as our goals align nicely with the Federal government's Critical Minerals Strategy."

FIGURE 1. FOX MEADOW CHANNEL LOCATIONS is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b0491ea-903f-4993-bf31-43e6ac3f5dd7

The 2021 trenching and channeling program at FOX MEADOW extended three previous channel sections (see Search News Releases: April 6, 2020; October 28, 2020) southwards and completed three new sections through the mineralized zones (see Figure 1). All channel work required excavation of trenches in treed areas, with significant overburden cover, to expose bedrock. The ten longest sections, from all channel programs, sample a mineralized zone that is between 123m and 175m wide and 425m long in the westerly part of the zone (NW zone) and between 122m and 154m wide and 365m long in the easterly part (SE zone). The successful 2021 trenching and channeling program indicates that an extensive 2022 program is required to determine the surficial extent of the two mineralized zones that are open to the NW and SE; a Phase 1 drill program to explore for mineralization at depth is also planned for fall 2022.

Assays from the 2021 channeling program (highlights in Table 1) return similar results to channels from 2020 and earlier programs. Two channel sections, FMC-21-05/FMC-18-03 and FMC-18-01/FMC-21-06, form connected sections that sample the NW zone. Three new channels (FMC-21-02, FMC-21-03 and FMC-21-04) and one channel extension (FMC-20-03/FMC-20-01) produce four sections through the SE zone.

Channel FMC-21-02B contains 47.56m of high-grade mineralization (aggregate of over 3m wide >190 ppm Dy intervals) and 13.77m of medium-grade mineralization (aggregate of over 3m wide and 150-190 ppm Dy intervals) over 112.34m of channel; lower grade mineralization and mafic units forming the remainder in all channels. FMC-21-03 contains 12.63m of high-grade mineralization (>190 ppm Dy) and 15.14m of medium-grade mineralization (150-190 ppm Dy) over 139.88m of channel. Section FMC-21-04 contains 20.65m of high-grade mineralization (>190 ppm Dy) and 24.37m of medium-grade mineralization (150-190 ppm Dy) over 154.51m of channel. Figure 1 illustrates that a portion of both magnetic anomalies, the NW and SE zones, has not been sampled/channeled to date.

TABLE 1 - WEIGHTED AVERAGE OF SOME CREE MINERALIZED INTERVALS AT FOX MEADOW PROJECT

FMC-21-02B FMC-21-02B FMC-21-02B FMC-21-02B FMC-21-03 FMC-21-04
From (m) 22.26 22.26 64.21 64.21 19.25 39.85
To (m) 26.46 30.4 71.41 90.06 25.96 44.71
Length (m) 4.20 8.14 7.20 25.85 6.71 4.86
Y (ppm) 1,157 873 1,105 848 886 1,033
Zr (ppm) 30,190 18,850 10,731 14,410 10,704 10,679
Nb (ppm) 581 412 272 285 343 331
Hf (ppm) 702 445 231 322 246 255
La (ppm) 1,285 987 1,285 892 1,076 957
Ce (ppm) 3,071 2,324 2,890 2,057 2,286 2,192
Pr (ppm) 397 298 363 262 312 284
Nd (ppm) 1,592 1,197 1,446 1,051 1,212 1,167
Sm (ppm) 330 245 285 216 244 242
Eu (ppm) 15.2 12.2 15.2 11.1 12.9 12.6
Gd (ppm) 251 190 239 183 198 205
Tb (ppm) 43.9 33.3 40.8 32.1 34.7 36.6
Dy (ppm) 272 205 245 195 213 229
Ho (ppm) 54.7 41.2 48.1 39.0 42.7 46.6
Er (ppm) 164 122 135 113 123 136
Tm (ppm) 24.6 17.9 18.3 15.7 17.3 19.1
Yb (ppm) 159 114 112 99.2 109 123
Lu (ppm) 25.2 17.8 16.7 15.1 16.4 18.1
LREE 6,675 5,051 6,269 4,479 5,129 4,843
HREE 1,010 754 870 702 766 826
HREE + Y 2,167 1,627 1,975 1,551 1,652 1,859
TREE 7,684 5,804 7,139 5,181 5,895 5,669
TREE + Y 8,841 6,678 8,244 6,029 6,781 6,702
%TREE 0.77% 0.58% 0.71% 0.52% 0.59% 0.57%
%TREE + Y 0.88% 0.67% 0.82% 0.60% 0.68% 0.67%
%HREE 0.10% 0.08% 0.09% 0.07% 0.08% 0.08%
%HREE + Y 0.22% 0.16% 0.20% 0.16% 0.17% 0.19%


