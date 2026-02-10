Seabridge Gold Reports on 2025 Corporate Objectives

Seabridge Gold Reports on 2025 Corporate Objectives

For more than 20 years, Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) has set and published annual objectives and reported on the results at the end of each year which we call our report card. For 2025, the Company set 16 specific objectives which were published in March 2025. Were we successful?

See our 2025 Report Card.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge's principal assets, the KSM project, and its Iskut project are located in British Columbia, Canada's "Golden Triangle", the Courageous Lake project is in Canada's Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon Territory. For a full breakdown of Seabridge's mineral reserves and mineral resources by category please visit the Company's website at http://www.seabridgegold.com.