Note;
REE
TREE
LREE
HREE
Y
%HREE+Y
%HREE

All elements parts per million (ppm), 10,000 ppm = 1% = 10kg/tonne
Rare Earth Elements: La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu (Lanthanide Series).
Total Rare Earth Elements: Add La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu
Light Rare Earth Elements: Add La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm.
Heavy Rare Earth Elements: Add Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb, Lu.
Y not included in HREE due to relatively low value compared to most Lanthanide series HREE.
%(HREE+Y)/(TREE+Y)
%( HREE/ TREE)

The FOX MEADOW project occurs approximately 11 km west of Port Hope Simpson and 1 km from a gravel-covered, three-season forest access road. Port Hope Simpson is approximately 40 km northwest of FOXTROT and 50 km from DEEP FOX on paved and all-season gravelled roads.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC):
Channel samples, 10cm deep and 8cm wide, are cut by gas-powered diamond-bladed saw from cleaned outcrops to provide samples for assay and logging/reference. Each channel is cut into two vertical sections, similar to drill core, with a 6 cm thick section (weathering removed) being sent for assay to Activation Laboratories Ltd (ActLabs). A 2 cm thick section is stored in channel boxes for reference and to provide due diligence/verification samples. The channels are cut perpendicular to strike, pieced together, logged and photographed to produce geological and geochemical sections. These channel samples, or horizontal drill holes, produce the same data as vertical diamond drill holes, except the data is from horizontal geological sections and the collected sample is 6 to 8 times bigger than NQ drill core. Additional 8 cm wide cuts from a channel interval make excellent preliminary metallurgical samples (1m of channel yields approximately 30kg of sample).

Litho-geochemistry samples (drill core or channel), all from bedrock, are collected by Company personnel, bagged and described. Reference samples are also collected for each grab, litho-geochemistry and channel sample. The samples are shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (ActLabs) sample prep facility in Ancaster, Ontario, where they are crushed to 80% -10 mesh and riffled to produce a representative sample. This sample is then pulverized to 95% -200 mesh with the pulverizing mills being cleaned between each sample with cleaning sand. A representative sample is treated by a lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion and then analyzed by ICP and ICP/MS techniques. Mass balance is required as an additional quality control technique and elemental totals of the oxides should be between 98% and 101%. For QA/QC purposes Search requires one pulp duplicate and Search reproducibility standard inserted at the 15 th sample, and each 20 samples after, and a coarse reject duplicate every 20 samples. In addition, pulp standards are inserted at random by Search Minerals personnel. ActLabs analyzes duplicates and splits approximately every 15 samples and also analyses 29 measured standards for QA/QC. To further enhance our QA/QC procedures Search has a program of checking analytical results with other labs to confirm the ActLabs results. ActLabs is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

Qualified Person:
Dr. Randy Miller, Ph.D., P.Geo, is the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and is a "qualified person" (as defined by NI 43-101) and has supervised the preparation of and approved all scientific and technical information herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data. The Company will endeavor to meet high standards of integrity, transparency, and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological and assay (e.g., REE) data.

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing Critical Rare Earths Elements (CREE), Zirconium (Zr) and Hafnium (Hf) resources within the emerging Port Hope Simpson – St. Lewis CREE District of southeast Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and is road accessible, on tidewater, and located within 3 local communities. Search has completed a preliminary economic assessment report for FOXTROT , and a resource estimate for DEEP FOX . Search is also working on three exploration prospects along the belt which include: FOX MEADOW, SILVER FOX and AWESOME FOX .

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the support from the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining. We also recognize the continued support by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its Junior Exploration Program.

Search Minerals was selected to participate in the Government of Canada Accelerated Growth Service ("AGS") initiative, which supports high growth companies. AGS, as a ‘one-stop shop' model, provides Search with coordinated access to Government of Canada resources as Search continues to move quickly to production and contribute to the establishment of a stable and secure rare earth element North American and European supply chain.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Andrews
President and CEO
Tel: 604-998-3432
E-mail: info@searchminerals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information "and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: statements with respect to anticipated advancement of the Company's exploration, production and processing plans. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would".

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of Mineral Resources, the realization of resource estimates, change in market prices, the availability of necessary financing, the timing and amount of future exploration and development expenditures, the, the progress of exploration and development activities, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and assumptions with respect to environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, unanticipated costs and expenses, inaccurate resource estimates, changes in the price of minerals, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. In addition, mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to the Company's public filings available under its profile on www.sedar.com for further risk factors.

These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Search MineralsTSXV:SMYRare Earth Investing
SMY:CA
Search Minerals

Search Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Search Minerals Announces Increased DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Mineral Resource Estimates

Search Minerals Announces Increased DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Mineral Resource Estimates

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce updated Mineral Resource Estimates by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. (SLR) for the DEEP FOX and FOXTROT Critical Rare Earth Element ("CREE") properties in South-East Labrador. The Mineral Resource estimate for DEEP FOX includes results from the recently completed Phase 3 drill program, new metallurgy recovery data, and updated rare earth price forecasts. The updated FOXTROT resource estimate is based on the previous drill programs, new metallurgy recovery data, and updated rare earth price forecasts. The resource estimates for both properties are based on an open pitunderground (OPUG) mining scenario and will form the basis of the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ").

HIGHLIGHTS OF DEEP FOX MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE (OP/UG):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Search Minerals Magnetic Separation of Bulk Samples Commences at SGS Canada

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that two bulk samples of mineralization from Deep Fox and Foxtrot have been received and are being processed in our PHASE 1 magnetic separation program at SGS Canada (Lakefield) (" SGS "). The Deep Fox sample comprises 52.9 metric tonnes recovered from the exposed surface of the deposit. Similarly, the Foxtrot sample comprises 19.8 tonnes of surface material.

The SGS program involves crushing and grinding the bulk samples and feeding a series of magnetic separation devices to produce:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Search Minerals Expands Advisory Committee and Engages Investor Relations Firm

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that Search will significantly bolster its expertise with the addition of Ken Baxter and W. Andrew Krusen, Jr to its Advisory Committee. We are also pleased to engage Pretium Capital Group for investor public relations and related communication services.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Search Minerals Exploration Update for 2022 Sprint to Production

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce a corporate update regarding our upcoming 2022 exploration program. Our treasury is currently over $ 7.0M, which includes our recent $ 6.3M financing. This treasury will be used to accomplish the goals outlined below.

2022 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Search Minerals Strengthens Management Team and Provides Timing Update for Release of PEA

Search Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SMY | OTCQB: SHCMF) (" Search " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Burlingame, a 30-year mining industry veteran with a history of advancing projects across northern Canada, as the Company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective February 1, 2022.

"Search Minerals is at a critical turning point in our evolution. Augmenting our existing executive team with specific skills and experience in moving from advanced exploration into production has been a priority," said Greg Andrews, President/CEO. "We are delighted with the appointment of Todd. His depth of expertise and proven ability to deliver results in complex stakeholder and multi-jurisdictional landscapes will be a great advantage for Search. His specific experience with hydro-metallurgical processing facilities on the Island of Newfoundland and mining projects in Labrador make for an ideal fit with our existing team."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Announces Successful Independent Expert Evaluation of RapidSX Rare Earth Separation Technology

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to report the positive conclusions of a multi-phase, independent, third-party technical review of RapidSX™ technology (the "Independent Evaluation" or the "Evaluation") prepared by Dr. Ahmad Ghahreman of AG Hydrometallurgy Services Inc. ("AGHS") as a noted subject-matter-expert1. With a focus on the technical assuredness, benefits, and scalability of the RapidSX™ technology specifically for the separation of rare earth elements ("REEs") for the production of commercial-grade rare earth oxides ("REOs"), the Independent Evaluation concludes the following:

  • RapidSX™ is capable of separating both light and heavy REEs for producing high-quality REOs and uses the same chemistry as proven conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") processes but with faster kinetics; thus, no chemistry risk at scale-up;

  • RapidSX™ process shows itself to likely be 3 times as efficient as CSX, concluding a production plant can potentially have a 2/3 smaller footprint than a CSX plant of the same capacity with an associated separation process capital cost ("CAPEX") reduction of 50% or better;

  • RapidSX™ for the separation and purification of REEs is dependent on its chemistry (same as CSX) and, given a smaller footprint for the same throughput, should have an expected operating cost ("OPEX") of 20% less than CSX for the same purpose; and

  • RapidSX™ is a modular process making it scalable with minimal risk. The process can be designed to process REEs in the range of 1,000 to 10,000+ tonnes per annum.

AGHS was engaged by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") to undertake a technical review of the RapidSX™ technology and to provide an opinion concerning the technical and economic feasibility and scalability of RapidSX™, specifically for the separation of REEs for the production of commercial-grade REOs in Ucore's planned Alaska Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC"). "After completing our extensive technical review of the RapidSX™ technology, its commercialization development process and its planned installation in the Alaska SMC, it is my opinion that Ucore can credibly and effectively execute its unique business strategy," noted Dr. Ghahreman.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/121814_1abe1c4454ba19cd_001.jpg

Figure 1 - RapidSX™ Testing on the CDF's Research Apparatus

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/121814_1abe1c4454ba19cd_001full.jpg

"We're extremely pleased with the independent expert evaluation of the RapidSX technology, as it continues to support our commercial deployment plans that center on being very competitive for the production of REOs to be delivered to downstream EV and renewable energy manufacturers," stated Ucore Chairman and CEO Pat Ryan, P.Eng. "The Evaluation's technically based alignment with our economic premise that there is a reduction in capital cost required to build a North American SMC for REE separation versus CSX, the increased throughput using the proprietary column-based technology and thus lower working capital, supports our business planning. This includes self-use to begin (i.e., the Alaska SMC), the ability to scale appropriately as the market dictates, potential JV opportunities and eventual US-allied licensing."

As part of its confidential work, in Phase I (Expert Opinion; Technical Review of the IMC RapidSX™ Separation Technology for Rare-Earth Separation, March 26, 2021), AGHS conducted a literature/data/conversational review of all past and current work associated with the development and commercialization efforts of the RapidSX technology. And in Phase II (Expert Opinion; Technical Review of the IMC RapidSX™ Separation Technology for Rare-Earth Separation - Phase II, January 17, 2022), they observed two rounds of testing carried out at Innovation Metals Corp.'s ("IMC") RapidSX Commercialization and Development Facility ("CDF") in Q4-2021 and conducted by IMC's laboratory partner Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM"). The first test was performed on a synthetic REE solution (a dilute solution consisting of Pr, Nd, Sm, and Gd), and the second test was conducted on a commercial mixed heavy REO sourced from an operating rare earth mine (the source of which remains commercially confidential). All testing was performed by KPM's personnel under the observation of Dr. Ghahreman, with AGHS receiving the test data/results directly from KPM and evaluating the RapidSX technology based on this data.

The two sets of solutions were tested utilizing both RapidSX and conventional solvent extraction processes, primarily exploring the kinetics of the two processes for separating the rare earth elements. RapidSX testing was undertaken on the CDF's Research Apparatus with a variety of flow rates and contactor lengths, as shown in Figure 1. Phase separator sizes and contactor diameter were kept consistent for all tests. CSX testing was conducted using mixer settlers, as shown in Figure 2.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/121814_1abe1c4454ba19cd_002.jpg

Figure 2 - Conventional Solvent Extraction Testing at the CDF

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/121814_1abe1c4454ba19cd_002full.jpg

From the tests on the synthetic samples, it was clear that the equilibrium time with the CSX process was reached in approximately 120 seconds or more. In contrast, the RapidSX process achieved a higher separation factor of the REEs within 40 seconds. The results of the CSX tests on the commercial mixed rare earth concentrate showed that the equilibrium time shifted to over 300 seconds. However, RapidSX test results were consistently better than the CSX results, with a higher separation factor reached within less than 100 seconds. These results confirm that RapidSX can be 3 times as efficient as CSX, which, among other advantages, could result in a RapidSX plant having a footprint 1/3 the size of a CSX plant. Operating costs of RapidSX could be expected to be more than 20% less than those of CSX for the same throughput.

During the last week of March and the second week of April 2022, the expanded commercialization team of management, engineers and scientist (from Ucore, IMC and KPM) held numerous meetings at the RapidSX CDF to review and update all past and planned activities and schedules. Additionally, the team took the opportunity to review and discuss the Independent Evaluation's findings which Ucore received in March 2022.

Based on vast experiences with process optimization from all involved team members, design decisions confirmed that the Company would continue to aggressively advance the construction of its RapidSX Demonstration-scale Plant ("DEMO Plant") within the CDF - the DEMO Plant is now scheduled for commissioning in mid-2022. The Company shared more intricate long-range planning (under an NDA) with a potential multi-national SMC partner that also visited the CDF in April 2022, wanting to see the technology development first-hand and to discuss their upstream and downstream requirements.

###

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has a 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, Ucore's vision includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility - the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About the RapidSX™ Technology

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Innovation Metals Corp., developed the RapidSX separation technology with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" regarding, among other things, the Company's ALASKA2023 Business Plan as well as the upcoming prospective financing activities involving the Company and AIDEA. All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to IMC, as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Alaska Strategic Metals Complex ("Alaska SMC"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue to develop the specific engineering plans for the Alaska SMC and its construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC") failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the Alaska SMC; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the Alaska SMC and/or the continued development of RapidSX; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RETRANSMISSION: Ucore And thyssenkrupp Materials Trading Execute Feedstock Supply MOU For The Alaska SMC

Highlights

  • Ucore is developing the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) for the processing of rare earth elements in Southeast Alaska
  • thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH has extensive spot supply and offtake arrangements with existing and developing producers of rare earth concentrate, carbonates, and oxides
  • The Alaska SMC is planned to commence production of up to 2,000 tpa of individual rare earth oxides by 2024
  • thyssenkrupp Materials Trading is expected to begin the supply of a minimum of 1,000 tpa of rare earth carbonate to Ucore in 2024 for ten years
  • The MOU represents the second source of feedstock for the Alaska SMC, in addition to the agreement executed with Vital Metals in October of 2021

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) (FSE: U9UA) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum Of Understanding ("MOU") setting forth certain nonbinding understandings between Ucore and thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH (collectively the "Parties"). The MOU contemplates thyssenkrupp Materials Trading initially supplying a minimum of 1,000 tons per annum ("tpa") of mixed rare earth carbonate for processing at Ucore's Alaska Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") in 2024, with quantities increasing in subsequent years. The parties have agreed to work toward a 10-year binding contract for the continued and increasing supply of mixed rare earth carbonates ("MREC") for processing, including the consideration of various marketing strategies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore and thyssenkrupp Materials Trading Execute Feedstock Supply MOU for the Alaska SMC

Highlights

  • Ucore is developing the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex (SMC) for the processing of rare earth elements in Southeast Alaska

  • thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH has extensive spot supply and offtake arrangements with existing and developing producers of rare earth concentrate, carbonates, and oxides

  • The Alaska SMC is planned to commence production of up to 2,000 tpa of individual rare earth oxides by 2024

  • thyssenkrupp Materials Trading is expected to begin the supply of a minimum of 1,000 tpa of rare earth carbonate to Ucore in 2024 for ten years

  • The MOU represents the second source of feedstock for the Alaska SMC, in addition to the agreement executed with Vital Metals in October of 2021

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) (FSE: U9UA) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum Of Understanding ("MOU") setting forth certain nonbinding understandings between Ucore and thyssenkrupp Materials Trading GmbH (collectively the "Parties"). The MOU contemplates thyssenkrupp Materials Trading initially supplying a minimum of 1,000 tons per annum ("tpa") of mixed rare earth carbonate for processing at Ucore's Alaska Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") in 2024, with quantities increasing in subsequent years. The parties have agreed to work toward a 10-year binding contract for the continued and increasing supply of mixed rare earth carbonates ("MREC") for processing, including the consideration of various marketing strategies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Streamlines the Management and Technical Teams for the Commercial Deployment of RapidSX Technology

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) (FSE: U9UA) ("Ucore" or the "Company") announces a restructuring of its wholly owned subsidiary, Innovation Metals Corp.'s ("IMC") board of directors, management team, and technical development and deployment team as the companies transition to the commercial deployment of the RapidSX™ technology platform. Ucore and IMC have spent the past 2-months coordinating efforts to more closely integrate both companies into a focused commercial development position; this includes enhanced activities by the key development partners Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM") and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc. ("Mech-Chem").

KPM's founders and principals, Mr. Alain Roy and Dr. Boyd Davis, have taken a more prominent role in the Kingston, Ontario, RapidSX™ Commercialization and Development Facility ("CDF") in keeping with Ucore's 2024 production schedule for the first modern rare earth separation plant in North America, the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC"), targeted for Ketchikan, Alaska. KPM has a vast portfolio including process optimization services in the mining, metallurgy and industrial chemistry industries. Their portfolio includes work with numerous multinational corporations, for example with nickel and nickel laterites, and through their 'KPM-Accelerate' program they streamline commercialization for clients such as Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. in the lithium battery recycling space.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RareX Managing Director Jeremy Robinson

RareX Managing Director Jeremy Robinson: Rare Earth Opportunities in Western Australia

RareX Managing Director Jeremy Robinson: Rare Earth Opportunities in Western Australiayoutu.be

RareX (ASX:REE) Managing Director Jeremy Robinson discussed the company’s drilling campaign at its 100 percent owned Cummins Range rare earths project.

Recent assays reveal interesting results with the discovery of a high-grade zone intersecting multiple mineralized areas. The low-phosphate conditions suggest the presence of bastnasite, a rare earth carbonate in high demand.

“This project has real size potential," Robinson emphasized. "We've raised the money. Our crew is about to start drilling, and we're going to make this project in the top three rare earth projects in Australia this year.”

Keep reading...Show less
PVW Resources

PVW Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×